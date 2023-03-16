Fire engulfs 400-year-old hotel ‘housing Ukrainian refugees’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fire engulfs 400-year-old hotel ‘housing Ukrainian refugees’

By Press Association
March 16 2023, 5.40am Updated: March 16 2023, 6.58am
Fire has engulfed several buildings Midhurst, West Sussex, overnight, including a 400-year-old hotel that was housing Ukrainian refugees (Hilton Holloway/PA)
Fire has engulfed several buildings Midhurst, West Sussex, overnight, including a 400-year-old hotel that was housing Ukrainian refugees (Hilton Holloway/PA)

A 400-year-old hotel that was said to be housing Ukrainian refugees was among buildings engulfed by a fire in Midhurst, West Sussex.

The fire was thought to have broken out shortly after 1am on Thursday at a property on North Street before spreading to the roof of the Angel Inn next door.

Local resident Hilton Holloway, who witnessed the fire, told the PA news agency around 30 people, including some children, were evacuated from the hotel.

“There were a number of Ukrainian refugees in the hotel, which had around 15 rooms,” he said.

“I spoke to one young woman who seemed relatively calm.”

Fire has destroyed several buildings on North Street in Midhurst, West Sussex in the ealry hours of Thursday morning, March 16 2023 Photo credit: Hilton Holloway
Fire engulfed several buildings on North Street in Midhurst, West Sussex in the early hours of Thursday morning (Hilton Holloway/PA)

Photos and video taken by Mr Holloway, who lives opposite the hotel on the town’s main street, showed the spread of the fire from an adjoining building to the roof of the Angel Inn.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Services called the fire “significant”. Ten fire engines, an aerial ladder platform, water carrier and off-road vehicle responded to the incident.

Fire has destroyed several buildings on North Street in Midhurst, West Sussex in the ealry hours of Thursday morning, March 16 2023 Photo credit: Hilton Holloway
The fire was thought to have broken out shortly after 1am on Thursday in a property on North Street before spreading to the roof of the Angel Inn next door (Hilton Holloway/PA)

Shortly after 6am the fire service said the incident had “escalated” and 14 fire engines were on the scene tackling the blaze.

“Over 30 people have been evacuated from the building and firefighters are working hard to bring the fire under control,” West Sussex Fire and Rescue Services said.

Fire has destroyed several buildings on North Street in Midhurst, West Sussex in the ealry hours of Thursday morning, March 16 2023 Photo credit: Hilton Holloway
Over 30 people were evacuated from the fire in Midhurst (Hilton Holloway/PA)

Speaking from the scene, area manager Richard Abbot advised commuters North Street would remain closed and asked the public to avoid the area.

“It is too early in the incident to know the cause of the fire, however we will be investigating as soon as it is safe to do so,” he said.

The Angel Inn stands in Midhurst's main street
The Angel Inn stands in Midhurst’s main street (Alamy/PA)

Sussex Police, which sent officers to the scene, warned road closures would be in place in the local area.

No casualties have been reported.

