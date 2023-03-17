Harvey 2 Old Trafford: Boy, seven, takes on 40-mile walk for cousin with cancer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Harvey 2 Old Trafford: Boy, seven, takes on 40-mile walk for cousin with cancer

By Press Association
March 17 2023, 2.48am
Harvey Goodman outside Old Trafford (Naiomi Goodman)
Harvey Goodman outside Old Trafford (Naiomi Goodman)

A “kind-hearted” seven-year-old Manchester United fan is to walk from the children’s hospital in Liverpool where his cousin with cancer resides to Old Trafford Stadium to raise awareness for the “amazing” work it does.

Harvey Goodman’s seven-year-old cousin Zak was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer – which the family did not want to disclose – last June.

Two boys standing next to each other, flexing their muscles
(from left to right) Zak and Harvey (Naiomi Goodman)

“Since then, he has lost all his hair and he’s gone through aggressive chemotherapy, radiotherapy and Alder Hey has pretty much looked after him the whole time,” Harvey’s 29-year-old mother, Naiomi, who works as a sales director told the PA news agency.

“What triggered the idea for the walk for Harvey was hearing how amazing Alder Hey had been – staff there are always on call when Zak needs anything.

“And he approached us and said he really wanted to do something for Zak.”

Harvey is to take on a 40-mile walk, starting at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital – which is based in West Derby, Liverpool on April 1, and ending at Manchester United’s famous stadium – Old Trafford, on April 2.

He told PA that initially he wanted to walk from Wembley to Old Trafford, but that was “too long”.

“So I instead decided to walk from Alder Hey as Zak is there and Zak was really happy that I was doing this walk for him.”

Boy with one leg outstretched and smiling at the camera
Harvey Goodman is to take part in a 40-mile walk to raise money for Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, where his cousin is (Naiomi Goodman)

Manchester United fan Harvey is to wear a top and coat adorned with the club’s logo, with the words ‘Harvey 2 Old Trafford’ on it, which he hopes will drum up support for the cause.

“My friends, family, some of my teachers, my aunties, my uncles and Man United legend Sammy Mcllroy will be on the walk with me”, added Harvey.

The youngster has been practicing for the challenge by going on walks and delving into numerous sporting pursuits.

“I’ve done some practice walks, I’ve been running, I do loads of kickboxing three times a week, I do football two times a week and biking”, he said.

When asked about what he is most looking forward to when the challenge finally begins, Harvey said: “Getting to Old Trafford.

“All my friends and family will be cheering for me and that will make me very happy.”

Boy sitting next to man and smiling at the camera
(from left to right) Harvey and Sir Alex Ferguson (Naiomi Goodman)

Initially, the family, who live in Manchester, set a target of £5,000, which was doubled within a few months and has also since been surpassed.

“We thought that was a really high figure and if we were to get anywhere near that, we’d be really over the moon”, Mrs Goodman said.

“And the fact that has now been surpassed is amazing.”

Harvey’s father – Matt Goodman, 42, who works as a business development manager, added that “it would be really good” to reach £20,000.

One of Harvey’s favourite comments on his JustGiving page was from an anonymous account, which read: “keep on being amazing Harvey! You’re an inspiration to us all”, and ended up not being very anonymous after all.

“It was really funny because it came from an anonymous account, but mum actually told me it was my grandma.”

Mrs Goodman added: “I think that was more because grandma did not know how to use JustGiving and leave a name.”

She also pointed out a particular comment which touched her.

“There was a comment from someone we didn’t know that saw the fundraiser, who said that her daughter got treated for heart surgery there and she wishes Harvey all the best and called him an absolute legend.”

Mr Goodman added: “It is nice to see the amount of people that have donated, including a lot of United fans, as Alder Hey is a great children’s hospital.”

In February, Harvey got to visit the hospital, in which he had a tour of the premises and got to see how his money would make a difference.

“Harvey was actually able to go on a virtual reality machine to look inside a heart,” Mrs Goodman said.

“He got a good feel of what they do and how incredible they are.”

Alder Hey said that “every step of Harvey’s epic walk, and every penny donated, will help to sprinkle a bit of magic at Alder Hey and we look forward to joining him on his challenge”.

Both of Harvey’s parents said that they are “immensely proud” of their son.

