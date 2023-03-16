Russian authorities detain dissident ex-mayor Yevgeny Roizman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

Russian authorities detain dissident ex-mayor Yevgeny Roizman

By Press Association
March 16 2023, 12.47pm
Yevgeny Roizman, former mayor of Russia’s fourth-largest city, walks escorted by a police officer in Yekaterinburg, Russia, Thursday, March 16, 2023. Roizman has been detained on charges that could land him behind bars as part of authorities’ efforts to muzzle dissent. Yevgeny Roizman is a sharp critic of the Kremlin and one of the most visible and charismatic opposition figures in Russia. (AP Photo/Vladimir Podoksyonov)
Yevgeny Roizman, former mayor of Russia’s fourth-largest city, walks escorted by a police officer in Yekaterinburg, Russia, Thursday, March 16, 2023. Roizman has been detained on charges that could land him behind bars as part of authorities’ efforts to muzzle dissent. Yevgeny Roizman is a sharp critic of the Kremlin and one of the most visible and charismatic opposition figures in Russia. (AP Photo/Vladimir Podoksyonov)

A former mayor of Russia’s fourth-largest city has been detained on charges that could land him behind bars as part of efforts to muzzle dissent.

Yevgeny Roizman, a critic of the Kremlin, is one of the most visible and charismatic opposition figures in Russia. He enjoyed broad popularity while serving as mayor of Yekaterinburg, a city of 1.5 million people in the Ural Mountains.

Last year, Mr Roizman, 60, who was the mayor from 2013 to 2018, faced accusations of discrediting the Russian military and was barred from attending public events, using the internet, telephone or mail and communicating with anyone other than his lawyers and close family.

Police arrested him on Thursday on charges of reposting material containing a reference to the organisation led by jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny that was banned by authorities.

Oscars Navalny
Alexei Navalny (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

Mr Roizman rejected the accusations, telling a court in Yekaterinburg during a hearing after his detention that he was not registered on that social network. His lawyer said the repost was done by members of one of his numerous support groups.

If convicted, he could face a 15-day arrest or new criminal charges related to the alleged violation of the terms of his sentence last year.

Courts repeatedly fined him last year on charges of discrediting the military, paving the way for a criminal case that could be opened for repeat offenders.

Days after President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine last year, Russian legislators approved legislation that outlawed the alleged disparagement of the Russian military or the spread of “false information” about the country’s military operation in Ukraine.

Courts across the country have increasingly handed out prison terms to critics of Moscow’s actions in Ukraine.

Mr Roizman remains one of the few visible opposition figures in Russia who had not yet been been jailed or fled the country under pressure from authorities.

Another prominent opposition politician, Ilya Yashin, was sentenced to eight and a half years in prison on charges of discrediting the military, and another, Vladimir Kara-Murza, has been jailed on the same charges and is facing trial.

