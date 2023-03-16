Flood risk lingers for southern Africa after Cyclone Freddy kills more than 250

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Flood risk lingers for southern Africa after Cyclone Freddy kills more than 250

By Press Association
March 16 2023, 1.33pm Updated: March 16 2023, 2.24pm
People cross a raging river in Blantyre, Malawi, Monday, March 13, 2023. An unrelenting Cyclone Freddy that is currently battering southern Africa has killed at least 56 people in Malawi and Mozambique since it struck the continent for a second time on Saturday night, authorities in both countries have confirmed. (AP Photo/Thoko Chikondi)
People cross a raging river in Blantyre, Malawi, Monday, March 13, 2023. An unrelenting Cyclone Freddy that is currently battering southern Africa has killed at least 56 people in Malawi and Mozambique since it struck the continent for a second time on Saturday night, authorities in both countries have confirmed. (AP Photo/Thoko Chikondi)

Devastated communities and relief workers in Malawi and Mozambique are confronting the aftermath of Cyclone Freddy which has left more than 250 people dead after four days of destructive wind and rain.

Freddy dissipated over land late on Wednesday, but tens of thousands have been displaced and weather monitoring centres warned that countries are still vulnerable to flooding and landslides.

At least 225 people have been killed in southern Malawi, including in the financial capital of Blantyre, officials said. Around 88,000 people are still displaced and parts of the region remain inaccessible.

Malawi Climate Cyclone Freddy
Volunteers prepare meals for displaced people in Blantyre, southern Malawi (Thoko Chikondi/AP)

President Lazarus Chakwera has declared a 14-day national mourning period.

In Mozambique, authorities said at least 53 had been killed since late on Saturday, with 50,000 more displaced.

Mathew Pickard, regional director for southern Africa at the aid organisation Care International, said: “Roads and bridges have been swept away, cutting off communities from much-needed support. Houses and homes have been destroyed, leaving families stranded and out in the cold. As rescue efforts continue, the death toll is anticipated to rise.”

In Malawi, where a cholera outbreak was already ongoing when Freddy ripped through the country, deaths from the disease and other water-borne illnesses are also expected to rise.

“We’ve been without running water for the past four days and water will become contaminated,” said Andrew Mavala, executive director of the Malawi Network for Older Persons. “This is a huge concern.”

Hundreds of people have been moved to camps but food and clean water is still scarce, he added, with dozens of older people who do not know how they will recover.

Mozambique Cyclone Freddy
The damaged roof of a school in Vilanculos, Mozambique (AP)

“There’s a feeling that they’ve lived their lives and we must prioritise the young. But they must be helped and treated with dignity,” he said.

Freddy is “very massive in terms of health disruption”, said Ahmed Ogwell, acting director of Africa’s Centre for Disease and Control Prevention.

He warned there is “every likelihood we may see cross-border spread” of cholera, which already has outbreaks in Mozambique and Malawi. Both countries recorded more than 3,000 new cases in the past week.

Scientists say human-caused climate change has worsened cyclone activity, making them more intense and more frequent.

The recently ended La Nina that impacts weather worldwide also increased cyclone activity in the region in recent years.

Freddy has caused destruction in southern Africa since late February, when it pummelled Mozambique as well as the islands of Madagascar and Reunion.

The storm first developed near Australia in early February and travelled across the southern Indian Ocean before it bounced around the Mozambique Channel.

The UN’s weather agency has convened an expert panel to determine whether it has broken the record for the longest cyclone in recorded history, which was set by 31-day Hurricane John in 1994.

