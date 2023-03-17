Fraudster ordered to hand over returned donation he made to independent school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Fraudster ordered to hand over returned donation he made to independent school

By Press Association
March 17 2023, 10.20am
Achilleas Kallakis has been ordered to hand over the returned donation (PA)
Achilleas Kallakis has been ordered to hand over the returned donation (PA)

A disgraced property tycoon must hand over £92,500 after a donation he made to a leading independent girls’ school was returned when he was jailed for fraud.

Francis Holland School, which was attended by actress Sienna Miller, 41, and model Cara Delevingne, 30, named its theatre after Achilleas Kallakis, 54, following his £250,000 gift in 2005.

However, the Church of England School, next to Regent’s Park in central London, which charges fees of more than £21,000 a year, removed the plaque and returned £92,500 of the donation after he was jailed over Britain’s biggest ever mortgage scam in 2013.

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) said the returned donation represented the proceeds of crime and applied to seize the money at a confiscation hearing at Southwark Crown Court.

Kallakis, who was known as “The Don” in high-stakes games on the international poker circuit, claimed he did not have an interest in the money, which he said was paid by the family trust.

Judge Tony Baumgartner on Friday granted the SFO’s application and said Kallakis, who was not in court, must pay £92,500 within 28 days or face a year in prison.

The Francis Holland School in Regent’s Park, central London (Alamy/PA)

“I am satisfied that the donation to the school came from the surplus monies of the fraud committed by the defendant and his co-conspirators,” he said in a written judgment.

Kallakis and co-defendant Alex Williams were jailed for seven years – later increased to 11 – after being found guilty of two counts of conspiracy to defraud in 2013.

The pair had both changed their names after pleading guilty to forgery in 1995 after making £85,000 by selling people from America and the Middle East forged aristocratic titles, claiming they owned ancient rights dating to the Domesday Book of 1086.

They duped banks out of more than £740 million between 2003 and 2008 in the sophisticated property and luxury yacht scam.

The money was used to fund the lifestyle of the super-rich in which he maintained a fleet of chauffeur-driven Bentleys, a private plane, a private helicopter, a luxury yacht moored in Monaco harbour and a collection of high-value artworks.

Following his 2013 convictions, Kallakis was found to have a “criminal lifestyle” and to have benefited from the scam to the tune of £95 million.

He was ordered to pay £3.25 million based on his available assets, which at the time included a half share in the £4.5 million family home in Brompton Square, Knightsbridge.

Other assets, nominally valued at zero, were a multimillion-pound villa in Mykonos, Greece, containing an Andy Warhol dollar sign artwork, and a £250,000 Queen’s Club debenture.

The Sandman premiere
Actress Sienna Miller attended the Francis Holland School (Ian West/PA)

Kallakis satisfied the confiscation order in 2015 but the SFO brought him back to court for the money returned by the school, which was attended by his daughter Erinoula at the time of the donation.

The “Kallakis Theatre” was named in his honour after he “negotiated the terms of the donation” with the headmistress and bursar, said Christopher Convey, representing the SFO.

Payments of £75,000 and £175,000 were made in 2005 from his Swiss bank account into the school’s account in the Channel Islands.

In June 2020, Kallakis’s son Michalis launched a civil action in the High Court following the removal of the family name from the theatre and in July 2021 a settlement was reached for the school to pay £104,500 – including £12,000 in costs.

SFO director Lisa Osofsky said: “Today’s ruling demonstrates our determination to go after fraudsters, no matter when they committed a crime or where they hide their assets.

“In the last two years alone, we have recovered 100% of the funds we have gone after – almost £140 million in proceeds of crime – including from cases a decade after prosecution like Kallakis.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Gavin Harper. Perthshire plant hire firm places record ?87.5m machinery order Picture shows; Morris Leslie and JCB Sales managing director Marco Bersellini. Unknown. Supplied by JCB Date; Unknown
Perthshire farmer invests £87.5m in JCB’s biggest-ever UK order
2
To go with story by Chloe Burrell. Perth Leisure Centre put forward for listing. Picture shows; Perth Leisure Centre. Perth. Supplied by Live Active Perth Date; Unknown
Perth Leisure Pool and Dewars Centre saved from closure – but only for a…
3
The crowd at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Coventry last year. Image: PA
Big Weekend 2023: Dundee ticket release dates revealed
4
Anna Gwizdalska.
Perth mum who is plagued by drug dealers still on housing waiting list three…
5
‘Toe curling’ moment as Humza Yousaf asks Ukrainian refugees ‘where are all the men?’
15
6
Miller Hendry chairman John Thom and Lindsays managing partner Alasdair Cummings.
Dundee law firm Lindsays adds 50 staff after merger with Tayside rival
7
Brendan McCluskey.
Teenager caught with knife in busy Perth shopping centre
8
An image of the plans to turn the north half of Craigie Hill Golf Club in Perth into 200 homes.
Plans to cut historic Perth golf course to nine holes for 200 homes
2
9
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer addresses contract situation at Dens Park and transfer link to…
10
Rothesay House, Glenrothes
Demolition among options for prominent Glenrothes town centre council building
2

More from The Courier

Snoop Dogg and Ross Ainslie at Glasgow Airport. Image: Rap Marathon
Legendary rapper Snoop Dogg welcomed to Scotland by Perthshire piper
Dundee figure skaters Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby will compete at the World Championships next week. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee skating stars and British No 1s Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby open up…
The Dunfermline hospice petition was launched by MSP Claire Baker.
Petition launched to save Dunfermline hospice from closure
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipes for menu March 11, Mother's Day breakfasts Picture shows; Middle Eastern shakshuka / bacon and egg pots. Make It Scotch. Supplied by Make It Scotch Date; Unknown
Recipes: Treat your mum to a tasty breakfast or brunch in bed this Mother’s…
A grey Audi RS3 is among three vehicles stolen in two break ins. Image: Police Scotland.
Theft of cars in St Andrews and Methil could be linked
Winners of the Helen Farquhar Trophy from Julie Young Dancers for Scottish Country Dancing. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perform in Perth: 21 pictures from this year's annual music extravaganza
Ed Balls, Elaine C Smith, Arabella Weir and Robert Peston will talk during the event. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson, Alan Peebles, Jason Dimmock
Political heavyweights and Scottish comedy stars to speak at Adam Smith tercentenary event
Retired senior partner of Carltons Solicitors, Dundee, David Reid.
Obituary: Dundee Bonnetmaker, solicitor David Reid, 85
Sheku Kanneh-Mason has a talent that is in a class of its own.
REVIEW: A cellist so talented it is simply outrageous
Picture shows; Tony Timberlake and Thomas Dennis in When Darkness Falls, a chilling ghost story.
A chilling ghost story comes to Dundee Rep

Editor's Picks

Most Commented