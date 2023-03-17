Martin Odegaard says Arsenal have to respond against Palace after European exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Martin Odegaard says Arsenal have to respond against Palace after European exit

By Press Association
March 17 2023, 12.03pm
Martin Odegaard is seeking an immediate response to Arsenal’s Europa League exit (Kin Cheung/AP)
Martin Odegaard is seeking an immediate response to Arsenal’s Europa League exit (Kin Cheung/AP)

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard admits the Europa League defeat to Sporting cannot be met by a similar hangover that followed their FA Cup exit.

The Gunners crashed out at the last-16 stage as Gabriel Martinelli saw his spot-kick saved in a penalty shoot-out defeat at the hands of their Portuguese opponents.

Granit Xhaka’s first goal since October had the hosts ahead before Pedro Goncalves levelled with a stunning 49-yard effort.

Manuel Ugarte was sent off deep into extra-time for Sporting but they survived a couple of late scares to win the shoot-out and advance to the quarter-finals.

Arsenal were beaten on penalties by Sporting to miss out on a place in the quarter-finals.
Arsenal were beaten on penalties by Sporting to miss out on a place in the quarter-finals. (Ian Walton/AP)

Attention for Arsenal now returns to their Premier League title bid as they look to open up an eight-point lead at the top of the table when they host Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta’s side have lost just six games in 90 minutes across all competitions this season but two of those defeats came on the back of their FA Cup fourth-round reverse at Manchester City in January.

Taking just one point from the three league games that followed, many thought Arsenal’s title tilt had faltered but they have won their last five outings since.

With the season entering the business end, however, Odegaard knows a similar blip cannot follow the setback to losing to Sporting.

“We talked about it already in the dressing room,” he said when asked how important it was not to see a repeat of that run.

“We have to move forward now. We have to look to Sunday. It started already now in the changing room and we get ready.

“We just have to change the mindset again. I think everyone is disappointed, but we have to move forward and just be ready for Sunday.

“I think every time we have lost this season we have learned something from it. Every time we have come back and changed the situation again.

“That is what we are going to do again and the next game comes quick, so it’s a good opportunity to strike back.”

The visit of struggling Palace is now the first of an 11-game run Arsenal face if they are to claim a first league title in 19 years.

While Odegaard was keen to keep European hopes alive by seeing off Sporting, he admits the task at hand is now more clear with just one competition remaining.

“There are obviously less games, but we wanted to do something special in this competition so it’s disappointing,” he added.

“But also it is straightforward now, we only have the league to focus on. We have to make the most of that and make sure we finish well.

“We just have to focus on every game. It’s 11 finals for us. Just come back on Sunday, that’s all that matters now.”

Arsenal’s night against Sporting was summed up when two areas of supporters had to be moved away from their seating at the front of two stands as water poured down from the roof.

While a downpour at the start of the second-half appeared to be the cause of the problem, Arsenal said ongoing maintenance to the stadium was not to blame.

“The water issue was due to pumps failing to run automatically. They were eventually started manually. It was not connected to the roof works which continue,” a club statement read.

