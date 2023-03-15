Stormy Daniels meets with prosecutors investigating Donald Trump

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stormy Daniels meets with prosecutors investigating Donald Trump

By Press Association
March 15 2023, 7.34pm Updated: March 15 2023, 8.34pm
Stormy Daniels (Markus Schreiber/AP)
Stormy Daniels (Markus Schreiber/AP)

Adult film star Stormy Daniels has met with prosecutors who are investigating hush money paid to her on former US president Donald Trump’s behalf, her lawyer said.

The news emerged as Michael Cohen, a former Trump lawyer who orchestrated the payment, was giving a second day of evidence before a New York grand jury looking into the matter.

The 130,000 dollar (£108,000) payment was made in 2016, as Mr Trump’s first presidential campaign was in its final weeks and Ms Daniels was negotiating to go on television to air her claims of a sexual encounter with him a decade earlier.

Cohen made the payment and arranged another payout – at Mr Trump’s direction, he says.

Former US president Donald Trump
Former US president Donald Trump (Ron Johnson/AP)

Ms Daniels met with and answered questions from Manhattan prosecutors and is willing to be a witness, her lawyer Clark Brewster tweeted.

The adult film actor tweeted her thanks to her lawyer for “helping me in our continuing fight for truth and justice”.

A message seeking comment was sent to the Manhattan district attorney’s office.

Earlier on Wednesday, Cohen said he felt “great” as he headed into what he expected to be his final day of grand jury evidence.

Ms Daniels has said she had a 2006 sexual encounter with Mr Trump that she did not want, but did not say no to.

Mr Trump says it never happened.

The former president’s current lawyer said Mr Trump was invited to give evidence before the grand jury but has no plans to do so.

Federal prosecutors in 2018 charged Cohen with campaign finance crimes related to payments to Ms Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal, arguing that the payouts amounted to impermissible gifts to Mr Trump’s election effort.

Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen, centre, is surrounded by reporters as he arrives for a second day of evidence before a grand jury investigating hush money payments he arranged and made on the former president’s behalf
Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen, centre, is surrounded by reporters as he arrives for a second day of evidence before a grand jury investigating hush money payments he arranged and made on the former president’s behalf (Mary Altaffer/AP)

Ms McDougal, who was paid 150,000 dollars (£124,000), alleged she had an affair with the married Mr Trump in 2006-07.

He denied it.

Cohen pleaded guilty, served prison time and was disbarred.

Federal prosecutors never charged Mr Trump with any crime.

Manhattan prosecutors have been examining whether any state laws were broken in connection with the payments or the way Mr Trump’s company compensated Cohen for his work to keep the women’s allegations quiet.

Cohen and federal prosecutors said the company paid him 420,000 dollars (£349,000) to reimburse him for the payment to Ms Daniels and to cover bonuses and other supposed expenses.

The company classified those payments internally as legal expenses.

Falsifying business records can be a misdemeanour under state law, or a felony if the fudging of paperwork is done in connection with a more serious crime.

Mr Trump and his lawyers have said he was extorted into paying the money to Ms Daniels and should be considered the victim in the investigation.

Ms Daniels and the lawyers who helped arrange the payment have denied extorting anyone.

