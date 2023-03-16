Irish premier apologises for ‘ill-judged’ remark about interns in Washington DC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Irish premier apologises for ‘ill-judged’ remark about interns in Washington DC

By Press Association
March 16 2023, 10.40pm Updated: March 16 2023, 11.14pm
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar with Monica McWilliams and Hillary Clinton (PA)
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar with Monica McWilliams and Hillary Clinton (PA)

Irish premier Leo Varadkar has apologised after making an “ill-judged” remark during a speech in Washington DC in what is being seen as an apparent reference to the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal.

While reminiscing about his experience as an intern in the United States, Mr Varadkar made a reference to possible concern about being an intern in the US capital at the time.

Mr Varadkar made the remarks during an address to the Washington Ireland Programme, which helps young people develop career skills and which Mr Varadkar took part in in 2000.

The Taoiseach’s comment came hours after attending an event honouring women’s role in the Good Friday Agreement, during which he praised Hillary Clinton for her sustained involvement in Northern Ireland.

The 91st Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Former White House intern Monica Lewinsky (Ian West/PA).

A spokesperson for Mr Varadkar said in a statement following the event: “At the Washington Ireland Programme event today, the Taoiseach was reminiscing about his time in Washington DC as an intern 23 years ago.

“He made an ill-judged off the cuff remark which he regrets. He apologises for any offence caused to anyone concerned.”

It comes ahead of former US president Bill Clinton and Mrs Clinton taking a leading role in commemorations planned in Northern Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement next month.

The remarks were made at one of the lower profile events on the Taoiseach’s three-day itinerary in DC, taking place between engagements with senior political and business figures.

Monica Lewinsky was 22 and a White House intern when she and the then-US president Bill Clinton embarked on a romance in the 1990s.

She was pilloried for years after the scandal broke.

The affair almost forced Mr Clinton out of office and Ms Lewinsky has spoken about the devastating effect it had on her life in the years after.

Mr Varadkar sat beside Hillary Clinton at Thursday morning’s event at Georgetown University focusing on the role of women in the peace process in Northern Ireland.

Concern Worldwide conference
Former US President Bill Clinton (PA)

The Taoiseach’s controversial comments about interns later in the day came ahead of his meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House on Friday to mark St Patrick’s Day.

During a bilateral meeting the two politicians are expected to discuss the President’s planned visit to the island of Ireland next month.

Mr Varadkar is also set to thank Joe Biden for his administration’s support during the Brexit process.

The Taoiseach’s visit will culminate in a high-profile ceremony to hand over a crystal bowl of shamrocks to the US president at the White House.

Friday’s programme will start with a breakfast engagement for Mr Varadkar with US vice-president Kamala Harris.

