Man with ‘deep interest’ in extreme violence accused over cemetery hammer murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Man with ‘deep interest’ in extreme violence accused over cemetery hammer murder

By Press Association
March 15 2023, 1.54pm Updated: March 15 2023, 3.22pm
Ranjith Kankanamalage, 50, was found in Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park with head injuries and pronounced dead at the scene (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Ranjith Kankanamalage, 50, was found in Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park with head injuries and pronounced dead at the scene (Metropolitan Police/PA)

A man with a “deep interest” in extreme violence battered a man to death with a claw hammer in a cemetery, a court has heard.

Erik Feld, 37, allegedly hit Ranjith Kankanamalage repeatedly in the face and head in the early hours of the morning, leaving him with “catastrophic” injuries.

The 50-year-old victim was found by a member of the public on a path in Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park later on the morning of August 16 2021.

Prosecutor Paul Cavin KC told jurors the injuries were so bad that paramedics at first thought they were gunshot wounds.

A post-mortem examination identified 12 separate blows consistent with being inflicted with a claw hammer, as well as defensive injuries.

Jurors were told Feld had a long-standing interest in “extreme violence” which was revealed in a mental health assessment years before.

In 2017, the defendant allegedly told the assessor that he used to go out “with a hammer, screwdriver or razor blades, hoping to catch someone unawares … down alleys.”

He said he sometimes went out with a weapon “for example a hammer” in case an “opportunity presented itself”, the jury was told.

Mr Cavin said: “Obviously, the Crown say that is in fact what happened on the night in question.”

Feld was arrested on August 20 2021 as he was awaiting sentence for waving a claw hammer outside a Poundland store two days after the killing, the court was told.

He had produced the weapon after an argument with a security guard who suspected him of shoplifting, the court heard.

Following his arrest on suspicion of murder, a search of his home in Tower Hamlets, east London, uncovered two mallets and a sledge hammer in a hallway cupboard and a third mallet in a living room cupboard.

Feld was released on bail after declining to speak to officers or provide access to his mobile phone, jurors heard.

He was re-arrested in January 2022 after DNA results from bloodstained nail clippings from the left hand of the victim allegedly provided a match to the defendant.

In a fresh search of his flat, police found another hammer and a cut-throat razor by Feld’s pillow, the prosecution alleged.

Mr Cavin told jurors: “As well as the DNA match, by the time of his second arrest and interview technicians had managed to break into the defendant’s smartphone that had been seized back in August the year before, after his first arrest.

“A download of the contents indicated that the defendant had a deep interest in violence with the particular theme of attacks with hammers.

“In the weeks leading up to August 16, he had repeatedly visited websites that contained videos of people being attacked with hammers, some of whom were beaten to death.”

On August 4 and 5 2021, Feld had searched a particular website five times using the word “hammer”, with what the prosecutor said were disturbing results.

Outlining some of the material for jurors, Mr Cavin added: “If you put hammer into this website you do not get any search results as to where the nearest DIY store is.”

Old Bailey stock
Erik Feld appeared at the Old Bailey where he denied murder (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

An analyst also recovered two photographs of Feld posing with a claw hammer, he said.

Mr Cavin told jurors that while on remand at Belmarsh prison, Feld had “confessed” to the offence of a “random killing committed against an unknown man” in a letter handed to a prison officer.

In the note, Feld allegedly complained his prison wing was “irritating me to the extreme”, and wrote: “I’m fantasising killing one of these pieces of shit.”

Mr Cavin said that one of the first things investigators had done after Mr Kankanamalage’s body was found was to retrace his last movements on CCTV.

Officers established that he had left his home in nearby Whitechapel at about 10pm and taken a Tube from Aldgate East to Mile End.

At 3.55am he was picked up heading towards Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park where he met his violent end.

Mr Cavin told jurors it was not known why the victim had gone there at that time but it was not a question that mattered in relation to the case.

Camera footage also captured a figure – now accepted to be the defendant – walking away from the park at around 4.13am and later tracked to the road where Feld lived.

