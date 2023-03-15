Commonly used sweetener has ‘unexpected effect on immune system’, say scientists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Commonly used sweetener has ‘unexpected effect on immune system’, say scientists

By Press Association
March 15 2023, 4.02pm
Sucralose is commonly used in drinks and food but the effects on the body are not yet fully understood (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Sucralose is commonly used in drinks and food but the effects on the body are not yet fully understood (Anthony Devlin/PA)

An artificial sweetener commonly used in hot drinks and found in diet soft drinks could suppress the immune response to disease in mice, new research suggests.

Scientists at the Francis Crick Institute found that consuming a high amount of sucralose lowers activation of T cells – a type of white blood cell – in the animals.

If it is found to have similar effects in humans and could in the future be used to treat people with autoimmune disorders, including conditions like type 1 diabetes, they added.

Researchers said their findings should not sound alarm bells for those wanting to ensure they have a healthy immune system or recover from disease.

Humans consuming normal or moderately elevated amounts of sucralose would not be exposed to the levels achieved in this study.

The doses tested were within recommended consumption limits, but would be the equivalent of drinking about 30 cups of sweetened coffee in a day, or 10 cans of a diet fizzy drink.

Sucralose is an artificial sweetener, about 600 times sweeter than sugar, that is commonly used in drinks and food, but the effects it has on the body are not yet fully understood.

Karen Vousden, senior author and principal group leader at the Crick, said: “We’re hoping to piece together a bigger picture of the effects of diet on health and disease, so that one day we can advise on diets that are best suited to individual patients, or find elements of our diet that doctors can exploit for treatment.

“More research and studies are needed to see whether these effects of sucralose in mice can be reproduced in humans.

“If these initial findings hold up in people, they could one day offer a way to limit some of the harmful effects of autoimmune conditions.”

Fabio Zani, co-first author and postdoctoral training fellow at the Crick, added: “We do not want people to take away the message that sucralose is harmful if consumed in the course of a normal balanced diet, as the doses we used in mice would be very hard to achieve without medical intervention.

“The impact on the immune system we observed seems reversible and we believe it may be worth studying if sucralose could be used to ameliorate conditions such as autoimmunity, especially in combinational therapies.”

Mice in the study were fed sucralose at levels equivalent to the acceptable daily intake recommended by the European and American food safety authorities.

While these doses are achievable, they would not normally be reached by people simply consuming food or drinks containing sweeteners as part of a normal diet.

The mice fed diets containing high doses of sucralose were less able to activate T cells in response to cancer or infection. No effect was seen on other types of immune cells.

The researchers hope the findings could lead to a new way of using much higher therapeutic doses of sucralose in patients.

Julianna Blagih, co-first author and former postdoctoral training fellow at the Crick, said: “We’ve shown that a commonly used sweetener, sucralose, is not a completely inert molecule and we have uncovered an unexpected effect on the immune system.

“We are keen to explore whether there are other cell types or processes that are similarly affected by this sweetener.”

Karis Betts, senior health information manager at Cancer Research UK, said: “This study begins to explore how high doses of sucralose could potentially be used in new treatment options for patients, but it’s still early days.

“The results of this study don’t show harmful effects of sucralose for humans so you don’t need to think about changing your diet to avoid it.”

The findings are published in the Nature journal.

