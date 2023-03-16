Covid-19 levels remain on ‘uncertain’ trend in much of UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Covid-19 levels remain on ‘uncertain’ trend in much of UK

By Press Association
March 16 2023, 2.47pm Updated: March 16 2023, 4.02pm
Covid-19 levels remain on an 'uncertain' trend in most of the UK (Danny Lawson/PA)
Covid-19 levels remain on an ‘uncertain’ trend in most of the UK (Danny Lawson/PA)

Covid-19 levels remain on an “uncertain” trend in most of the UK, although Scotland has seen a decrease, figures show.

Total infections for the whole of the country are broadly unchanged, suggesting the current rise may have levelled off.

The number of people in hospital in England with coronavirus has increased in the past week, however.

An estimated 1.52 million people in private households in the UK were likely to have Covid-19 in the week to March 7, compared with 1.55 million in the previous week, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

HEALTH Coronavirus
(PA Graphics)

Infections have been rising since the end of January, driven by the Omicron variant BA.2.75.

Levels are still some way from the peak reached during the wave of the virus at Christmas 2022, when the UK total climbed to just under three million.

Covid-19 is currently most prevalent in England, where one in 40 people are estimated to have the virus.

The latest estimate for Wales is one in 45, while for Scotland it is one in 50 and for Northern Ireland it is one in 70.

Michelle Bowen of the ONS said: “While infections have decreased in Scotland, the trends remain uncertain across the rest of the UK.

“It’s a mixed picture across English regions and age groups, though positivity continues to rise in the over-70s.”

The percentage of people aged 70 and over in England likely to test positive for Covid-19 is estimated to be 3.3%, up from 2.7% a week earlier and 2.3% two weeks ago.

Other age groups have either shown a decrease or an uncertain trend.

Among the regions of England, the percentage testing positive has risen in the North West and Yorkshire/Humber, fallen in eastern England, the East Midlands and London and is uncertain elsewhere.

This is the penultimate update of the ONS infection survey, which is the most reliable measure of the prevalence of Covid-19 but which is coming to a halt later this month.

Coronavirus graphic
(PA Graphics)

Any future surveillance of coronavirus will be announced “in due course” after a review is carried out to ensure it is “cost effective”, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

The decision brings to an end a survey that has run continuously for nearly three years and which has been recognised worldwide as the “gold standard” for estimating levels of coronavirus among the population.

Besides providing vital data on the scale and duration of each wave of the virus, the survey has supplied crucial information on the emergence of new variants, antibody levels and long Covid.

Separate NHS figures published on Thursday show there are 8,434 people in hospital in England who have tested positive for coronavirus, up 10% week on week.

Patient numbers have been on a broad upwards trend since the end of January, mirroring the rise in prevalence of the virus among the population.

Coronavirus graphic
(PA Graphics)

The total peaked at 9,535 patients during the wave of infections at Christmas 2022.

Hospital admissions of people testing positive for Covid-19 stood at 10.1 per 100,000 last week, up from 9.5 the previous week and the highest since the end of 2022.

The admission rate for people aged 85 and over is 121.4, up from 110.0, while for 75 to 84-year-olds it is 53.6, up from 49.0.

Dr Gavin Dabrera, UKHSA deputy director of Covid-19 vaccines and epidemiology, said the rise in rates among the over-75s “highlights the importance of the spring booster campaign and I would encourage everyone who is eligible to come forward and top up their protection when they are called by the NHS in England next month”.

The booster campaign will begin on April 17 and will see everyone aged 75 and over, those in care homes and vulnerable people offered a fresh dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

