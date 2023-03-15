Queen Consort enjoys day at the races despite the drizzle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Queen Consort enjoys day at the races despite the drizzle

By Press Association
March 15 2023, 5.54pm
The Queen Consort at the Cheltenham Festival (Mike Egerton/PA)
The Queen Consort at the Cheltenham Festival (Mike Egerton/PA)

The Queen Consort enjoyed at day at Cheltenham Festival despite rainy conditions on Wednesday.

Camilla was among many who came smartly dressed despite the Jockey Club easing restrictions on what people can wear to its courses.

She wore a silk dress with a camel cashmere coat by British fashion designer Anna Valentine, paired with boots by Russell & Bromley.

The royal sported a camel hat and a silver brooch, featuring a galloping horse and rider, which belonged to the late Queen.

Weather conditions at the Gloucestershire event on Wednesday, traditionally known as Ladies’ Day, started off as dry but became cloudy and then rainy by the afternoon.

Jockey Paul Townend shakes hands with the Queen Consort as she presents the trophy following Energumene’s victory in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase (Tim Goode/PA)
Jockey Paul Townend shakes hands with the Queen Consort as she presents the trophy following Energumene’s victory in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase (Tim Goode/PA)

Ian Renton, managing director of Cheltenham Festival, speaking ahead of the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase said Camilla had already won one bet.

“I think she is having a very enjoyable time,” Mr Renton said.

“She enjoys horse racing. I am aware she has had one winner already today.

“It is hugely important that the royal family continue to support racing.”

Camilla, an honorary member of the Jockey Club, arrived at the packed site – which is capped at 68,500 spectators each day – by car on Wednesday morning.

She was met by Edward Gillespie, the lord-lieutenant of Gloucestershire, who introduced her to Oli Christie, the deputy lord-lieutenant, as well as racecourse chairman Martin St Quinton and Mr Renton.

After walking to the Princess Royal Stand, Camilla went into the royal box where she watched the first three races of the day.

The Queen Consort with Ian Renton (Shane Anthony Sinclair/PA)
The Queen Consort with Ian Renton (Shane Anthony Sinclair/PA)

The horse racing fan then visited the paddock, where she met other attendees of the festival ahead of the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase at 3.30pm.

Kay Bamford, 42, spoke to Camilla before the race, which is the championship event for two mile chasers.

“We just spoke about the horses really,” she said.

“She asked me why I was here. I told her we have flat horses in training. We may have a runner at Ascot this year.

“She said she may too so we may meet again. It is nice to be able to go up to people and share the love of horse racing in such a lovely environment, even if the weather isn’t the greatest today.”

When asked whether Camilla asked for any racing tips, Mrs Bamford replied: “I think she knows her own mind.

“She is a fellow lover of horse racing. I think she said she may have put a few pennies on Edwardstone.”

Paul Townend celebrates winning the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase aboard Energumene (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Paul Townend celebrates winning the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase aboard Energumene (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The race was renamed in honour of the late Queen Mother, a keen supporter of National Hunt racing, to mark her 80th birthday in 1980. She presented the trophy each season until her death in 2002.

This year, Camilla presented the trophies after Energumene romped to victory for the second year in a row, to the delight of trainer Willie Mullins and jockey Paul Townend.

She presented the trophies to Mr Mullins and Townend, as well as Energumene’s owner Tony Bloom, also the owner of Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club.

As the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla was associated with several equine charities including the British Equestrian Federation, the Brooke Hospital for Animals and Ebony Horse Club.

Before this year, there was no formal dress code for Cheltenham Festival – with people instead told to dress appropriately for the weather.

However, the Jockey Club has now issued guidance urging people to come “dressed to feel your best”, whether that be in a sweatshirt and jeans or a glamorous dress and high heels.

