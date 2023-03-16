UK government to assure DUP on NI’s status amid Supreme Court judgment concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

UK government to assure DUP on NI’s status amid Supreme Court judgment concerns

By Press Association
March 16 2023, 7.32am Updated: March 16 2023, 7.44am
Northern Ireland Secretary of state Chris Heaton-Harris outside the White House in Washington, DC, during the Taoiseach’s visit to the US for St Patrick’s Day (Niall Carson/PA)
Northern Ireland Secretary of state Chris Heaton-Harris outside the White House in Washington, DC, during the Taoiseach’s visit to the US for St Patrick’s Day (Niall Carson/PA)

The Government is to seek to address DUP concerns over a Supreme Court judgment on Northern Ireland’s constitutional status as part of efforts to convince the party to sign up to its new Brexit deal.

Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris insisted the shape of the Windsor Framework agreement the UK had struck with the EU was in the “right space” but he said the Government could take other actions to assure unionists who still had doubts about the new proposals for Irish Sea trade.

Mr Heaton-Harris is currently in Washington DC with political leaders from across the island of Ireland as part of traditional St Patrick’s Day engagements.

The DUP is currently blocking devolution at Stormont in protest at trade barriers between Great Britain and NI created by Brexit’s contentious Northern Ireland Protocol.

While the party says the Windsor Framework has gone some way to address its concerns about the protocol, it says it does not deal with some “fundamental problems”.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, who is also in Washington, is now seeking further clarity and assurances from the UK government to address his party’s continuing concerns.

Sir Jeffrey told the PA news agency that his party needed to see the shape of the legislation the Government was planning before making a final determination on the framework.

The Government has already pledged to legislate to underscore Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom by way of amending the 1998 Northern Ireland Act.

It also intends to pass legislation to give effect to the “Stormont brake” mechanism within the Windsor Framework that would allow a minority of MLAs at Stormont to formally flag concerns about the imposition of new EU laws in Northern Ireland – a move that could see the Government veto their introduction in the region.

Taoiseach visit to the US
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris and Sinn Fein Leader Mary Lou McDonald at the Ireland Fund’s 31st National Gala at the National Building Museum, in Washington, DC, during the Taoiseach’s visit to the US for St Patrick’s Day (Niall Carson/PA)

On attempts to provide assurance on Northern Ireland’s status within the UK, Mr Heaton-Harris said the Government could address issues flowing from last month’s judgment by the UK’s highest court.

In February, the Supreme Court rejected a challenge brought by a collective of unionist politicians who argued that domestic legislation underpinning the Northern Ireland Protocol conflicted with the 1800 Acts of Union that formed the United Kingdom, particularly Article 6 of that statute guaranteeing unfettered trade within the UK.

The Supreme Court found that while Art 6 of the Acts of Union has been “modified” by the Protocol, that was done with the express will of a sovereign parliament and so therefore was lawful.

The DUP and other unionists have highlighted the judgment as proof that the Brexit deal has subjugated the terms of the Acts of Union and undermined Northern Ireland’s place within the UK as a result.

In an interview with the PA news agency in Washington, Mr Heaton-Harris said the DUP was right to seek assurances from the Government.

“We’ve done the deal with the European Union and actually I think most people believe that that part of the deal is in the right space,” he said.

“But there are certain things that flow from the Supreme Court judgment not so long ago where we can say a bit more about Northern Ireland’s place in the Union and indeed how parts of the Windsor Framework actually will work in practice, and they are the right questions to ask of the UK government, we hope we can answer them properly.”

Mr Heaton-Harris added: “The politicians of Northern Ireland are rightly asking the correct questions about how the Windsor Framework will work, how it will benefit all communities of Northern Ireland, how it will benefit businesses in Northern Ireland, how it makes Northern Ireland’s place in the Union that bit safer for the coming future. How it works with the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement, which it absolutely does. They are the right questions to ask.”

The Northern Ireland Secretary said the Government did not want to “bounce” the DUP into accepting the framework, but he said he did remain optimistic about a “positive outlook” for the deal.

“The unionist community I know has felt bounced into things in the past and we absolutely do not want to do that this time,” he said.