“He’s so kind-hearted, anything that comes up which allows him to do something to help, he’s always the first one to step forward,” Mrs Goodman said.

Harvey’s desire to help others extends to making sure other children believe that they can achieve anything, and has shared the words: “It’s alright, you can do this” to any young readers hoping to take on fundraising feats.

Boy and man smiling at the camera
Harvey with his headteacher Dan Harding (Naiomi Goodman)

Harvey previously walked more than 16 miles from his school, Stockton Heath Primary School, to Old Trafford, raising almost £8,500 for his school playground and meeting former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Mrs Goodman said that Harvey’s school has provided “amazing” support for the fundraiser, with headteacher Dan Harding adding: “Given how impressively Harvey coped with his challenge last year, I have absolutely no doubt that he will not only rise to this challenge, but will absolutely smash it.”

Pascale Harvie, president and general manager of JustGiving, said: “Harvey is such an inspiration to us all.

“At just seven years old he came up with and took on this huge challenge to raise vital funds to help his cousin and so many other children being treated at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.”

Harvey’s fundraiser can be found here: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/harvey-2-oldtrafford

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Gavin Harper. Perthshire plant hire firm places record ?87.5m machinery order Picture shows; Morris Leslie and JCB Sales managing director Marco Bersellini. Unknown. Supplied by JCB Date; Unknown
Perthshire farmer invests £87.5m in JCB’s biggest-ever UK order
2
To go with story by Chloe Burrell. Perth Leisure Centre put forward for listing. Picture shows; Perth Leisure Centre. Perth. Supplied by Live Active Perth Date; Unknown
Perth Leisure Pool and Dewars Centre saved from closure – but only for a…
3
The crowd at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Coventry last year. Image: PA
Big Weekend 2023: Dundee ticket release dates revealed
4
Anna Gwizdalska.
Perth mum who is plagued by drug dealers still on housing waiting list three…
5
‘Toe curling’ moment as Humza Yousaf asks Ukrainian refugees ‘where are all the men?’
15
6
Miller Hendry chairman John Thom and Lindsays managing partner Alasdair Cummings.
Dundee law firm Lindsays adds 50 staff after merger with Tayside rival
7
Brendan McCluskey.
Teenager caught with knife in busy Perth shopping centre
8
An image of the plans to turn the north half of Craigie Hill Golf Club in Perth into 200 homes.
Plans to cut historic Perth golf course to nine holes for 200 homes
2
9
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer addresses contract situation at Dens Park and transfer link to…
10
Rothesay House, Glenrothes
Demolition among options for prominent Glenrothes town centre council building
2

More from The Courier

Snoop Dogg and Ross Ainslie at Glasgow Airport. Image: Rap Marathon
Legendary rapper Snoop Dogg welcomed to Scotland by Perthshire piper
Dundee figure skaters Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby will compete at the World Championships next week. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee skating stars and British No 1s Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby open up…
The Dunfermline hospice petition was launched by MSP Claire Baker.
Petition launched to save Dunfermline hospice from closure
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipes for menu March 11, Mother's Day breakfasts Picture shows; Middle Eastern shakshuka / bacon and egg pots. Make It Scotch. Supplied by Make It Scotch Date; Unknown
Recipes: Treat your mum to a tasty breakfast or brunch in bed this Mother’s…
A grey Audi RS3 is among three vehicles stolen in two break ins. Image: Police Scotland.
Theft of cars in St Andrews and Methil could be linked
Winners of the Helen Farquhar Trophy from Julie Young Dancers for Scottish Country Dancing. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perform in Perth: 21 pictures from this year's annual music extravaganza
Ed Balls, Elaine C Smith, Arabella Weir and Robert Peston will talk during the event. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson, Alan Peebles, Jason Dimmock
Political heavyweights and Scottish comedy stars to speak at Adam Smith tercentenary event
Retired senior partner of Carltons Solicitors, Dundee, David Reid.
Obituary: Dundee Bonnetmaker, solicitor David Reid, 85
Sheku Kanneh-Mason has a talent that is in a class of its own.
REVIEW: A cellist so talented it is simply outrageous
Picture shows; Tony Timberlake and Thomas Dennis in When Darkness Falls, a chilling ghost story.
A chilling ghost story comes to Dundee Rep

Editor's Picks

Most Commented