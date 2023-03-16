David Moyes praises ‘professional job’ from West Ham as they progress in Europe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

David Moyes hailed a “professional job” by West Ham after they swept past AEK Larnaca to reach the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League.

Goals from Gianluca Scamacca, Jarrod Bowen and teenager Divin Mubama secured a 4-0 victory on the night, and 6-0 on aggregate, to make it a perfect 10 wins out of 10 in the competition.

“We did a really professional job,” said Moyes. “It was always a risky game and if they got a goal back we’d maybe get a bit anxious.

“It’s really pleasing. It doesn’t happen all the time, two quarter-finals in two years in Europe.

“We’ve had some great trips, played in some brilliant stadiums. It’s been great for the club, the staff and the players.”

Italian striker Scamacca’s scuffed finish got the ball rolling a few days after Moyes criticised his work-rate.

“He did OK,” added Moyes. “The goal was a wee bit fortunate but he needs goals for confidence.

“He’s a really good lad and did a lot of good things tonight. Hopefully it will bring him on.”

After Cypriot side Larnaca were reduced to 10 men when Gustavo Ledes saw red for a foul on Pablo Fornals, Bowen scored two quickfire goals to put the tie well and truly out of reach.

“It’s really important. Jarrod was a huge player for us and tonight and he got a couple of goals, so it’s really good for him,” added Moyes.

Local lad Mubama, 18, put the icing on the cake with 25 minutes remaining with a deft flick to score his first professional goal.

“Nothing gives you more pleasure than giving young players an opportunity,” said Moyes.

“It’s a really difficult road, especially in the Premier League, but tonight the result gave us an opportunity.

“He runs and he does the work and doesn’t think twice about his effort. He’s done really well.”

Defeat brought an end to Larnaca’s European odyssey which has also seen them play in the Champions League and the Europa League this season.

Boss Jose Luis Oltra said: “I’m very proud of my team, my players and the supporters. But I’m not happy. I asked the players to compete.”