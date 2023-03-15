Teacher’s partner found buried under bark, rubble and bricks, jury told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Teacher’s partner found buried under bark, rubble and bricks, jury told

By Press Association
March 15 2023, 2.06pm
Forensic officers at the scene in Moore Street, Kingsley, Northampton following a discovery of a body in a rear garden (Jacob King/PA)
Forensic officers at the scene in Moore Street, Kingsley, Northampton following a discovery of a body in a rear garden (Jacob King/PA)

The body of a builder killed by a primary school teacher was found wrapped in carpet, buried under bark chippings, soil, wooden sheeting, concrete building blocks, bricks and planks, a forensic archaeologist has told a court.

The trial of Fiona Beal heard that plastic bags, rubble, mortar, polystyrene, laminate flooring, and sections of fabric and vinyl were also recovered from a “built structure” hiding the body of Nicholas Billingham.

Prosecutors allege Beal planned the killing, stabbing her long-term partner in the neck with a knife on November 1 2021 in the master bedroom of their home in Moore Street, Northampton, after informing her headteacher she had Covid-19.

Body found in Northampton garden
Nicholas Billingham (Northamptonshire Police/PA)

It is alleged a book found when Beal was arrested in March last year, containing a hand-written note saying she had offered the “incentive of sex” and got Mr Billingham to wear an eye mask, amounted to a “confession” to the killing.

Beal’s barrister has claimed the “scribblings” are clear evidence of a disturbed mind on the part of the 49-year-old Year Six teacher, who denies murder.

Giving evidence to Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday, forensic archaeologist Peter Schofield took the jury through photographs taken as Mr Billingham’s body was uncovered during a three-day excavation.

He told the court: “The information I had was that on the 16th of March 2022 a missing person called Fiona Beal was found in a hotel room by officers from Cumbria Constabulary.

“Within the room was a journal allegedly detailing the planning of the murder of her partner, Nicholas Billingham, and the subsequent description of the disposal of his body.”

Mr Schofield said an area of interest had been identified by police at the Moore Street property, including a mound covered by bark chippings.

Jurors were shown photographs of the mound in a narrow rectangular area between a fence and the wall of an annexe housing Beal’s kitchen, leading to a set of French doors.

Describing what he found on March 18, 19 and 20 last year, Mr Schofield told the court paving slabs had been placed vertically, forming a “retaining wall” to the mound.

After listing the various layers of material which were identified and removed, Mr Schofield told the jury: “There was a visible mound forming the approximate shape of a human body, which was covered by a rug and also by a carpet.”

Telling jurors how the “partially-clothed and partially-wrapped” remains of 42-year-old Mr Billingham were found, Mr Schofield said: “The lower torso and legs were covered by a light blue fabric, possibly a fitted bedsheet.

“The head end was covered by a yellow-coloured patterned fabric/possible duvet cover.”

Plastic ties had been attached to Mr Billingham’s left wrist, Mr Schofield told the court, adding: “The body was lying on its back and it was partially wrapped with black plastic.

“These wrappings were secured on the lower legs with cable near to the feet and interlocked plastic ties near to the knees.

“An item of clothing, possibly a dressing gown, was visible on the upper torso and left arm.”

Body found in Northampton garden
Forensic officers at the scene last March (Jacob King/PA)

Jurors were also shown pictures of a knotted hose pipe and a cable found near Mr Billingham’s head, near more plastic ties.

Mr Schofield continued: “The partially-wrapped body was sited on top of plywood sheeting on top of weathered gravel, which appeared to be the ground surface prior to the deposition of the body.”

The court has previously heard Beal, who taught at Northampton’s Eastfield Academy, was a “thoroughly liked” teacher.

Her barrister, Andrew Wheeler KC, told the court on Monday that she would argue that she was mentally “broken” at the time of the killing and is guilty of manslaughter but not murder.

The trial continues.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Lomond Hills Hotel in Fife.
Jobs lost after closure of 18th century Fife hotel
2
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Stalking Picture shows; Jilly MacKay. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 15/03/2023
Rejected stalker plagued Perth woman with texts and phone calls
3
This handsome home on Blackness Road was the most-viewed property on TSPC in February.
Beautiful Blackness Road home tops TSPC’s most-viewed properties in Tayside for February
4
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin is looking for potential signings. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin reveals signings green light from Dundee United owner as Ryan Edwards absence…
5
The piper called the tune when the Eddie Thompson final brought triumph and tragedy. Image: DC Thomson.
Beautiful game showed its cruel side 15 years ago when Dundee United lost to…
6
Landale Gardens, Burntisland. Image: Google Street View.
Man arrested following armed police response in Fife town
7
Raith Rovers takeover talks with John Sim have broken down. Images: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Raith Rovers takeover talks break down as consortium walk away from negotiations with…
8
Dundee and Forfar footballer Harry Mollison through the years.
‘He was salt of the earth’: Family’s tribute to ex-Dundee United player Harry Mollison
9
Ralph Green was cared for by wife Mary before being admitted to the Dunfermline hospice.
Fife widow relives strain of caring for dying husband as she pleads for Dunfermline…
10
Police on the scene at Tiree Place in Kirkcaldy. One police car outside the block of flats
Police probe sudden death of a woman, 24, in Kirkcaldy

More from The Courier

exteriors of Perth and Dundee leisure swimming pools.
COURIER OPINION: Dundee and Perth swimming pools deserve same government protection as those in…
The crowd at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Coventry last year. Image: PA
Big Weekend 2023: Dundee ticket release dates revealed
Iain Stirling has announced the dates of his new comedy tour. Image: BBC Scotland
Love Island's Iain Stirling bringing live show to Dundee and Dunfermline
Arbroath keeper Derek Gaston is determined to keep his side up. Image: SNS
Derek Gaston hopes to be a Championship survivor as Arbroath keeper eyes up 11th…
Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne and manager Gary Bowyer.
Dundee fringe men Shaun Byrne and Fin Robertson 'will have part to play' during…
You can learn how to improve your golf game at bunkered LIVE in Edinburgh.
Improve your game at Scotland's ultimate golf show
Theo Bair is looking good in training. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson: 'Watching Theo Bair in training every day, I'd play…
The new paths could make commuting safer for cyclists.
Ambitious walking and cycling path network could link Angus towns
GARY GODDARD Jamie Beatson Kingdom News Agency Tel: 07791 563 772
Dundee knifeman avoids jail for assault on Perth Prison guard
Eljamel protesters outside the former Dundee Royal Infirmary. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Victims of disgraced Dundee surgeon Eljamel claim health chief Humza Yousaf 'unfit' to be…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented