Commemoration of Good Friday Agreement ‘must properly recognise role of women’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Commemoration of Good Friday Agreement ‘must properly recognise role of women’

By Press Association
March 16 2023, 6.54pm Updated: March 16 2023, 10.43pm
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar with Hillary Clinton at the ‘Women at the Helm’ conference at Georgetown University in Washington, DC, during his visit to the US for St Patrick’s Day. Picture date: Thursday March 16, 2023. See PA story IRISH US . Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar with Hillary Clinton at the ‘Women at the Helm’ conference at Georgetown University in Washington, DC, during his visit to the US for St Patrick’s Day. Picture date: Thursday March 16, 2023. See PA story IRISH US . Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire

There can be no commemoration of the Good Friday Agreement without properly recognising the role of women, the Irish premier has said.

Speakers at an event honouring women’s involvement in Northern Ireland’s peace process praised the work of Mo Mowlam, who served as the secretary of state for Northern Ireland at the time that the Good Friday Agreement was signed, and Hillary Clinton, who was present at the talk at Georgetown University in Washington DC.

Irish premier Leo Varadkar said the role of women had been undervalued, and wondered what effect the Women’s Coalition would have if it was still a political party.

“The central role of women in the peace process was visible to everyone involved at the time,” he told those gathered.

Taoiseach visit to the US
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar speaking at the Women at the Helm conference at Georgetown University in Washington DC (Niall Carson/PA)

“Women were there at its formal and informal genesis. Women played a leading role at the political top tables in Belfast, London, Dublin and in Washington, and provided voices in civil society which shaped the context in which peace became possible.

He said that women were there to respond “when things fell apart and move forward when others tried to drag us back”.

The Taoiseach said: “As Bernadette Devlin McAliskey said, the real problem in our history was not that women were written out of Irish history, it’s that they were never written into it in the first place.

“In truth, women from across the political spectrum are able to contribute to everything that happened, except it seems, the photographs at the end.

“And I believe, therefore, we can have no meaningful commemoration of the Good Friday Agreement unless the role of women is properly recognised and applauded.”

Taoiseach visit to the US
Monica McWilliams and Mary Robinson on stage during the Women at the Helm conference at Georgetown University in Washington DC (Niall Carson/PA)

Monica McWilliams, who also spoke at the event, praised Mrs Clinton for her work in Northern Ireland, saying “we were truly blessed to have women on this side of the Atlantic to help us, and good men, too”.

“Today is very emotional for me in many ways, because we would have been somewhere down there in the back looking on, never mind not even being in the picture.”

She said that there was “unfinished business” as part of the Good Friday Agreement, including integrated education and the participation of women in politics.

Ms McWilliams added: “We are in the cusp of a new era. And we’re crafting tools that we could never have dreamed of for our children. There are people alive today that would not have been alive had we not made that Good Friday Agreement.”

Former president of Ireland Mary Robinson, Sinn Fein’s vice president Michelle O’Neill and former Irish minister of state Liz O’Donnell also spoke on the panel with Ms McWilliams.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Gavin Harper. Perthshire plant hire firm places record ?87.5m machinery order Picture shows; Morris Leslie and JCB Sales managing director Marco Bersellini. Unknown. Supplied by JCB Date; Unknown
Perthshire farmer invests £87.5m in JCB’s biggest-ever UK order
2
The crowd at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Coventry last year. Image: PA
Big Weekend 2023: Dundee ticket release dates revealed
3
Kinglassie housing development approved
Green light for more than 200 new homes in Fife village
4
‘Toe curling’ moment as Humza Yousaf asks Ukrainian refugees ‘where are all the men?’
12
5
Anna Gwizdalska.
Perth mum who is plagued by drug dealers still on housing waiting list three…
6
Aivita Garbacova inside her Pitalpin Court home. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee mum facing ‘sleepless nights’ after thief stole cash and smart watch from home
7
Rothesay House, Glenrothes
Demolition among options for prominent Glenrothes town centre council building
8
Company founder Donny Carstairs with sister and design director Emma Carstairs.
First look: Family-run Fife wholesale business opens new St Andrews shop
9
Some of the crowd at the Dundee event in 2006. Image: DC Thomson
Big Weekend 2023: Full list of key dates – including line up announcement and…
10
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Domestic abuse Picture shows; Farah Al-Nuaimi. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 16/03/2023
Dundee woman who tried to set fire to husband dodges jail

More from The Courier

The Filthy Tongues are set to play their latest album in Dunfermline.
Gothic rockers The Filthy Tongues head to Dunfermline
Bryson DeChambeau hits a golf ball a long way. Image: AP.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Curling made a big rule change work and golf is right to…
Ruari Patterson outside Forfar Sheriff Court.
Carnoustie paedophile told his behaviour was 'harmful' as he is sentenced for indecent image…
Dundee's Ben Williamson at Cove Rangers. Image: SNS.
Dundee loanee Ben Williamson talks Dens Park frustrations and Partick Thistle expectations
Brendan McCluskey.
Teenager caught with knife in busy Perth shopping centre
Gordon Heron
Angus crook stole train luggage weeks after jail warning for identical theft
Councillor Jane Ann Liston at Leuchars railway station. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Bonus for Fife rail travellers as Cross Country trains return to local stations
Prime Minister Tony Blair gets an earful from Dundee University students at an anti-war protest outside the Bonar Hall in March 2003. Image: DC Thomson.
Bomb scare, marches and Tony Blair no-show - when Dundee protested against Iraq war
Lisa Martirosova, pictured with dad Alex and mum Oksana. Image: Supplied.
EXCLUSIVE: Refugees return to war-torn Ukraine for dental care because of long NHS waiting…
Buttons and Bows Nursery having some fun in 2013. Image: DC Thomson.
Red Nose Day pictures: Comic Relief fun in Tayside and Fife through the years

Editor's Picks

Most Commented