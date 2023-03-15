Sir Jim Ratcliffe due at Old Trafford on Friday for Man Utd presentation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sir Jim Ratcliffe due at Old Trafford on Friday for Man Utd presentation

By Press Association
March 15 2023, 2.22pm Updated: March 15 2023, 7.10pm
Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who has made an offier to buy Manchester United, is due at Old Trafford on Friday to attend a presenatation (Andrew Matthews/PA Images).
Sheikh Jassim’s representatives are due at Manchester United on Thursday and Sir Jim Ratcliffe is set to attend a presentation by senior management staff at Old Trafford the following day, the PA news agency understands.

The club’s owners, the Glazer family, announced last November they were conducting a strategic review, with the sale of United one option being considered.

Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim and Ineos founder Ratcliffe have made offers to buy the club to American merchant bankers Raine, which was brought in to assist the club in assessing offers.

Manchester United File Photo
A general view of Old Trafford (Ian Hodgson).

Ratcliffe, 70, is due to fly in from Nice on Thursday and, barring any travel complications, attend the presentation by United’s management team alongside Ineos sport representatives.

Elliott Investment Management has also reportedly made it through to the second stage of the process, although the firm is said to be offering funding rather than a takeover.

The PA news agency understands Elliott representatives attended last Thursday’s 4-1 Europa League win against Real Betis at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has admitted a “rethink” of the current rules which prevent clubs with the same owners competing in the same European competition could quickly take place.

Aleksander Ceferin has said the rules about multi-club ownership would be looked at
Aleksander Ceferin has said the rules about multi-club ownership would be looked at (Niall Carson/PA)

Ratcliffe’s Ineos group own Ligue 1 outfit Nice and while current UEFA rules prevent owners of multiple clubs with “decisive influence” from being in the same competition, that may change.

“Those are the current rules, which we have to rethink,” Ceferin said in an interview with Gary Neville’s The Overlap Channel.

“We have to speak about these regulations and see what to do about it.

“There is more and more interest for this multi-club ownership. We shouldn’t just say no for the investments for multi-club ownership, but we have to see what kind of rules we set in that case because the rules have to be strict.

“Look, we are not thinking about United only. We had like five or six owners of clubs who want to buy another club.

“We have to see what to do. I won’t say what we do but we first have to speak in the house and bring it to the executive committee.

“The options are that it stays like that or that we allow them to play in the same competition.

“I think it has to be quick because everything has to happen quick. It wouldn’t be correct that I speak about something that we didn’t discuss much.”

