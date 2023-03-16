David Moyes praises ‘professional job’ from West Ham as they progress in Europe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
David Moyes praises ‘professional job’ from West Ham as they progress in Europe

By Press Association
March 16 2023, 11.14pm
David Moyes praised a professional display from West Ham (Adam Davy/PA)
David Moyes praised a professional display from West Ham (Adam Davy/PA)

David Moyes hailed a “professional job” by West Ham after they swept past AEK Larnaca to reach the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League.

Goals from Gianluca Scamacca, Jarrod Bowen and teenager Divin Mubama secured a 4-0 victory on the night, and 6-0 on aggregate, to make it a perfect 10 wins out of 10 in the competition.

“We did a really professional job,” said Moyes. “It was always a risky game and if they got a goal back we’d maybe get a bit anxious.

“It’s really pleasing. It doesn’t happen all the time, two quarter-finals in two years in Europe.

“We’ve had some great trips, played in some brilliant stadiums. It’s been great for the club, the staff and the players.”

Italian striker Scamacca’s scuffed finish got the ball rolling a few days after Moyes criticised his work-rate.

“He did OK,” added Moyes. “The goal was a wee bit fortunate but he needs goals for confidence.

“He’s a really good lad and did a lot of good things tonight. Hopefully it will bring him on.”

After Cypriot side Larnaca were reduced to 10 men when Gustavo Ledes saw red for a foul on Pablo Fornals, Bowen scored two quickfire goals to put the tie well and truly out of reach.

“It’s really important. Jarrod was a huge player for us and tonight and he got a couple of goals, so it’s really good for him,” added Moyes.

Local lad Mubama, 18, put the icing on the cake with 25 minutes remaining with a deft flick to score his first professional goal.

“Nothing gives you more pleasure than giving young players an opportunity,” said Moyes.

“It’s a really difficult road, especially in the Premier League, but tonight the result gave us an opportunity.

“He runs and he does the work and doesn’t think twice about his effort. He’s done really well.”

Defeat brought an end to Larnaca’s European odyssey which has also seen them play in the Champions League and the Europa League this season.

Boss Jose Luis Oltra said: “I’m very proud of my team, my players and the supporters. But I’m not happy. I asked the players to compete.”

