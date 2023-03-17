Varadkar meets Biden at White House for St Patrick’s Day talks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Varadkar meets Biden at White House for St Patrick’s Day talks

By Press Association
March 17 2023, 3.13pm Updated: March 17 2023, 3.21pm
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (left) at a bilateral meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, DC, during his visit to the US for St Patrick’s Day. Picture date: Friday March 17, 2023.

Irish premier Leo Varadkar has held talks with President Joe Biden as the two leaders marked St Patrick’s Day at the White House.

Ahead of the bilateral engagement, Mr Varadkar hailed the Irish-American relationship as one of “two proud democracies, close friends and economic partners”.

During the meeting, the two politicians are expected to discuss the president’s planned visit to the island of Ireland next month.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office before the private engagement, Mr Varadkar pledged to “roll out the red carpet” for Mr Biden when he visits Ireland.

The President said the two leaders would discuss the Ukraine conflict and the forthcoming anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

The Taoiseach began the day of traditional St Patrick’s Day engagements in Washington DC at a breakfast event hosted by the US vice-president, Kamala Harris.

Mr Varadkar and his partner, Matt Barrett, posed for photos with Ms Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, when they arrived at her residence early on Friday.

Inside, he hailed Ms Harris and the wider US’s work on LGBT rights.

Taoiseach visit to the US
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and partner Matt Barrett, far left, with the US Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, far right (Niall Carson/PA).

Mr Varadkar thanked Vice President Kamala Harris for her advocacy on the LGBT issue and for being a “strong ally”.

“From Stonewall to Sacramento to San Francisco, America has led the way when it comes to LGBT equality,” he said.

“I don’t think I would be here today were it not for what America did. I know you’ve been such a strong ally to our community in that regard.”

Ahead of Friday’s events, Mr Varadkar was embroiled in a controversy after apologising for an “ill-judged” remark that was seen as an apparent reference to the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal.

Taoiseach visit to the US
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar speaks during the breakfast meeting hosted by US Vice President Kamala Harris (Niall Carson/PA)

While reminiscing about his experience as an intern in the United States, the Taoiseach made a reference to possible concern about being an intern in the US capital at the time.

Mr Varadkar made the remarks during an address to the Washington Ireland Programme, which helps young people develop career skills and which Mr Varadkar took part in, in 2000.

The Taoiseach’s comment came hours after attending an event honouring women’s role in the Good Friday Agreement, during which he praised Hillary Clinton for her sustained involvement in Northern Ireland.

A spokesperson for Mr Varadkar said in a statement following the event: “He made an ill-judged, off-the-cuff remark which he regrets. He apologises for any offence caused to anyone concerned.”

Former US president Bill Clinton and Mrs Clinton are due to take a leading role in commemorations planned in Northern Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement next month.

Monica Lewinsky was a young White House intern when she and the then-US president Bill Clinton embarked on a romance in the 1990s. She was pilloried for years after the scandal broke.

The affair almost forced Mr Clinton out of office and Ms Lewinsky has spoken about the devastating effect it had on her life in the years after.

Mr Varadkar sat beside Hillary Clinton at Thursday morning’s event at Georgetown University focusing on the role of women in the peace process in Northern Ireland.

Friday’s political engagements will culminate with the Taoiseach handing over a crystal bowl of shamrocks to Mr Biden at the White House.

