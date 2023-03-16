Where do Ireland and England’s strengths and weaknesses lie?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Where do Ireland and England’s strengths and weaknesses lie?

By Press Association
March 16 2023, 4.37pm
Ireland are overwhelming favourites to beat England (Jane Barlow/PA)
Ireland are overwhelming favourites to beat England (Jane Barlow/PA)

Ireland are aiming to complete the Grand Slam when they host England in the climax to the Guinness Six Nations at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

As the world’s number one-ranked side they are expected to sweep aside Steve Borthwick’s men, who collapsed to a record home defeat to France in round four.

While Ireland are playing for glory, England are looking to restore reputations in the wake of their troubling 53-10 rout at Twickenham.

Here, the PA news agency examines the rivals’ strengths and weaknesses.

Player quality

Josh Van Der Flier is one of several world class players in Ireland's team
Josh van der Flier is one of several world-class players in Ireland’s team (Joe Giddens/PA)

A golden era of Irish rugby has produced a host of outstanding internationals, spearheaded by reigning world player of the year Josh van der Flier. Caelan Doris, Tadhg Furlong, James Ryan, Dan Sheehan and Hugo Keenan would also be at home in a world XV, while veteran Johnny Sexton, 37, is showing why he is among the finest fly-halves seen in the professional era.

England, meanwhile, would struggle to contribute a single player to a composite Six Nations side such has been the collapse in form that set in during the latter stages of the Eddie Jones era. Ellis Genge has been an indefatigable carrier, while rookies Ollie Chessum and Ollie Lawrence have impressed, but even that trio were steamrollered by the French juggernaut.

Winner: Ireland

Leadership

Owen Farrell is leading England during a difficult spell
Owen Farrell is leading England during a difficult spell (Ben Whitley/PA)

Another area where Ireland are currently excelling, as demonstrated by the chaos at Murrayfield where a series of injuries meant flanker Van der Flier was throwing into the line-out while prop Cian Healy was forced to scrummage at hooker. Veteran half-back Sexton and Conor Murray were outstanding amid the carnage, while replacement number nine Jamison Gibson-Park brought the extra spark that was needed.

England’s difficulties have made life hard for Owen Farrell and Genge, the two players placed in charge during this Six Nations, and they are also missing the influence of Courtney Lawes. Borthwick is heavily reliant on this trio, with the likes of club captains Alex Dombrandt and Lewis Ludlam yet to make their presence felt in the leadership stakes.

Winner: Ireland

Tactics

Head coach Andy Farrell has guided Ireland to the top of the world rankings
Head coach Andy Farrell has guided Ireland to the top of the world rankings (Brian Lawless/PA)

Borthwick was given a hospital pass by his predecessor Jones, inheriting a morale-depleted team who were struggling to implement a muddled gameplan. Across the opening three rounds, steady progress was made in some of the basics such as the set-piece, but that came to a shuddering halt against France. Borthwick has pinned his hat on England showing fight whatever the circumstances, but even that was missing on the penultimate weekend. Their attack is a mess and they are leaking tries at a rate of knots, contributing to an overall lack of tactical cohesion.

Tactical cohesion is something Ireland have in spades, however. The green machine is relentlessly efficient with well-drilled players in full command of their roles. Underpinning much of their success is ruck speed and overall breakdown accuracy which, when combined with their world-leading conditioning, enables them to run opponents off their feet.

Winner: Ireland

Mindset

In normal circumstances, all-conquering Ireland would be expected to show their customary ruthlessness and dispatch the underdogs, but with the scene set for one of the great days in their 148-year history, could the pressure get to them? They are gunning for a fourth Grand Slam but their first to be clinched in Dublin, while the match’s scheduling on St Patrick’s weekend adds to the expectation.

England are an extraordinary 7/1 to upstage the Irish on their big day and with no one giving them a hope, they can take what is being viewed in their camp as a “free swing”. Several of Borthwick’s team are playing for their Test futures, adding to their motivation.

Winner: England

