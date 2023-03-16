What the papers say – March 16 By Press Association March 16 2023, 12.36am What the papers say (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The Budget delivered by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt gets a mixed reception on Thursday’s newspaper front pages. The Daily Mirror says Mr Hunt has boosted the wealthy but snubbed public sector workers. Thursday's front page: Pots for the rich#TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/Ykt5pb2g0Q pic.twitter.com/FfMf0a9loK— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) March 15, 2023 The i says Mr Hunt delivered a stealth 4p rise in income tax with six million people facing a financial squeeze. Thursday's front page: Stealth 4p rise in income tax, with 6 million facing squeeze#TomorrowsPapersTodayLatest by @HugoGye: https://t.co/9ML7E1HdoS pic.twitter.com/TGyCbIPnkG— i newspaper (@theipaper) March 15, 2023 The Independent reports the Budget announcements and Mr Hunt’s claim that his economic plan “is working”. Tomorrow's @independent front page #tomorrowspaperstoday To subscribe to the Daily Edition https://t.co/koJc3LN1ax pic.twitter.com/sFpziaVCRI— Thair Shaikh (@ThairShaikh) March 15, 2023 The Daily Express offers a more optimistic view of the Budget, focusing on the Chancellor’s promise of a brighter future for Britain. Tomorrow's front page: Hunt pulls 'massive rabbit from Budget hat' as he abolishes lifetime pension tax allowance #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/nwm2f1cCTb #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/dQQqpQg2Xn— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) March 15, 2023 The Sun, meanwhile, claims a campaign victory with a freeze on fuel duty. On tomorrow's front page: Jeremy Hunt thanks Sun readers for helping him freeze fuel duty in his Budget saving Britain’s motorists £100 a year https://t.co/ghFenLIDrO pic.twitter.com/8ewDE732Lw— The Sun (@TheSun) March 15, 2023 Other newspapers, including the Financial Times, focus on concerns for the future of Credit Suisse after the bank’s shares dropped to a record low. Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK standard edition, Thursday 16 March https://t.co/6o4tiM2FW5 pic.twitter.com/aWvFVrUIlW— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) March 15, 2023 The Daily Telegraph says Credit Suisse’s troubles have stoked fears of a new global crisis. The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:'Swiss bank crash stokes fears of new global crisis'#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/RevAWUpkGi— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 15, 2023 The Daily Star declares Mr Hunt’s budget to be “dull” and instead focuses on the chances of 6ft 4in jockey Jack Andrews winning at Cheltenham. It's a long shot 🐎#TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/NZWt8OcFfx pic.twitter.com/Wydbd9YI2G— Daily Star (@dailystar) March 15, 2023 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close