Teenager locked up for at least 15 years over gang murder of ‘popular’ boy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Teenager locked up for at least 15 years over gang murder of ‘popular’ boy

By Press Association
March 17 2023, 3.09pm
Bubacar Jabbie Dukureh, 17, known to his family as Bubacar Jabbie, was fatally stabbed in Walthamstow (Met Police/PA)
Bubacar Jabbie Dukureh, 17, known to his family as Bubacar Jabbie, was fatally stabbed in Walthamstow (Met Police/PA)

A teenager has been locked up for at least 15 years for the murder of a “quiet” and “popular” 17-year-old boy in a gang ride-out glorified in a drill rap video.

George Makia, 18, was found guilty of his role in the fatal stabbing of Bubacar Jabbie Dukureh who was killed metres from his home in Walthamstow, east London.

The victim, who was known as Buba, was stabbed in the chest and collapsed on his doorstep in a pool of blood after being attacked by five teenagers on the evening of October 23 2020.

Following an earlier trial, Samuel Bartley, 19, Jamal Dakissaga-Benitez, 19, Alfie Ferguson, 19, and Kaiyan Decordova, 20, were found guilty of murder.

Makia, who was 15 at the time, was not part of their trial because he was taken abroad by his family and only returned to the UK a week before it started.

The defendant from Walthamstow, who can be identified since turning 18, denied being involved but was found guilty of murder in January.

In victim impact statements, Baba’s “devastated” parents and siblings described him as a loving, friendly, popular, quiet young man.

His mother Haja Dukureh said the “vile killers” had not only taken Baba’s life but ruined that of his family by their “evil barbaric” acts.

She said: “We hope and pray justice for Baba will prevail.”

His brothers said: “We opened our front door and saw our little brother lying in his blood. Seeing him like this has been what we will remember – our brother lying in his blood

“This has had a huge impact on our lives and we are still grieving for what has happened to Baba.”

On Friday, Judge Anuja Dhir KC detained Makia for life with a minimum term of 15 years.

She told Makia: “Having heard the evidence at both trials I am sure that this was a professional, co-ordinated, planned ride-out – that was clear from your actions before during and after the killing.

“Bubacar Dukureh was not the intended target – he was just there. And together with the others in your group you killed him. Your victim was defenceless and unarmed.

“In my judgment it is clear all of you were working together. Whoever was carrying the knife or knives, you were acting in concert and as a team.”

Previously, prosecutor James Dawes KC told how the attackers were identified on CCTV, with two on bicycles and three on foot.

The attackers were associated with the Higham Hill or Priory Court Boys gang which was in rivalry with neighbouring gangs called Drive Marlowe, and St James or the Mali Boys.

Mr Dawes said: “It is the Crown’s case Buba had the appearance for them of a Mali Boy and that was sufficient to get him killed.”

Jurors were played a video clip set to a drill rap which was found on the phone belonging to the defendant Ferguson and focused on the victim’s address.

Mr Dawes said the video appeared to be “glorifying” the murder and was intended to be uploaded to the internet.

In mitigation, it was said Makia took no part in the making of the video by Ferguson.

The judge accepted that Ferguson had inflicted the fatal 12cm-deep wound and that Makia, while armed, did not take out his knife.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Gavin Harper. Perthshire plant hire firm places record ?87.5m machinery order Picture shows; Morris Leslie and JCB Sales managing director Marco Bersellini. Unknown. Supplied by JCB Date; Unknown
Perthshire farmer invests £87.5m in JCB’s biggest-ever UK order
2
Karen was forced to stop her car after the dog ran in front of her. Image: Karen Woolley
Video shows heart-stopping moment Perth driver swerves to avoid dog on A9
3
To go with story by Matteo Bell. The Mydentist dental practice in Fintry is closing on March 31 Picture shows; Mydentist dental practice in Fintry. Fintry, Dundee. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 17/03/2023
Dundee dental practice to close by end of month
4
Fiona Stewart with her dogs Blue and Indy were left covered in sewage from the river on the Loch Leven circular path in February. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Kinross woman ‘traumatised’ after wading through ‘sewage’ at Loch Leven to save stuck dogs
5
Barry Downs Park
Owner of Angus caravan park found guilty of racially abusing Irish resident
6
The B922 road linking Kinglassie to Cluny will be closed for ten days, not three weeks as stated on the signs. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Busy Fife road to close for ten days due to roadworks
7
Kevin Barker. Image: Barker family
Family pay tribute to Forfar’s Kevin Barker who took his own life
8
Murray Foote has resigned from the SNP. Image: Progress Scotland/YouTube
Dundee-born SNP comms chief Murray Foote steps down over membership figures row 
12
9
The vacant premises is right next door to Dino's. Image: Google
Forfar pizza wars: Is Domino’s dishing up bid to set up shop next door…
10
Dundee Council says its charging infrastructure for EVs is "world-class".
Costs of charging electric vehicles in Dundee to rise again

More from The Courier

Peter Murrell quits as SNP chief exec over row that led to Dundonian comms…
6
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Delays on the M90 in Fife Picture shows; Delays on the M90 . M90 . Supplied by Fife Jammer Locations. Date; 18/03/2023
M90: Drivers could face delays up to 30 minutes after crash
Sean Adarkwa celebrates his Arbroath equaliser against Morton. Image: SNS
Arbroath analysis: 18 season-defining seconds with 8 games left for Angus side to stay…
Wild Isles: Ellie Dimambro-Denson displays a moth to the camera high in the Cairngorms National Park as part of an ongoing insect monitoring project.
TELLYBOX: Two reminders of the BBC's role in our lives
Ex-RAF serviceman Davy Brown and dog Ness ready for their Spitfire sleep out at RAF Montrose. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
On a wing and a few layers: Angus RAF man Davy's Red Lichtie Spitfire…
Karen Dunbar's School of Rap. Image: BBC Scotland/Alan Peebles.
Paul Whitelaw: Karen Dunbar gets some grannies rapping in our TV critic's pick of…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Clarke Geddes author interview Picture shows; Clarke Geddes. na. Supplied by Clarke Geddes Date; 24/02/2023
Fifer and former Clash writer's debut novel compared to smash-hit Daisy Jones and the…
What are the odds? MJ's eldest spotted her dad in the Murrayfield crowds on TV, from 9000 miles away.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: From the other side of the world, she spots her dad in…
Charley the nappy-wearing peahen with Carlyn Cane. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
VIDEO: Watch as Charley the toast-loving Fife peahen enjoys a trip in a pram
Jamie McGrath celebrates scoring for Dundee United. Image: SNS
Jamie McGrath hoping for dream St Patrick's weekend sporting double - starting with Dundee…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented