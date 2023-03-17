Appeal judges cut jail term handed to former politician Lord Nazir Ahmed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Appeal judges cut jail term handed to former politician Lord Nazir Ahmed

By Press Association
March 17 2023, 12.13pm Updated: March 17 2023, 12.35pm
Lord Nazir Ahmed has had his jail term cut (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
Lord Nazir Ahmed has had his jail term cut (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

Court of Appeal judges have cut a jail term imposed on a peer found guilty of trying to rape a young girl and sexually assaulting a boy aged under 11 in the 1970s.

Former politician Lord Nazir Ahmed had been convicted, in January 2022, of sexually abusing two children when he was a teenager in Rotherham, South Yorkshire.

A judge had handed Ahmed, now 65, a jail term of five years and six months after a trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

Three appeal judges have cut that term to two years and six months after concluding that trial judge Mr Justice Lavender “fell into error” when passing sentence.

Lord Burnett, the Lord Chief Justice; Lord Justice Holroyde, and Lord Justice William Davis announced their decision on Friday after considering arguments at a recent Court of Appeal hearing in London in January.

Ahmed had been found guilty of two counts of attempted rape and one of buggery.

A woman had told jurors that Ahmed attempted to rape her in the early 1970s, when he was about 16 or 17 but she was much younger.

Ahmed was also found guilty of a serious sexual assault against a boy under 11, also in the early 1970s.

Mr Justice Lavender had handed Ahmed a three-year, six-month term for the offence of buggery, and imposed sentences of two years for each of the attempted rapes.

He said the two attempted rape sentences would run concurrent to each other but be added to the buggery term – making a total of
five years and six months.

Ahmed had challenged Mr Justice Lavender’s sentencing decision and appeal judges made a ruling in his favour.

Appeal judges cut the three-year, six-month term to six months, but said both two-year terms would remain – making a total of two years and six months.

They said the fact that Ahmed was a child when he committed offences had to be taken into account.

Appeal judges said if Ahmed had been sentenced shortly after committing the buggery offence, he would have been 14 – and a child with no previous convictions.

They concluded that “a custodial sentence of six months would probably have been regarded as a suitable penalty”.

But they took a different view in relation to the attempted rape sentences.

Appeal judges said the attempted rapes were offences by a teenager “against a very young victim”.

They made no criticism of Mr Justice Lavender’s reasoning in relation to the sentences imposed for the attempted rapes.

Appeal judges had considered legal issues relating to the “correct approach” to sentencing an adult for an offence committed when they were a child.

They examined a number of cases, including Ahmed’s. Each case concerned sexual offending.

Appeal judges said none of the victims could be identified in media reports.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Gavin Harper. Perthshire plant hire firm places record ?87.5m machinery order Picture shows; Morris Leslie and JCB Sales managing director Marco Bersellini. Unknown. Supplied by JCB Date; Unknown
Perthshire farmer invests £87.5m in JCB’s biggest-ever UK order
2
To go with story by Chloe Burrell. Perth Leisure Centre put forward for listing. Picture shows; Perth Leisure Centre. Perth. Supplied by Live Active Perth Date; Unknown
Perth Leisure Pool and Dewars Centre saved from closure – but only for a…
3
The crowd at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Coventry last year. Image: PA
Big Weekend 2023: Dundee ticket release dates revealed
4
Anna Gwizdalska.
Perth mum who is plagued by drug dealers still on housing waiting list three…
5
‘Toe curling’ moment as Humza Yousaf asks Ukrainian refugees ‘where are all the men?’
15
6
Miller Hendry chairman John Thom and Lindsays managing partner Alasdair Cummings.
Dundee law firm Lindsays adds 50 staff after merger with Tayside rival
7
Brendan McCluskey.
Teenager caught with knife in busy Perth shopping centre
8
An image of the plans to turn the north half of Craigie Hill Golf Club in Perth into 200 homes.
Plans to cut historic Perth golf course to nine holes for 200 homes
2
9
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer addresses contract situation at Dens Park and transfer link to…
10
Rothesay House, Glenrothes
Demolition among options for prominent Glenrothes town centre council building
2

More from The Courier

Snoop Dogg and Ross Ainslie at Glasgow Airport. Image: Rap Marathon
Legendary rapper Snoop Dogg welcomed to Scotland by Perthshire piper
Dundee figure skaters Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby will compete at the World Championships next week. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee skating stars and British No 1s Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby open up…
The Dunfermline hospice petition was launched by MSP Claire Baker.
Petition launched to save Dunfermline hospice from closure
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipes for menu March 11, Mother's Day breakfasts Picture shows; Middle Eastern shakshuka / bacon and egg pots. Make It Scotch. Supplied by Make It Scotch Date; Unknown
Recipes: Treat your mum to a tasty breakfast or brunch in bed this Mother’s…
A grey Audi RS3 is among three vehicles stolen in two break ins. Image: Police Scotland.
Theft of cars in St Andrews and Methil could be linked
Winners of the Helen Farquhar Trophy from Julie Young Dancers for Scottish Country Dancing. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perform in Perth: 21 pictures from this year's annual music extravaganza
Ed Balls, Elaine C Smith, Arabella Weir and Robert Peston will talk during the event. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson, Alan Peebles, Jason Dimmock
Political heavyweights and Scottish comedy stars to speak at Adam Smith tercentenary event
Retired senior partner of Carltons Solicitors, Dundee, David Reid.
Obituary: Dundee Bonnetmaker, solicitor David Reid, 85
Sheku Kanneh-Mason has a talent that is in a class of its own.
REVIEW: A cellist so talented it is simply outrageous
Picture shows; Tony Timberlake and Thomas Dennis in When Darkness Falls, a chilling ghost story.
A chilling ghost story comes to Dundee Rep

Editor's Picks

Most Commented