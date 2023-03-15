Queen Consort attends second day of Cheltenham Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Queen Consort attends second day of Cheltenham Festival

By Press Association
March 15 2023, 1.24pm
The Queen Consort arrives on day two of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The Queen Consort arrives on day two of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The Queen Consort has arrived at Cheltenham Festival for the second day of races at the annual event.

Camilla was among many who came smartly dressed despite the Jockey Club easing restrictions on what people can wear to its courses.

She wore a silk dress with a camel cashmere coat by British fashion designer Anna Valentine, paired with boots by Russell & Bromley.

The royal also sported a camel hat and a silver brooch which belonged to the late Queen and features a galloping horse and rider to the Gloucestershire event on Wednesday, traditionally known as Ladies’ Day.

The Queen Consort speaks to Regional Director of Cheltenham Racecourse Ian Renton (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The Queen Consort speaks to Ian Renton, regional director of Cheltenham Racecourse (Mike Egerton/PA)

Camilla, honorary member of the Jockey Club, arrived at the packed site by car and was met by Edward Gillespie, the lord-lieutenant of Gloucestershire.

She was introduced to Oli Christie, the deputy lord-lieutenant, as well as racecourse chairman Martin St Quinton and racecourse chief executive Ian Renton.

After walking to the Princess Royal Stand, Camilla went into the royal box to watch the races.

Later she will visit the paddock and view the racehorses ahead of The Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase at 3.30pm.

The late Queen Mother was a keen supporter of National Hunt racing and the race was renamed in her honour to mark her 80th birthday in 1980. She presented the trophy each season until her death in 2002.

This year Camilla will present the trophy to the winning owner, jockey and trainer of the race – the championship event for two mile chasers – in the winner’s enclosure.

As the Duchess of Cornwall, she was associated with several equine charities including the British Equestrian Federation, the Brooke Hospital for Animals and Ebony Horse Club.

Before this year, there was no formal dress code for Cheltenham Festival – with people instead told to dress appropriately for the weather.

However, the Jockey Club has now issued guidance urging people to come “dressed to feel your best”, whether that be in a sweatshirt and jeans or a glamorous dress and high heels.

