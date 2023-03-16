Irish and British governments must work together on illegal migration – Varadkar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Irish and British governments must work together on illegal migration – Varadkar

By Press Association
March 16 2023, 7.20pm
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was speaking during a visit to Washington DC in the US (Niall Carson/PA)
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was speaking during a visit to Washington DC in the US (Niall Carson/PA)

Ireland must work with the UK to crack down on illegal migration into both countries, the Taoiseach has said.

Leo Varadkar said there had been an increase in people using the Irish land border to enter both Ireland and the UK irregularly.

He said it was important that free movement on the island for UK and Irish citizens, provided for by the Common Travel Area, was preserved.

“Anything that the UK does in relation to migration or border controls impacts on us,” Mr Varadkar said during a visit to Washington DC.

“And we have seen an increase in the number of people seeking international protection who have come across the border from north to south, rather than through our ports or airports.

“That, of course, does go in both directions.

“Because a lot of it is clandestine, it’s very difficult to get accurate statistics as to how people got into the country and where they were before that.

“It’s really important that the Irish and British governments work together on the issue of irregular migration in particular.

“We have a Common Travel Area which allows us to travel north/south freely and between Britain and Ireland freely, you know just with an ID and with very few complications.

“We need to protect that. It’s very valuable to us. And that’s why we will work together on these issues, and it will certainly feature in my conversations with the British Government and is happening at ministerial level too.

“So, certainly when it comes to irregular migration, if we can stop people getting onto either island illegally, well then that removes the issue of the crossing between the two jurisdictions.”

Mr Varadkar was asked whether the UK government’s controversial legislative Bill to crack down on human trafficking was an example of the sort of hard-line action he was supportive of.

The Illegal Migration Bill aims to stop people claiming asylum in the UK if they arrive through unauthorised means.

“Well, I think human trafficking is wrong,” he replied.

“It’s an illegal activity for a start and what human traffickers do is they put people on boats and send them across the sea to another country and they don’t really care if they die on the way or not because they got the money.

“You know, it is a criminal industry and I think everyone, any right-thinking person, would want to be hard on that. It’s not a particular issue for us in Ireland because our seas are so vast that people can’t get there on small boats, but I can understand why governments across Europe, particularly the Mediterranean area, have to take the actions that they do.”

Mr Varadkar said Irish police had reported that irregular entries to Ireland using the airports were decreasing, at the same time more people were entering the country via the land border from Northern Ireland.

“Certainly, there is evidence from the gardai that when we started checking people coming off the planes again that that decreased the numbers coming through Dublin airport, but there was an increase of people then coming from north to south,” he said.

“But I should say it goes in both directions. It’s not a case of Ireland blaming Britain or Britain blaming Ireland. We have a Common Travel Area, we need to preserve that and that means working together on these issues.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Gavin Harper. Perthshire plant hire firm places record ?87.5m machinery order Picture shows; Morris Leslie and JCB Sales managing director Marco Bersellini. Unknown. Supplied by JCB Date; Unknown
Perthshire farmer invests £87.5m in JCB’s biggest-ever UK order
2
The crowd at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Coventry last year. Image: PA
Big Weekend 2023: Dundee ticket release dates revealed
3
Kinglassie housing development approved
Green light for more than 200 new homes in Fife village
4
‘Toe curling’ moment as Humza Yousaf asks Ukrainian refugees ‘where are all the men?’
12
5
Anna Gwizdalska.
Perth mum who is plagued by drug dealers still on housing waiting list three…
6
Aivita Garbacova inside her Pitalpin Court home. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee mum facing ‘sleepless nights’ after thief stole cash and smart watch from home
7
Rothesay House, Glenrothes
Demolition among options for prominent Glenrothes town centre council building
8
Company founder Donny Carstairs with sister and design director Emma Carstairs.
First look: Family-run Fife wholesale business opens new St Andrews shop
9
Some of the crowd at the Dundee event in 2006. Image: DC Thomson
Big Weekend 2023: Full list of key dates – including line up announcement and…
10
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Domestic abuse Picture shows; Farah Al-Nuaimi. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 16/03/2023
Dundee woman who tried to set fire to husband dodges jail

More from The Courier

The Filthy Tongues are set to play their latest album in Dunfermline.
Gothic rockers The Filthy Tongues head to Dunfermline
Bryson DeChambeau hits a golf ball a long way. Image: AP.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Curling made a big rule change work and golf is right to…
Ruari Patterson outside Forfar Sheriff Court.
Carnoustie paedophile told his behaviour was 'harmful' as he is sentenced for indecent image…
Dundee's Ben Williamson at Cove Rangers. Image: SNS.
Dundee loanee Ben Williamson talks Dens Park frustrations and Partick Thistle expectations
Brendan McCluskey.
Teenager caught with knife in busy Perth shopping centre
Councillor Jane Ann Liston at Leuchars railway station. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Bonus for Fife rail travellers as Cross Country trains return to local stations
Gordon Heron
Angus crook stole train luggage weeks after jail warning for identical theft
Prime Minister Tony Blair gets an earful from Dundee University students at an anti-war protest outside the Bonar Hall in March 2003. Image: DC Thomson.
Bomb scare, marches and Tony Blair no-show - when Dundee protested against Iraq war
Lisa Martirosova, pictured with dad Alex and mum Oksana. Image: Supplied.
EXCLUSIVE: Refugees return to war-torn Ukraine for dental care because of long NHS waiting…
Buttons and Bows Nursery having some fun in 2013. Image: DC Thomson.
Red Nose Day pictures: Comic Relief fun in Tayside and Fife through the years

Editor's Picks

Most Commented