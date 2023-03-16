‘Surge’ in norovirus cases in England adds to pressure on hospitals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Surge’ in norovirus cases in England adds to pressure on hospitals

By Press Association
March 16 2023, 11.36am Updated: March 16 2023, 4.18pm
Norovirus cases in hospitals in England have jumped sharply and are now at their highest level for the 2022/23 season (Jeff Moore/PA)
Norovirus cases in hospitals in England have jumped sharply and are now at their highest level for the 2022/23 season (Jeff Moore/PA)

Norovirus cases in hospitals in England have jumped sharply and are now at their highest level for the 2022/23 season, figures show.

An average of 840 adult hospital beds were occupied last week by patients with diarrhoea and vomiting or norovirus-like symptoms, up 52% from 551 in the previous week.

It is the highest number since reporting began for the current virus season in November 2022.

It is also nearly three times the level at this point last year, when the average stood at 293, according to NHS data.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

Norovirus is the most common infectious cause of vomiting and diarrhoea.

It spreads easily through contact with someone who has the virus or with contaminated surfaces.

While most people make a full recovery within two or three days, the virus can lead to dehydration, especially among the very young, elderly or those with weakened immune systems.

Amy Douglas, senior surveillance scientist of gastrointestinal infections at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), said the over-65 age group is being most affected by the latest increase, with the majority of outbreaks in care homes.

“Hand gels do not kill norovirus so handwashing with soap and warm water is most effective,” she added.

“If you or your child get the virus you should not return to work – particularly if you work with vulnerable people or food – or send your children back to school until 48 hours after symptoms stop.”

Professor Stephen Powis, NHS medical director for England, said a “surge” in norovirus is one of a number of factors adding to “significant” pressure on NHS staff, along with increased demand for beds and a rise in calls to the 111 service.

“Despite this, the NHS is continuing to deliver progress against its elective recovery plan, with the number of people waiting over 18 months cut by over 9,000 in January compared with the previous month,” Professor Powis added.

“We know there has been little let up for staff this week, with some hospitals experiencing their busiest Monday of the year while strike action continues to present major challenges to hospitals.

“So it is important that people continue to come forward for the care they need by using 999 in an emergency or using 111 online for other conditions.”

Tens of thousands of juniors doctors in England staged a 72-hour walk from Monday to Wednesday this week in protest at levels of pay.

NHS Providers, which represents NHS trusts, urged the Government and unions to get round the table and “redouble” efforts to find a solution to the dispute.

NHS staff answered 333,778 calls to the 111 service last week, up 12% from 297,586 the previous week.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

The number of people in hospital in England with Covid-19 is also continuing to increase.

A total of 8,434 patients had tested positive for coronavirus as of March 15, up 10% week-on-week.

Covid-19 hospital cases have been on a broad upwards trend since the end of January, mirroring a rise in prevalence of the virus among the population.

Patient numbers peaked at 9,535 during the wave of infections at Christmas 2022.

Around two-thirds of patients with Covid-19 are in hospital to be treated primarily for something else, but the precautions necessary to stop the virus spreading are likely to add further pressure on NHS staff.

By contrast, flu levels remain on a downwards path, with an average of 386 hospitals beds in England filled by cases last week, down 10% from 430 the previous week.

The figure stood at 5,441 at the start of the year, following a steep rise in the run up to Christmas.

