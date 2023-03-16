Man in court accused of stabbing woman because ‘he believed she worked for GCHQ’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man in court accused of stabbing woman because ‘he believed she worked for GCHQ’

By Press Association
March 16 2023, 11.54am
Bowles appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court (Rick Findler/PA)
Bowles appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court (Rick Findler/PA)

A man accused of trying to stab a woman to death outside a leisure centre because he believed she worked at GCHQ has appeared in court.

Joshua Bowles, 29, was charged with attempted murder following an investigation by counter-terror detectives after the alleged attack about three miles from the UK intelligence agency’s base in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, last Thursday.

The woman, who is referred to in charges by the code number “99230”, was repeatedly stabbed and remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Bowles allegedly attacked the woman, at about 9.15pm in Tommy Taylors Lane, because he believed she worked at GCHQ and disagreed with their work.

He was arrested at the scene and appeared in the dock at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on Thursday with a beard and wearing a grey prison-issue tracksuit.

Bowles, of Welwyn Mews, Cheltenham, is charged with the attempted murder of “99230” on March 9 and a separate charge of assaulting Alex Fuentes, causing him actual bodily harm, on the same date.

In the dock he spoke to confirm his name, date of birth and address but was not asked to enter pleas to the charges.

Prosecutor Kathryn Selby said he should be dealt with under the terrorism protocol because Bowles allegedly targeted the woman because “he believed she worked for GCHQ and holds views on the work they conduct” and because in his mind she “represents the state”.

Craig Tickner, defending, made no application for bail, and District Judge Nina Tempia remanded Bowles in custody ahead of his next appearance at the Old Bailey on March 31.

Following the charges, Detective Chief Superintendent Olly Wright, head of Counter Terrorism Policing South East, said: “We would encourage people not to speculate on the specific circumstances surrounding this incident.

“We believe this was an isolated incident and there is no information to suggest any wider threat to the local community. We must now let the judicial process take place.”

