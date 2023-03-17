Farmers need right incentives to stop soil degradation, experts say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Farmers need right incentives to stop soil degradation, experts say

By Press Association
March 17 2023, 2.19pm
Soil degradation could severely impact the world’s ability to grow food and mitigate climate change (Julien Behal/PA)
Soil degradation could severely impact the world’s ability to grow food and mitigate climate change (Julien Behal/PA)

A global crisis in soil degradation can be averted by offering incentives and support to farmers as they switch to more sustainable practices, a panel of soil experts has concluded.

As much as 40% of the world’s land is now degraded according to recent UN data, which if not resolved could damage food production and biodiversity and threaten to derail climate mitigation efforts as well as cause mass migration.

Healthy soils are packed with biodiversity and support all life on Earth. Just a handful of soil contains more organisms than humans on the planet.

Humans around the world have reduced the organic matter in soils through unsustainable practices, making them less fertile and weakening their ability to store carbon.

In the UK, arable soils have lost about 40-60% of their organic carbon through intensive agriculture according to the Environment Agency and, in 2010, soil degradation was calculated to be costing £1.2 billion every year.

At a roundtable discussion in December, set up by the Save Soil movement, experts from the UN agreed that farmers need to be supported in switching to more sustainable practices.

They suggested three options: certification, where consumers pay more for sustainable soil management as with organically-produced food; state subsidies for farmers adopting sustainable practices; and carbon trading.

Professor Rosa Maria Poch, chair of the Intergovernmental Technical Panel on Soils, said: “We must shift from management that is merely using the soil to management that has the soil as the main focus.

Countryside stock
Incentives should be given for using sustainable farming practices, not just fulfilling metrics, Dr Simon Jeffery says (Danny Lawson/PA)

“For that, society needs to have a better knowledge of what soils are and what they do.

“Besides soil awareness, countries must carry out detailed soil surveys to know the soils they have. If we don’t know our soils, we won’t be able to manage this precious resource according to their potential.”

The UK Government already pays farmers to test soils and increase their organic matter through the Sustainable Farming Incentive scheme.

But Dr Simon Jeffery, a soil ecologist at Harper Adams University, said farmers should be paid for adopting general sustainable practices rather than meeting specific metrics.

At some point, he said, farmers will not be able to add any more organic matter into the soil.

He added: “They’re actually going to be penalised compared to somebody who’s been pulverising their soil and beating it to death, or their benchmarks are really low. They’ve got loads of space to build it up.

“Worst case scenario you might actually get somebody who’s a bit cynical, who has been managing their soils saying, well, this isn’t fair, I’m gonna go out and plough my soils, knock my benchmark down as much as I can and that way I can earn money for building them up again. That to me seems crazy.”

The National Farmers’ Union’s environment forum chair, Richard Bramley, said: “It has always been one of the problems that if you’re already on this track and you have undertaken an awful lot of work to improve soils, to improve biodiversity, the landscape you’re managing, you can find it quite hard to access support that’s there to make those changes because you’ve already made them.

“Soil is the absolute bedrock of our business and most good farmers have recognised that for years and have been undertaking work to improve their soil.

“Incentives from Governments are going to very much form a key pillar of that.

“We need investments on farms, in technology, in people to undertake measurement work and to help advise and in products that support a more cyclical use of nutrients from organic sources.”

