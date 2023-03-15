Leo Varadkar’s US visit to focus on diaspora and Good Friday anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Leo Varadkar’s US visit to focus on diaspora and Good Friday anniversary

By Press Association
March 15 2023, 3.38pm
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is in Washington DC (Niall Carson/PA)
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is in Washington DC (Niall Carson/PA)

Irish premier Leo Varadkar has begun his visit to Washington DC as part of the St Patrick’s Day festivities, with events lined up to focus on the Irish diaspora and the Good Friday Agreement.

The three-day visit is part of a long-standing tradition, as members of the Irish government bolster international relations and promote Ireland abroad to coincide with March 17.

“A lot of the focus will be on recognising the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement and honouring the role that the United States played in particular in making the Good Friday Agreement happen,” the Taoiseach told Irish media in Washington.

He said the US had been “a force for good when it comes to the peace process” and on building a shared island.

Taoiseach visit to the US
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar speaks in the Senate Room at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, DC (Niall Carson/PA)

Mr Varadkar said that Ireland’s relationship with the US was “very much a two-way street”, saying that Ireland is also the ninth biggest investor in the US.

“That’s not bad for a country of only five million people, so very much a two-way relationship, and one we want to build in the years ahead.”

On St Patrick’s Day the Taoiseach will present US President Joe Biden with a bowl of shamrocks in a high-profile ceremony and speak to him about his own visit to Ireland next month to coincide with the Good Friday Agreement anniversary.

“He’s received invitations from both the British Prime Minister and the Taoiseach, and it’s a long-standing invitation, so I look forward to talking to him about his plans to travel to the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

“I’m really looking forward to that visit.

“In many ways President Biden is coming home. He speaks of himself as being an Irish person, an Irish-American, and we’re going to roll out the red carpet and we’re going to be making sure he feels very welcome.

“And we’ll particularly want to thank him, and thank America, for the pivotal role they’ve played both in helping to build our economy and also helping to build the peace in Ireland.”

He said he would thank Mr Biden for his leadership following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and would meet other key figures in the US administration as part of the visit.

“Something that Europe really values is American leadership when it comes to defending democracy and freedom around the world,” Mr Varadkar said.

“I haven’t met vice president (Kamala Harris) before or the speaker (of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy), so keen to meet them for the first time and begin to develop a relationship because it’s really important that we have relationships at all levels of the US administration, in Congress in the White House, in the different government departments, and also from both major parties.”

