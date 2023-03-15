Users ‘create games in seconds’ as OpenAI’s new GPT gets top marks in bar exam

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Users ‘create games in seconds’ as OpenAI’s new GPT gets top marks in bar exam

By Press Association
March 15 2023, 11.18am
Some users claim to have been able to recrate computer games in minutes
Some users claim to have been able to recrate computer games in minutes

The new technology which will drive ChatGPT in the future managed to score better than nine in ten humans when taking the bar exam to become a lawyer, the company behind it has said.

OpenAI’s new technology GPT-4 takes over from the earlier model GPT-3.5, which had a much worse score in the bar exam.

The previous model, which has taken the world by storm since ChatGPT was released late last year, scored in the bottom 10% of test-takers, the business said.

The new model, GPT-4, is able to handle “much more nuanced instructions” than its predecessor, its creators said.

A ChatGPT prompt
A ChatGPT prompt

Improvements will include the ability to respond to images and process up to 25,000 words – about eight times as much as ChatGPT-3.5.

A demonstration by the company behind the technology showed them drawing a simple website design on a sheet of paper and asking the system to write code to make that website reality.

One online user claimed to have recreated the 1972 computer game Pong in less than 60 seconds by asking the chatbot to write the code.

Another said that it had taken 20 minutes of interaction with GPT-4 to create the game Snake.

OpenAI also said that subscribers will be able to build on GPT-4 to give it a unique personality.

It demonstrated by asking the software to behave like a tutor, teaching the human chat participant how to solve an equation, rather than just telling them the answer straight away.

But the software also has limitations, one of the most serious being what AI developers call “hallucinating”. The system will still confidently make up facts and make reasoning errors, it said.

“Great care should be taken when using language model outputs, particularly in high-stakes contexts, with the exact protocol (such as human review, grounding with additional context, or avoiding high-stakes uses altogether) matching the needs of a specific use-case,” OpenAI said.

The software tends to lack knowledge of what happened after September 2021, as it is largely trained on information which took place before this date. It also does not learn from experience.

Open AI added: “Depending on the traffic patterns we see, we may introduce a new subscription level for higher-volume GPT-4 usage; we also hope at some point to offer some amount of free GPT-4 queries so those without a subscription can try it too.”

