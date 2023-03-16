Cyclone Freddy wanes after killing scores of people in Malawi and Mozambique

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cyclone Freddy wanes after killing scores of people in Malawi and Mozambique

By Press Association
March 16 2023, 7.38am
Men salvage parts from their destroyed home, following heavy rains caused by Cyclone Freddy in Blantyre, southern Malawi, Wednesday, March 15, 2023. After barreling through Mozambique and Malawi since late last week and killing hundreds and displacing thousands more, the cyclone is set to move away from land bringing some relief to regions who have been ravaged by torrential rain and powerful winds. (AP Photo/Thoko Chikondi)
Men salvage parts from their destroyed home, following heavy rains caused by Cyclone Freddy in Blantyre, southern Malawi, Wednesday, March 15, 2023. After barreling through Mozambique and Malawi since late last week and killing hundreds and displacing thousands more, the cyclone is set to move away from land bringing some relief to regions who have been ravaged by torrential rain and powerful winds. (AP Photo/Thoko Chikondi)

Cyclone Freddy has dissipated after killing scores of people and displacing thousands in Mozambique and Malawi since late last week, although flooding remains a threat in both countries, a regional monitoring centre said.

The cyclone has killed at least 225 people in Malawi’s southern region including Blantyre, the country’s financial hub, according to local authorities. Another 88,000 people have been displaced.

In neighbouring Mozambique, officials said at least 20 people have died since the storm made landfall in the port town of Quelimane on Saturday night. More than 45,000 are still in shelters, with about 800 square miles still under water, according to the EU’s Copernicus satellite system.

Climate Economic Losses
A man checks the damage to his home in Blantyre (Thoko Chikondi/AP)

“There are many casualties — either wounded, missing or dead, and the numbers will only increase in the coming days,” said Guilherme Botelho, the emergency project co-ordinator in Blantyre for Doctors Without Borders.

Malawi, which has been battling a cholera outbreak, is at risk of a resurgence of the disease, Mr Botelho said, “especially since the vaccine coverage in Blantyre is very poor”.

The aid organisation suspended outreach programmes to protect its staff against flash floods and landslides but is supporting cyclone relief efforts at a local hospital.

Freddy was initially projected to exit back to the sea on Wednesday but has since waned and is no longer classed as a tropical cyclone, the United Nations weather monitoring centre on Reunion Island said.

“The emergency will not be over for many communities as rain from upland areas continues to flood downstream areas over the coming days,” said Lucy Mwangi, country director for Malawi at the aid organisation Concern Worldwide.

APTOPIX Malawi Climate Cyclone Freddy
A collapsed road between Blantyre and Lilongwe (Thoko Chikondi/AP)

“Even rich countries that are advanced democracies would have been no match for the level of destruction this cyclone has brought,” said Kim Yi Dionne, a political scientist at the University of California Riverside.

Freddy accumulated more energy over its journey across the Indian Ocean than an entire US hurricane season.

Ms Yi Dionne said the scale of damage came despite Malawi’s disaster agency having prepared and planned “for the challenges that come with our contemporary climate crisis”.

Scientists say climate change caused by mostly industrialised nations pumping greenhouse gases into the air has worsened cyclone activity, making them more intense and more frequent.

The recently ended La Nina that impacts weather worldwide also increased cyclone activity in the region.

Malawi Climate Cyclone Freddy
Mourners attend a burial ceremony in Blantyre (Thoko Chikondi/AP)

African nations, which only contribute about 4% of planet-warming emissions, are “once again paying the steepest price to climate change, including their own lives”, said Lynn Chiripamberi, who leads Oxfam’s southern Africa humanitarian programme.

Cyclone Freddy has caused destruction in southern Africa since late February, pummelling Mozambique as well as the islands of Madagascar and Reunion last month.

“Freddy is quite an exceptional weather phenomenon,” Anne-Claire Fontan, a tropical cyclone scientific officer at the World Meteorological Organisation told the Associated Press.

Its longevity, distance covered, the number of times it has intensified and the amount of energy it accumulated over time has been extraordinary, she said.

She added that its second landfall in Mozambique “is explained by the presence of two competing steering influences. It is not rare”.

Freddy first developed near Australia in early February. The UN’s weather agency has convened an expert panel to determine whether it has broken the record for the longest cyclone in recorded history, which was set by 31-day Hurricane John in 1994.