“We want people to come to a considered view. My personal opinion is that that considered view will be a positive outlook on the Windsor Framework and I’m keen actually for people to ask questions about what the Windsor Framework actually brings along because they’re the right questions to be asking and I hope to be answering them in great detail.”

Sir Jeffrey said any legislation should restore Northern Ireland’s rights under the Acts of Union.

“I’ve come to Washington with a very clear message, that whilst the Windsor Framework represents significant progress, there is more work to be done and that’s why we need to see the legislation,” he said.

“We need to see what the UK Government intends to do in terms of implementing this framework to ensure that it adequately protects Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom and restores our rights under Article Six of the Act of Union.”

In an interview with PA, he added: “I think that we do need to see the legislation linked to the Windsor Framework, because the framework is an outline, what we need is the detail, the legal text, the legislation that will actually implement this, so that we can ensure that it adequately protects Northern lreland’s place within the United Kingdom and its internal market.”

Last week, Mr Heaton-Harris suggested the Government would be “bound” to veto any law if the Stormont brake element of the new Windsor Agreement was activated.

Some Stormont parties have expressed concern on whether his comments indicate that the brake will end up handing a powerful veto to a minority of MLAs.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Lomond Hills Hotel in Fife.
Jobs lost after closure of 18th century Fife hotel
2
This handsome home on Blackness Road was the most-viewed property on TSPC in February.
Beautiful Blackness Road home tops TSPC’s most-viewed properties in Tayside for February
3
Italian restaurant Bellini has closed its doors. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee eatery Bellini announces surprise closure
4
Farmfoods on Dundee's Cowgate is closing.
Farmfoods in Dundee city centre confirms closing date
5
The three properties are on the waterfront at Pittenweem. Image: Rettie.
Townhouse and two flats on Pittenweem waterfront used as successful holiday lets on sale…
6
Police on the scene at Tiree Place in Kirkcaldy. One police car outside the block of flats
Police probe sudden death of a woman, 24, in Kirkcaldy
7
Kinross High School. Image: Kenny Smith.
‘Backbone’ of Kinross High School parent council resign amid questionnaire concerns
2
8
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Stalking Picture shows; Jilly MacKay. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 15/03/2023
Rejected stalker plagued Perth woman with texts and phone calls
9
Drumachlie Park in Brechin. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Police probe sudden infant death in Brechin
10
The piper called the tune when the Eddie Thompson final brought triumph and tragedy. Image: DC Thomson.
Beautiful game showed its cruel side when Dundee United lost to Rangers in ‘the…

More from The Courier

Arbroath keeper Derek Gaston is determined to keep his side up. Image: SNS
Derek Gaston hopes to be a Championship survivor as Arbroath keeper eyes up 11th…
Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne and manager Gary Bowyer.
Dundee fringe men Shaun Byrne and Fin Robertson 'will have part to play' during…
You can learn how to improve your golf game at bunkered LIVE in Edinburgh.
Improve your game at Scotland's ultimate golf show
Theo Bair is looking good in training. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson: 'Watching Theo Bair in training every day, I'd play…
The new paths could make commuting safer for cyclists.
Ambitious walking and cycling path network could link Angus towns
GARY GODDARD Jamie Beatson Kingdom News Agency Tel: 07791 563 772
Dundee knifeman avoids jail for assault on Perth Prison guard
Eljamel protesters outside the former Dundee Royal Infirmary. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Victims of disgraced Dundee surgeon Eljamel claim health chief Humza Yousaf 'unfit' to be…
Picture shows; Dr David Darling, producer of The Science Fiction Experience with chairman of the trust Daniel Cook on the Frankenstein Steps. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
New science fiction music show to bring Mary Shelley's Frankenstein back to Dundee
Company founder Donny Carstairs with sister and design director Emma Carstairs. Edwards/DC Thomson.
First look: Family-run Fife wholesale business opens new St Andrews shop
Ralph Green was cared for by wife Mary before being admitted to the Dunfermline hospice.
Fife widow relives strain of caring for dying husband as she pleads for Dunfermline…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented