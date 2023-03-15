Junior doctors strikes ‘must not happen again’ – health leaders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Junior doctors strikes ‘must not happen again’ – health leaders

By Press Association
March 15 2023, 5.40pm
Junior doctors in England began a 72 hour walk out on Monday morning (PA)
Junior doctor strikes “must not happen again”, NHS leaders have said, as they implored unions and the Government to settle the bitter dispute over pay.

Tens of thousands of juniors doctors in England started a 72-hour walk out on Monday morning.

The true extent of the disruption caused by the strikes is still emerging, but based on previous industrial action, it is likely that tens of thousands of appointments will have been postponed.

Usual activity was called off in many areas of the NHS as senior clinicians were deployed to cover emergency and critical care services.

Hospital leaders on the ground have said that the knock on effect will be “felt for some time to come”.

Tens of thousands of juniors doctors started a 72-hour walk out on Monday morning (Jacob King/PA)
NHS Providers, which represents NHS trusts, urged the Government and unions to get round the table and “redouble” efforts to find a solution to the dispute.

But ministers and the British Medical Association appear to be no closer to reaching a resolution on pay, with the union urging Health Secretary Steve Barclay to drop a number of pre-conditions so they can enter talks.

Sir Julian Hartley, chief executive of the organisation, said: “As we head towards the end of this three day stoppage from junior doctors, the full extent of the disruption caused is still emerging.

“But one thing is very clear – for the sake of patients, staff and the NHS, this must not happen again.

“There is a very real human cost for patients in terms of treatment deferred, pain prolonged and continuing uncertainty.

“Consultants and other staff have stepped into the breach, but the NHS was already overstretched – morale is slipping and staff are exhausted.

“There is a financial cost as well, paying for strike cover diverts resources from other priorities.

“The NHS has so many big strategic challenges – not least recovering backlogs – something everyone wants to see. Strikes are a major and unwelcome distraction.

“The message to the government and unions is clear. Redouble your efforts to find a way through. No more strikes.”

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, added: “For the sake of their patients and staff, health leaders will be glad the junior doctors strikes will be over shortly and hope that they never happen again.

“To guarantee this, the government and BMA need to find a way to move beyond their impasse, otherwise thousands more cancelled operations and appointments will be on their hands.

“Health leaders have told us that the third day of the junior doctors’ walkouts has felt more manageable than the previous two days, largely thanks to the extensive preparations that were made, including the support from consultants in covering shifts.

“However, services and in particular emergency care have still been extremely busy, with some members reporting that overnight is when bottlenecks in care can arise.”

NHS leaders on the ground have said that services will take “some time” to recover from the strikes.

Dr Andrew Kelso, medical director of NHS Suffolk and North East Essex, said: “I am very supportive of colleagues’ right to strike and understand their reasons for doing so.

“The knock-on effect of a three-day strike will be felt for some time to come.

“We will continue to do everything in our power to minimise disruption and prevent harm to patients.”

Accident and emergency departments at hospitals across England were under “severe pressure” on Monday, NHS England said.

Some hospitals said that they faced large numbers of patients who turned up unaware that the strikes were taking place.

The BMA is demanding “pay restoration” for junior doctors, who can have many years of experience and make up about 45% of the medical workforce.

The union says their pay has fallen in real terms by 26% since 2008/09 and reversing this would require a 35.3% pay rise.

Dr Emma Runswick, deputy chair of the BMA council, urged the Government to “engage meaningfully”.

Commenting on Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s budget speech, she said: “To attract and keep staff we need to value them and pay them what they are worth. The Chancellor opened his speech by saying that ‘inflation destroys the value of hard-earned pay’.

“Which is exactly what has happened to doctors, with my junior colleagues having seen theirs slashed by more than a quarter in 15 years, leading them to take to picket lines this week.

“While he paid lip-service to working to ‘settle disputes’, there was no funding in today’s Budget that would convince us that the Government is serious about restoring junior doctors’ pay, and we urge ministers to engage meaningfully on this with us.

“This needs to be supported by investment. The argument that paying healthcare staff properly will fuel inflation simply will not wash.”

