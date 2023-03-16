Sheikh Jassim’s representatives hold positive Manchester United takeover talks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sheikh Jassim’s representatives hold positive Manchester United takeover talks

By Press Association
March 16 2023, 5.39pm Updated: March 16 2023, 8.43pm
Takeover talks are being held this week (Martin Rickett/PA)
Takeover talks are being held this week (Martin Rickett/PA)

Prospective Manchester United owner Sheikh Jassim’s representatives held positive, constructive talks during a 10-hour visit to the club on Thursday, the PA news agency understands.

It was announced in November that the Old Trafford giants’ owners, the Glazer family, were conducting a strategic review and a sale was one option being considered.

Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani and INEOS founder Sir Jim Ratcliffe have bid to buy United, with both parties visiting the club this week.

Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani file photo
Sheikh Jassim is interested in buying Manchester United (Credit Suisse)

Sheikh Jassim did not travel to Manchester on Thursday but sent a strong delegation, with a visit to Old Trafford followed by presentations and conversations at Carrington.

It is understood Shahzad Shahbaz, president of Sheikh Jassim’s Nine Two Foundation, was in attendance along with the Qatari banker’s personal advisor Fady Bakhos.

Sam Powers and Yasir Shah from Bank of America were part of the delegation, along with lawyers from Macfarlanes and retail estate experts.

The PA news agency understands Sheikh Jassim’s team visited for 10 hours – far longer than expected – and remain committed to buying the club following Thursday’s substantive talks.

Friday sees another day of presentations and tours at United, with INEOS founder Ratcliffe due to fly in from Nice.

INEOS co-owners Andy Currie and John Reece are due to join him in Manchester, along with INEOS Sport chair Rob Nevin and chief executive Jean Claude Blanc.

Team INEOS Official Unveiling
Sir Dave Brailsford will be part of an INEOS delegation visiting on Friday (Martin Rickett/PA)

Sir Dave Brailsford, the former British Cycling chief, will also be in attendance on Friday in his role as director of sport at INEOS Sport, but such figures are not believed to represent a management team in-waiting.

United will be holding a press conference to preview their FA Cup quarter-final against Fulham at the Carrington training complex on Friday lunchtime whilst the INEOS visit is taking place.

Sheikh Jassim and Ratcliffe are the only interested parties to publicly announce their bids to American merchant bankers Raine, which was brought in to assist the club in assessing offers.