The prosecutor told jurors that Feld admitted the killing but claimed it was in “lawful self defence”.

In a defence statement, Feld claimed he had taken a hammer to “strike some trees in the park in the hope this would tire him, ease his tension and help him sleep”.

According to the defendant, he came across a man in the park and, thinking he was about to be attacked with a weapon, hit him to the back of the head with the hammer.

He claimed he swung out with the hammer several more times after he was pushed and pinned down on the ground as he was unable to “shake the man loose”.

After weakening the man’s grip, Feld said he pushed him off, got to his feet and ran towards the exit.

Mr Cavin suggested Feld’s version of events was “inherently unlikely because he has had to weave around the evidence against him”.

Just one of three severe hammer blows identified by the pathologist would have put the victim “out of action” and rendered him unconscious, he said.

The prosecutor added: “It would be an incredible coincidence that of all the people that the deceased happened to come across at 4am in an east London park – and apparently decided to attack – he had the misfortune to have chosen a man with an unhealthy interest in the infliction of extreme violence particularly with a hammer, and who by chance was armed with a hammer that night.”

Feld, of Tredegar Road, Tower Hamlets, has denied murder and the trial at the Old Bailey continues.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Lomond Hills Hotel in Fife.
Jobs lost after closure of 18th century Fife hotel
2
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Stalking Picture shows; Jilly MacKay. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 15/03/2023
Rejected stalker plagued Perth woman with texts and phone calls
3
This handsome home on Blackness Road was the most-viewed property on TSPC in February.
Beautiful Blackness Road home tops TSPC’s most-viewed properties in Tayside for February
4
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin is looking for potential signings. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin reveals signings green light from Dundee United owner as Ryan Edwards absence…
5
The piper called the tune when the Eddie Thompson final brought triumph and tragedy. Image: DC Thomson.
Beautiful game showed its cruel side 15 years ago when Dundee United lost to…
6
Landale Gardens, Burntisland. Image: Google Street View.
Man arrested following armed police response in Fife town
7
Raith Rovers takeover talks with John Sim have broken down. Images: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Raith Rovers takeover talks break down as consortium walk away from negotiations with…
8
Dundee and Forfar footballer Harry Mollison through the years.
‘He was salt of the earth’: Family’s tribute to ex-Dundee United player Harry Mollison
9
Ralph Green was cared for by wife Mary before being admitted to the Dunfermline hospice.
Fife widow relives strain of caring for dying husband as she pleads for Dunfermline…
10
Police on the scene at Tiree Place in Kirkcaldy. One police car outside the block of flats
Police probe sudden death of a woman, 24, in Kirkcaldy

More from The Courier

exteriors of Perth and Dundee leisure swimming pools.
COURIER OPINION: Dundee and Perth swimming pools deserve same government protection as those in…
The crowd at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Coventry last year. Image: PA
Big Weekend 2023: Dundee ticket release dates revealed
Iain Stirling has announced the dates of his new comedy tour. Image: BBC Scotland
Love Island's Iain Stirling bringing live show to Dundee and Dunfermline
Arbroath keeper Derek Gaston is determined to keep his side up. Image: SNS
Derek Gaston hopes to be a Championship survivor as Arbroath keeper eyes up 11th…
Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne and manager Gary Bowyer.
Dundee fringe men Shaun Byrne and Fin Robertson 'will have part to play' during…
You can learn how to improve your golf game at bunkered LIVE in Edinburgh.
Improve your game at Scotland's ultimate golf show
Theo Bair is looking good in training. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson: 'Watching Theo Bair in training every day, I'd play…
The new paths could make commuting safer for cyclists.
Ambitious walking and cycling path network could link Angus towns
GARY GODDARD Jamie Beatson Kingdom News Agency Tel: 07791 563 772
Dundee knifeman avoids jail for assault on Perth Prison guard
Eljamel protesters outside the former Dundee Royal Infirmary. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Victims of disgraced Dundee surgeon Eljamel claim health chief Humza Yousaf 'unfit' to be…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented