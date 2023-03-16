Opposition leader’s court appearance sparks unrest in Senegalese capital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Opposition leader’s court appearance sparks unrest in Senegalese capital

By Press Association
March 16 2023, 2.33pm
A demonstrator throws a rock during clashes with riot police after the opposition leader’s Ousmane Sonko left the tribunal in Dakar, Senegal, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. Police in Senegal smashed out the windows of the Sonko’s car and forced him from the vehicle after he appeared in court. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Authorities have forcibly removed Senegalese opposition leader Ousmane Sonko from his vehicle and escorted him to a court appearance, blocking his supporters from following and sparking unrest in several parts of the capital.

Police fired tear gas in several parts of Dakar to disperse protesters on the third day of demonstrations in support of Mr Sonko, who finished third in the last presidential election and is seen as a leading contender in next year’s vote.

Senegal Sonko Demonstrations
Supporters of Ousmane Sonko take to the streets of Dakar (Sylvain Cherkaoui/AP)

On Thursday, a convoy of dozens of cars carrying his supporters spent more than a hour making its way between his home and the courthouse where he was to appear in connection with a civil lawsuit against him by Senegal’s tourism minister for alleged defamation.

In a separate matter, Mr Sonko is also facing rape charges after a female massage salon employee accused him of assault.

If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison and would be barred from running for president. No date is set for this trial.

Mr Sonko maintains his legal troubles are part of an effort by President Macky Sall’s government to derail his candidacy in the 2024 election.

Senegal Opposition Leader’s Trial
Riot police fire tear gas in Dakar (Leo Correa/AP)

The opposition figure has urged Mr Sall to say publicly that he will not seek a third term in office.

Thursday marks the second time in a month that Senegalese authorities have forcibly removed Mr Sonko from his vehicle, saying his movements caused disruption.

In mid-February, police smashed the window of his car so they could open the door and force him out.

In 2021, days of deadly protests erupted after he was arrested for disturbing public order on his way to the court for a scheduled appearance in the rape case.

At least 13 people died during the worst violence to rock Senegal in years.

