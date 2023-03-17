Great-great-grandmother, 108, says ‘lunchtime tipple’ is key to long, happy life

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A care home resident has revealed her secret to a long and happy life is “a tipple at lunchtime” after turning 108 years old.

A special birthday celebration for Mary Ann Clifton, known as Rosina, took place at Care UK’s Foxbridge House in Orpington, Kent, on Thursday as the team organised an afternoon tea party for the great-great-grandmother.

Ms Clifton, who was surrounded by friends and even visited by the mayor of the London borough of Bromley, councillor Hannah Gray, received a birthday message from the King and enjoyed a singalong to music from the 1920s, 30s and 40s.

Mary Ann Clifton turned 108 on Thursday (Care UK)

She encouraged a midday “tipple” when asked the key to a long, happy life.

“(It’s) never done me any harm,” she said.

“Work hard but party harder – a bit of hard work won’t hurt you.”

Ms Clifton was born on March 16 1915 in Lambeth, south London, and after finishing school, followed her passion for fashion.

Ms Clifton was thrown a tea party by staff at Foxbridge House (Care UK)

She worked as a clothing cutter and later at her daughter’s printing business.

Ms Clifton met her future husband, Ernie, at school when they were just 12 years old and the pair now share two children, Pamela and Bernie, four grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.

Home manager at Foxbridge House Stella Barnes said: “Rosina is a much-loved and popular resident… It was fantastic to help her celebrate this incredible milestone.

The great-great-grandmother also received a special birthday message from the King (Care UK)

“It’s not often that you celebrate your 108th birthday, so the team quickly got to work on planning a surprise afternoon tea party where we read out the King’s birthday card message and enjoyed scones with jam and cream.

“We love any excuse to celebrate the amazing people living here at Foxbridge House and Rosina’s 108th birthday was certainly no exception.”