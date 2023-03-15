Watchdog pledges ‘demanding’ oversight of nuclear submarine deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Watchdog pledges ‘demanding’ oversight of nuclear submarine deal

By Press Association
March 15 2023, 10.03pm
International Atomic Energy Agency director general Rafael Grossi (Heinz-Peter Bader/AP)
International Atomic Energy Agency director general Rafael Grossi (Heinz-Peter Bader/AP)

The head of the global nuclear regulatory agency has pledged to be “very demanding” in overseeing the United States’ planned transfer of nuclear-powered submarines to Australia, amid complaints that the US move could clear the way for bad actors to escape nuclear oversight in the future.

Rafael Grossi, director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), spoke to reporters during a Washington visit.

Mr Grossi was also meeting with senior National Security Council officials to discuss matters including the newly announced deal among the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom on nuclear-powered submarines.

President Joe Biden and the leaders of Australia and the United Kingdom announced on Monday in San Diego that Australia would purchase nuclear-powered attack submarines from the US to modernise its fleet amid growing concern about China’s influence in the Indo-Pacific.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a press conference with US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese at Point Loma naval base in San Diego, US, to discuss the procurement of nuclear-powered submarines under a pact between the three nations as part of Aukus, a trilateral security pact between Australia, the UK, and the US
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a press conference with US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese at Point Loma naval base in San Diego, US, to discuss the procurement of nuclear-powered submarines under a pact between the three nations as part of Aukus, a trilateral security pact between Australia, the UK, and the US (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

It would be the first transfer by a nuclear-weapon state of nuclear-powered submarines to a non-nuclear state.

Nuclear-powered submarines move more quietly and for longer than conventionally powered ones.

While strengthening the military position of the US and its allies in that region, the deal has raised concern as the first in the decades-long span of nuclear non-proliferation accords to take advantage of a loophole that allows narrow use of nuclear material outside of set safeguards.

Critics express concern that bad actors could use the loophole as cover, pointing to the US-Australia deal as precedent, to divert nuclear material into a weapons programme.

China renewed its objections to the deal on Wednesday, accusing the three countries of “coercing” the IAEA into endorsing the arrangement.

All member states of the IAEA should work to find a solution to the “safeguards issues” and “maintain international peace and security”, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a daily briefing.

Mr Grossi rejected China’s accusation.

“Nobody coerces me. Nobody coerces the IAEA,” he told reporters.

Aukus – the name used by the three-country grouping of the US, Australian and the United Kingdom – had “committed to the highest standard of transparency” in the deal, he said.

“We are going to be very demanding on what they are planning to do,” Mr Grossi said.

“So the process starts now.”

The architects of nuclear non-proliferation accords left open a loophole for use of nuclear material for some non-explosive military purposes, with nuclear naval propulsion in mind.

Prior to withdrawing nuclear material from safeguards for that loophole, states are required to strike a separate agreement with the IAEA.

Mr Biden said on Monday “we have set the highest standards with the IAEA for verification and transparency, and we will honour each of our countries’ international obligations”.

James Acton, co-director of the nuclear policy programme at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, said he had no doubt that Australia would be scrupulous in its management of the nuclear material transferred to it in the deal with the United States.

But there was no guarantee other states would be as transparent, he said.

“I do worry that a future state, a nefarious state, may announce that it’s removing nuclear materials and safeguards for naval reactors and then use it to develop nuclear weapons,” Mr Acton said.

US objections in the past helped dissuade Canada when it considered nuclear-powered submarines.

Iran has repeatedly expressed interest to the IAEA in developing nuclear naval propulsion.

Iran’s claims that its fast-accelerating nuclear programme is for civilian purposes are widely discounted.

UN experts say Iran has enriched uranium to 84% purity, just short of weapons grade, though they say Iran is still months away from the ability to build a weapon.

Separately, the IAEA says Iran pledged this month to restore cameras and other monitoring equipment at its nuclear sites and to allow more inspections at a facility where particles of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade were recently detected.

Mr Grossi said on Wednesday he was sending a technical team for the work and that the process of stepping up monitoring and inspections would start within days.

Meanwhile, in Australia on Wednesday, former Australian prime minister Paul Keating launched a blistering attack on his nation’s plan to buy nuclear-powered submarines from the United States, saying “it must be the worst deal in all history”.

Speaking at a National Press Club event in Australia, Mr Keating said the submarines would not serve a useful military purpose.

“The only way the Chinese could threaten Australia or attack it is on land. That is, they bring an armada of troop ships with a massive army to occupy us,” Mr Keating said.

“This is not possible for the Chinese to do.”

He added that Australia would sink any such Chinese armada with planes and missiles.

“The idea that we need American submarines to protect us,” Mr Keating said.

“If we buy eight, three are at sea. Three are going to protect us from the might of China. Really? I mean, the rubbish of it. The rubbish.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Farmfoods on Dundee's Cowgate is closing.
Farmfoods in Dundee city centre confirms closing date
2
Police on the scene at Tiree Place in Kirkcaldy. One police car outside the block of flats
Police probe sudden death of a woman, 24, in Kirkcaldy
3
Italian restaurant Bellini has closed its doors. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee eatery Bellini announces surprise closure
4
Kinross High School. Image: Kenny Smith.
‘Backbone’ of Kinross High School parent council resign amid questionnaire concerns
2
5
Drumachlie Park in Brechin. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Police probe sudden infant death in Brechin
6
Farmer Guthrie Batchelor at the Duntrune site for the new crematorium.
Angus farmer wins appeal to build new crematorium overlooking Dundee
14
7
Mirza & Co
Plans approved to convert Dundee newsagent into residential property
4
8
Lomond Hills Hotel in Fife.
Jobs lost after closure of 18th century Fife hotel
9
Officers descended on Rosebank Street in the Hilltown area of Dundee on Tuesday morning. Image: Google Maps.
Dundee police raid uncovers cocaine worth nearly £1,000
10
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Firefighters were called to a housefire on St Fillian's Road Picture shows; Fire crews at a house fire on St Fillian's Road. St Mary's, Dundee. Supplied by Supplied Date; 15/03/2023
Four houses evacuated as firefighters battle Dundee blaze

More from The Courier

Mike Soutar will return to our screens on The Apprentice this week. Image: BBC.
The Apprentice interrogator Mike Soutar shares top tips for show hopefuls
Paul Durrant, the founder and CEO of the UK Games Fund.
Support for video games industry in Budget welcomed by Dundee group
Aberfeldy sewage
Urgent repairs planned in Aberfeldy as raw sewage spills on street
International Atomic Energy Agency director general Rafael Grossi (Heinz-Peter Bader/AP)
Wednesday court round-up — Boozy baker and warehouse rumble
Two children playing with paper pencils and wooden toys.
KEZIA DUGDALE: It will take more than Budget funding to fix the problems in…
Andy Kirk has thrown down the gauntlet to his Brechin players. Image: Brechin City FC
Brechin City boss Andy Kirk urges his players to thrive under pressure of Highland…
The top American medic has never forgotten his time in Dundee. Image: Supplied.
Dr Michael Gordon: How top American medic was influenced by early years in Dundee
Angus Gunn. Image: Shutterstock.
RAB DOUGLAS: Angus Gunn will play in the Scotland double-header - and the pressure…
A swimmer in the Olympia before it closed in October 2021. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson.
Could swimming provision in Dundee improve following UK budget announcement?
2
Ireland and Mack Hansen illustrated that while Scotland have come far, they've a long way to go.
THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Now championship has gone, Italy game should Scotland's fifth World…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented