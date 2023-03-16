Israelis step up protests after Netanyahu rejects compromise over judiciary row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Israelis step up protests after Netanyahu rejects compromise over judiciary row

By Press Association
March 16 2023, 7.26am
Police disperse demonstrators and activists as they block a road near the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other government offices over plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to overhaul the judicial system, in Jerusalem, Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
Police disperse demonstrators and activists as they block a road near the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other government offices over plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to overhaul the judicial system, in Jerusalem, Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Israeli protesters are pressing ahead with demonstrations against a government plan to overhaul the judiciary after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected a compromise proposal intended to defuse the crisis.

Despite efforts by the country’s figurehead president, Isaac Herzog, to seek a way out of the stalemate, the sides appeared to be further digging in.

Netanyahu and his allies are set to continue with their original plan despite weeks of mass protests and widespread opposition across Israeli society and beyond, as well as warnings by Mr Herzog that Israel is heading toward an “abyss”.

Israel Politics
Israeli demonstrators in Tel Aviv (Oded Balilty/AP)

Protesters are kicking off a third day of disruption since the crisis began, with roads set to close to make way.

Demonstrators in Jerusalem drew a red streak on the streets leading to the country’s Supreme Court and a small flotilla of boats blocked the shipping lane off the coast of the northern city of Haifa.

Last week, Netanyahu had to be airlifted to the country’s main international airport for an overseas state visit after protesters blocked the road leading there, holding signs that read “don’t come back!”

Tens of thousands have been attending weekly protests across the country each Saturday night.

The overhaul, advanced by a premier who is on trial for corruption and Israel’s most right-wing government, has plunged the country into one of its worst domestic crises.

APTOPIX Israel Politics
Israeli women’s rights activists dressed as characters from The Handmaid’s Tale (Ohad Zwigenberg/AP)

It has sparked anger from senior legal officials, business leaders who warn against the economic effects of the plan, and from within the country’s military, it’s most trusted institution, where reservists have pledged not to serve under what they see as impending regime change.

The government says the plan will correct an imbalance between the judicial and executive branches that they say has given the courts too much sway in how Israel is governed.

Critics say it upends the country’s system of checks and balances and gives the prime minister and the government too much power and strips it of judicial oversight.

They also say Netanyahu, who is on trial for fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes, could find an escape route from his legal woes through the overhaul.

Mr Herzog had been meeting for weeks with parties on both sides of the divide to try to reach an acceptable middle ground and his proposal appeared to offer incentives to both sides.

But Netanyahu swiftly rejected the plan as he boarded a plane to Germany, saying it did not rectify the issue of balance between the branches.

Italy Israel
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Andrew Medichini/AP)

Protests are also expected in Berlin during Netanyahu’s official visit.

The embattled premier, once a stalwart supporter of the independence of the courts, returned to power late last year after more than a year as opposition leader, amid a political crisis over his fitness to rule while on trial that sent Israelis to the polls five times in less than four years.

He cobbled together a coalition with ultra-nationalist and ultra-Orthodox allies who have long sought to curb the powers of the judiciary.

Parties who support West Bank settlements see the court as an obstacle to their expansionist ambitions, while religious factions are driven to limit the court’s ability to rule on matters they fear could disrupt their way of life.

But critics say there are also personal grievances involved in the effort. Beyond Netanyahu’s charges, which he says are unrelated to the overhaul, a key ally was disqualified by the Supreme Court from serving as a cabinet minister because of past convictions over tax violations.

Under the overhaul, they each have laws that could protect their positions from any intervention from the courts.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Lomond Hills Hotel in Fife.
Jobs lost after closure of 18th century Fife hotel
2
This handsome home on Blackness Road was the most-viewed property on TSPC in February.
Beautiful Blackness Road home tops TSPC’s most-viewed properties in Tayside for February
3
Italian restaurant Bellini has closed its doors. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee eatery Bellini announces surprise closure
4
Farmfoods on Dundee's Cowgate is closing.
Farmfoods in Dundee city centre confirms closing date
5
The three properties are on the waterfront at Pittenweem. Image: Rettie.
Townhouse and two flats on Pittenweem waterfront used as successful holiday lets on sale…
6
Police on the scene at Tiree Place in Kirkcaldy. One police car outside the block of flats
Police probe sudden death of a woman, 24, in Kirkcaldy
7
Kinross High School. Image: Kenny Smith.
‘Backbone’ of Kinross High School parent council resign amid questionnaire concerns
2
8
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Stalking Picture shows; Jilly MacKay. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 15/03/2023
Rejected stalker plagued Perth woman with texts and phone calls
9
Drumachlie Park in Brechin. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Police probe sudden infant death in Brechin
10
The piper called the tune when the Eddie Thompson final brought triumph and tragedy. Image: DC Thomson.
Beautiful game showed its cruel side when Dundee United lost to Rangers in ‘the…

More from The Courier

Arbroath keeper Derek Gaston is determined to keep his side up. Image: SNS
Derek Gaston hopes to be a Championship survivor as Arbroath keeper eyes up 11th…
Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne and manager Gary Bowyer.
Dundee fringe men Shaun Byrne and Fin Robertson 'will have part to play' during…
You can learn how to improve your golf game at bunkered LIVE in Edinburgh.
Improve your game at Scotland's ultimate golf show
Theo Bair is looking good in training. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson: 'Watching Theo Bair in training every day, I'd play…
The new paths could make commuting safer for cyclists.
Ambitious walking and cycling path network could link Angus towns
GARY GODDARD Jamie Beatson Kingdom News Agency Tel: 07791 563 772
Dundee knifeman avoids jail for assault on Perth Prison guard
Eljamel protesters outside the former Dundee Royal Infirmary. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Victims of disgraced Dundee surgeon Eljamel claim health chief Humza Yousaf 'unfit' to be…
Picture shows; Dr David Darling, producer of The Science Fiction Experience with chairman of the trust Daniel Cook on the Frankenstein Steps. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
New science fiction music show to bring Mary Shelley's Frankenstein back to Dundee
Company founder Donny Carstairs with sister and design director Emma Carstairs. Edwards/DC Thomson.
First look: Family-run Fife wholesale business opens new St Andrews shop
Ralph Green was cared for by wife Mary before being admitted to the Dunfermline hospice.
Fife widow relives strain of caring for dying husband as she pleads for Dunfermline…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented