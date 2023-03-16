Scientists concerned boom in labs handing deadly germs not matched by regulation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scientists concerned boom in labs handing deadly germs not matched by regulation

By Press Association
March 16 2023, 1.31pm
A boom in labs handling dangerous pathogens is not matched by biosafety and biosecurity regulation, say scientists (David Davies/PA)
A boom in labs handling dangerous pathogens is not matched by biosafety and biosecurity regulation, say scientists (David Davies/PA)

The number of labs handling deadly germs has risen to more than 100 globally, raising concerns among scientists that this boom is not being matched by security and safety regulations.

A report published by Kings College London has found that the number of BSL4 (biosafety level 4) labs – which handle pathogens of the higest risk – in operation, under construction or planned has grown by 10 in two years, from 59 across 23 countries in 2021 to 69 across 27 countries, it said.

But this boom has not been accompanied by sufficient oversight, raising biosafety and biosecurity concerns, the Global BioLabs Report 2023 added.

Dr Filippa Lentzos, who is the author of the report, said: “We’re seeing rapid expansion of max containment labs in Asia but many of these countries score poorly on biorisk management.

“We found biosafety governance to be stronger than biosecurity, while the weakest component is the management of dual-use research of concern.”

She added: “There has been a global boom in construction of labs handling dangerous pathogens, but this has not been accompanied by sufficient biosafety and biosecurity oversight.

“Our new report documents for the first time the current picture around the world and sets out clear recommendations to help address current shortcomings that need to be implemented at the local, national and international level.”

The report also found that three-quarters of these labs are in urbanised areas, which increases the risk of any accidental releases of pathogens having a more devastating impact.

It also highlights the rise in use of a new type of high-containment lab, known as BSL3+ or BSL3-enhanced, which adopts additional precautions when carrying out especially risky research.

There are currently 57 BSL3+ labs around the world – mainly in Europe and most in urban centres.

But the scientists said there are very few guidelines for what constitutes a BSL3+ lab and no evidence that the measures being taken in these facilities are adequate for the research they carry out.

Project-co lead Dr Gregory Koblentz of the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University in the US, said: “We urgently need coordinated international action to address increasing biorisks.”

Scientists are calling for improved biorisk management in high-risk labs (Alamy/PA)

The scientists are calling for labs conducting high-risk work to adopt the international standard for biorisk management as well as for the World Health Organisation (WHO) to develop criteria and guidance for BSL3+ labs.

It comes as the ongoing debate into the origins of Covid-19 continues, with many questioning whether Sars-CoV-2 – the virus that causes Covid-19 – accidentally emerged from a lab.

