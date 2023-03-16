Friend of teen knifed outside school told police he had ‘joined a gang and left’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News UK & World

Friend of teen knifed outside school told police he had ‘joined a gang and left’

By Press Association
March 16 2023, 2.22pm
People lay a floral tributes at the scene in Woodhouse Hill, Huddersfield, where 15-year-old schoolboy Khayri McLean was fatally stabbed outside his school gates (PA)
People lay a floral tributes at the scene in Woodhouse Hill, Huddersfield, where 15-year-old schoolboy Khayri McLean was fatally stabbed outside his school gates (PA)

The friend of a teenage boy stabbed to death outside his school gates told police it happened because he “joined a gang and had left”, a court has been told.

Khayri McLean, 15, died in a “well-planned and targeted” knifing at the entrance to North Huddersfield Trust School after being attacked by two balaclava-wearing youths “lying in wait” for him as he left, prosecutors say.

A 15-year-old boy who knifed Khayri in the chest has admitted murder, jurors at Leeds Crown Court have heard.

A 17-year-old said to have stabbed Khayri in the leg denies murder and is on trial.

Khayri Mclean
Khayri Mclean was attacked outside his school (Family handout/West Yorkshire Police/PA)

Although the older teenager did not inflict the fatal blow, he is guilty of murder because he acted with his co-accused and they “encouraged and supported each other to carry out the attack”, prosecutors say.

On Thursday, jurors heard a summary of evidence from two of Khayri’s friends who saw the attack in Woodhouse Hill, Huddersfield, West Yorkshire.

One boy, 15, who said he had been friends with Khayri since primary school, described being in class earlier that afternoon and seeing two people “dressed in black from head to toe” heading across an adjacent public field.

A summary of the witness’s interview with police, read in court by prosecutor George Hazel-Owram, said he and a group of friends, including Khayri, finished school at 2.40pm and were “all talking and having a laugh” as they left.

As they approached an alleyway, two people wearing balaclavas, sunglasses and gloves leapt from the alley, with one shouting “Yo, Khayri,” the witness said.

The attacker “came straight at Khayri”, the witness told police.

Mr Hazel-Owram said: “At first he thought it might have been a joke but then he saw a knife and knew it wasn’t.”

The attacker who had shouted then jumped in the air “like some ninja” with a knife in his hand and swung the blade towards Khayri’s shoulder, the witness said.

“Everyone started running” when the attack happened, he told officers, and he could hear Khayri screaming as he sprinted away.

Mr Hazel-Owram said the witness told police “he thought this incident had happened because Khayri was in a gang and had left the gang”.

“He thought Khayri had joined the gang partway through Year 10,” he said.

“He had seen Khayri post about the gang on social media.”

Another friend of Khayri who saw the killing said the attackers “had been waiting for Khayri and recognised him”.

“They knew who Khayri was, they were aggressive and it was clear they wanted to hurt Khayri badly,” Mr Hazel-Owram said in his summary.

Jurors were told the 17-year-old defendant’s girlfriend sent him an audio message on Snapchat about 20 minutes before the attack, asking: “How comes you are going in 20 minutes when they finish school in, like, 10 minutes?”

The court was previously told the older defendant saw Khayri as his “enemy”.

The trial continues.

