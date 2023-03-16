Two more men charged over funeral drive-by shooting

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two more men have been charged over a drive-by shooting outside a church in central London.

Tyrell La Croix, 22, from Camden and Jordan Walters, 23, from Brent, were each charged with six counts of Section 18 wounding with intent, the Metropolitan Police said.

They are expected to appear in custody at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Alrico Nelson Martin, 19, from Kilburn, appeared at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday charged with possession of a shotgun with intent to endanger life and six counts of conspiracy to wound with intent.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Harrow Crown Court on April 12.

Four women and two girls, aged 11 and seven, were shot outside a funeral at St Aloysius Church in Phoenix Road, Euston, on Saturday January 14.

None of their injuries were life-threatening, although one of the women, 48, remains in hospital.

The memorial service was a Requiem Mass for Sara Sanchez, 20, and her mother, Fresia Calderon, 50, who died in November.

Ms Sanchez had suffered from leukaemia for three years. She died after her mother died suddenly from a rare blood clot on arrival at Heathrow from Colombia.

Superintendent Jack Rowlands, leading Camden’s neighbourhood policing teams, said: “This shooting had a profound impact on our community and my thoughts today are with them and with the victims who were injured.

“We understand and share the concerns of the community around violence and we continue to conduct reassurance patrols in the area.

“We are grateful to our communities and to our borough partners for their support as our investigation continues.

“We are still very keen to hear from anyone who has information or footage connected to this incident, but has not yet spoken with police.

“We are committed to removing illegal firearms, and those who carry them, from within our communities and we understand the devastating and lasting impact that violent crime has on victims and on the wider community.

“If you have information, please help us by sharing what you know.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information about what took place is asked to call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 3357/14JAN.