Fire engulfs 400-year-old hotel ‘housing Ukrainian refugees’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 400-year-old hotel that was said to be housing Ukrainian refugees was among buildings engulfed by a fire in Midhurst, West Sussex.

The fire was thought to have broken out shortly after 1am on Thursday at a property on North Street before spreading to the roof of the Angel Inn next door.

UPDATE: The incident has now escalated and 14 fire engines are tackling the blaze. Over 30 people have been evacuated from the building and firefighters are working hard to bring the fire under control. The full update from Area Manager Richard Abbot can be found below: pic.twitter.com/uXpTLWoVXM — West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service (@WestSussexFire) March 16, 2023

Local resident Hilton Holloway, who witnessed the fire, told the PA news agency around 30 people, including some children, were evacuated from the hotel.

“There were a number of Ukrainian refugees in the hotel, which had around 15 rooms,” he said.

“I spoke to one young woman who seemed relatively calm.”

Fire engulfed several buildings on North Street in Midhurst, West Sussex in the early hours of Thursday morning (Hilton Holloway/PA)

Photos and video taken by Mr Holloway, who lives opposite the hotel on the town’s main street, showed the spread of the fire from an adjoining building to the roof of the Angel Inn.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Services called the fire “significant”. Ten fire engines, an aerial ladder platform, water carrier and off-road vehicle responded to the incident.

The fire was thought to have broken out shortly after 1am on Thursday in a property on North Street before spreading to the roof of the Angel Inn next door (Hilton Holloway/PA)

Shortly after 6am the fire service said the incident had “escalated” and 14 fire engines were on the scene tackling the blaze.

“Over 30 people have been evacuated from the building and firefighters are working hard to bring the fire under control,” West Sussex Fire and Rescue Services said.

Over 30 people were evacuated from the fire in Midhurst (Hilton Holloway/PA)

Speaking from the scene, area manager Richard Abbot advised commuters North Street would remain closed and asked the public to avoid the area.

“It is too early in the incident to know the cause of the fire, however we will be investigating as soon as it is safe to do so,” he said.

The Angel Inn stands in Midhurst’s main street (Alamy/PA)

Sussex Police, which sent officers to the scene, warned road closures would be in place in the local area.

No casualties have been reported.