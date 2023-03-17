Peanut allergies may fall by 77% if babies weaned early on products – scientists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Peanut allergies may fall by 77% if babies weaned early on products – scientists

By Press Association
March 17 2023, 12.04pm
Peanut allergies could dramatically fall if babies weaned early on peanut products, study suggests (Katie Collins/PA)
Peanut allergies could dramatically fall if babies weaned early on peanut products, study suggests (Katie Collins/PA)

Peanut allergy incidences could plummet by 77% if products containing the nutrient were part of babies’ diets at four to six months of age, scientists have said.

Researchers in the UK have said they have identified a “clear window of opportunity” where introducing an allergen into a baby’s diet when they are between four and six months old significantly reduces the risk of developing the condition.

They added that waiting to introduce the peanut products until the children are a year old would lead to only a 33% reduction in cases.

The NHS currently recommends introducing solid foods to babies from around six months of age, when they are seen as being developmentally ready.

Based on their findings, recently published in The Journal Of Allergy And Clinical Immunology, scientists are calling for the Government to review the latest evidence.

Professor Graham Roberts, from the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) Southampton Biomedical Research Centre and University of Southampton, said that the last Government review was in 2018 and since then there have been numerous studies that show that introducing foods from three to four months of age “very successfully reduce the chances of developing peanut allergy and other food allergies as well”.

He added: “So we would suggest though, this is the time for the Government to relook at this evidence, and I suspect they will change the recommendations around introducing peanuts.”

Professor Roberts said there are challenges to overcome as over many decades, “the deliberate avoidance of peanut has understandably led to parental fear of early introduction”.

He said: “This latest evidence shows that applying simple, low-cost, safe interventions to the whole population could be an effective preventive public health strategy that would deliver vast benefits for future generations.”

Peanut allergy affects around 2% (1 in 50) of children in the UK and has been increasing in recent decades, according to Allergy UK.

Most peanut allergies have already developed by the time a child turns one year of age.

It is more common in children with severe eczema and egg allergy, the researchers said, and children of non-white ethnicity are also more likely to be affected.

As part of the study, the researchers looked at data from the Enquiring About Tolerance (EAT) and Learning Early About Peanut Allergy (LEAP) studies.

The Leap study involved 640 babies considered at high risk of developing peanut allergy and examined the early introduction of peanut products.

The Eat project saw more than 1,300 three-month-old babies recruited in England and Wales and tracked over several years and investigated the early introduction of six allergenic foods: milk, peanut, sesame, fish, egg and wheat.

They also looked at data from the Peanut Allergy Sensitisation study.

The researchers said their findings showed it was best to introduce peanut products to babies at four to six months of age.

For babies with eczema, the researchers recommend introducing the products, smooth peanut butter or other suitable peanut snacks, from four months of age.

Whole or broken peanuts should not be given to babies, the team said.

They said the baby should also be developmentally ready to start solids.

The team also advises mothers to breastfeed for at least the first six months of their child’s life alongside introducing peanuts to their diet from four to six months.

Babies developing serious allergic reactions, such as difficulty in breathing, should seek immediate medical attention, the scientists said.

Professor Gideon Lack, from King’s College London and Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust said: “The benefits of introducing peanut products into babies’ diets decreases as they get older.

“This reflects the experience in Israel, a culture in which peanut products are commonly introduced early into the infant diet and peanut allergy is rare.

“There is a narrow window of opportunity to prevent an allergy from developing.

“Introducing peanut products at four to six months of age could substantially reduce the number of children developing peanut allergy.”

Commenting on the study, Mary Fewtrell, professor of paediatric nutrition at the UCL GOS Institute of Child Health, said: “This may well be a sensible approach, but infant feeding recommendations are not made considering only one outcome such as food allergy.

“The risks and benefits of any proposal for a range of outcomes has to be considered, and that’s what the expert groups will do when deciding whether to modify the existing advice.”

She added: “As the authors point out, education is going to be important here both for health professionals and parents so that any change in the advice is effective and safe.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Gavin Harper. Perthshire plant hire firm places record ?87.5m machinery order Picture shows; Morris Leslie and JCB Sales managing director Marco Bersellini. Unknown. Supplied by JCB Date; Unknown
Perthshire farmer invests £87.5m in JCB’s biggest-ever UK order
2
To go with story by Chloe Burrell. Perth Leisure Centre put forward for listing. Picture shows; Perth Leisure Centre. Perth. Supplied by Live Active Perth Date; Unknown
Perth Leisure Pool and Dewars Centre saved from closure – but only for a…
3
The crowd at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Coventry last year. Image: PA
Big Weekend 2023: Dundee ticket release dates revealed
4
Anna Gwizdalska.
Perth mum who is plagued by drug dealers still on housing waiting list three…
5
‘Toe curling’ moment as Humza Yousaf asks Ukrainian refugees ‘where are all the men?’
15
6
Miller Hendry chairman John Thom and Lindsays managing partner Alasdair Cummings.
Dundee law firm Lindsays adds 50 staff after merger with Tayside rival
7
Brendan McCluskey.
Teenager caught with knife in busy Perth shopping centre
8
An image of the plans to turn the north half of Craigie Hill Golf Club in Perth into 200 homes.
Plans to cut historic Perth golf course to nine holes for 200 homes
2
9
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer addresses contract situation at Dens Park and transfer link to…
10
Rothesay House, Glenrothes
Demolition among options for prominent Glenrothes town centre council building
2

More from The Courier

Snoop Dogg and Ross Ainslie at Glasgow Airport. Image: Rap Marathon
Legendary rapper Snoop Dogg welcomed to Scotland by Perthshire piper
Dundee figure skaters Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby will compete at the World Championships next week. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee skating stars and British No 1s Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby open up…
The Dunfermline hospice petition was launched by MSP Claire Baker.
Petition launched to save Dunfermline hospice from closure
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipes for menu March 11, Mother's Day breakfasts Picture shows; Middle Eastern shakshuka / bacon and egg pots. Make It Scotch. Supplied by Make It Scotch Date; Unknown
Recipes: Treat your mum to a tasty breakfast or brunch in bed this Mother’s…
A grey Audi RS3 is among three vehicles stolen in two break ins. Image: Police Scotland.
Theft of cars in St Andrews and Methil could be linked
Winners of the Helen Farquhar Trophy from Julie Young Dancers for Scottish Country Dancing. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perform in Perth: 21 pictures from this year's annual music extravaganza
Ed Balls, Elaine C Smith, Arabella Weir and Robert Peston will talk during the event. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson, Alan Peebles, Jason Dimmock
Political heavyweights and Scottish comedy stars to speak at Adam Smith tercentenary event
Retired senior partner of Carltons Solicitors, Dundee, David Reid.
Obituary: Dundee Bonnetmaker, solicitor David Reid, 85
Sheku Kanneh-Mason has a talent that is in a class of its own.
REVIEW: A cellist so talented it is simply outrageous
Picture shows; Tony Timberlake and Thomas Dennis in When Darkness Falls, a chilling ghost story.
A chilling ghost story comes to Dundee Rep

Editor's Picks

Most Commented