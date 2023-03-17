Turkey’s president agrees to approve Finland’s Nato membership application

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Turkey’s president agrees to approve Finland’s Nato membership application

By Press Association
March 17 2023, 3.42pm Updated: March 17 2023, 4.48pm
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, and Finland’s President Sauli Niinisto shake hands during a welcome ceremony at the presidential palace in Ankara, Turkey (Burhan Ozbilici/AP/PA)
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, and Finland’s President Sauli Niinisto shake hands during a welcome ceremony at the presidential palace in Ankara, Turkey (Burhan Ozbilici/AP/PA)

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Turkey will move forward with ratifying Finland’s Nato application, paving the way for the country to join the military bloc ahead of Sweden.

The breakthrough came as Finnish President Sauli Niinisto was in Ankara to meet with Mr Erdogan and 10 months after both Finland and Sweden applied to become Nato members in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, abandoning decades of nonalignment.

“When it comes to fulfilling its pledges in the trilateral memorandum of understanding, we have seen that Finland has taken authentic and concrete steps,” Mr Erdogan told a news conference in Ankara following his meeting with Mr Niinisto.

With Mr Erdogan’s agreement, Finland’s application can now go to the Turkish parliament, where the president’s party and its allies hold a majority.

Turkey Finland
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, and Finland’s President Sauli Niinisto inspect a military honour guard during a welcome ceremony at the presidential palace in Ankara, Turkey (Burhan Ozbilici/AP/PA)

Ratification is expected before Turkey holds its presidential and parliamentary elections, scheduled for May 14.

Mr Erdogan suggested on Wednesday that his country might take up Finland’s accession following Mr Niinisto’s trip.

Nato requires the unanimous approval of its 30 existing members to expand and Turkey and Hungary have failed so far to ratify the accession of the Nordic neighbours.

Turkey’s government accuses Sweden of being too soft on groups that it deems to be terror organisations, including Kurdish groups, and has said it has fewer problems with Finland.

“This sensitivity for our country’s security and, based on the progress that has been made in the protocol for Finland’s accession to Nato, we have decided to initiate the ratification process in our parliament,“ Mr Erdogan said on Friday.

Commenting on Turkey’s willingness to consider ratifying Sweden’s accession to Nato, Mr Erdogan said it would “depend on the solid steps Sweden will take”.

Explaining the difference between the Nordic countries from Ankara’s viewpoint, Mr Erdogan claimed that Sweden had “embraced terrorism,” and cited demonstrations by supporters of Kurdish militants on the streets of Stockholm.

“Such demonstrations do not take place in Finland,” he said. “For that reason we had to consider (Finland) separately from Sweden.”

Mr Niinisto welcomed Turkey’s willingness to move on his country’s bid but also expressed solidarity with its neighbour. “I have a feeling that Finnish Nato membership is not complete without Sweden,” he said.

Referring to a Nato summit scheduled for July in Lithuania’s capital, Mr Niinisto added: “I would like to see in Vilnius that we will meet the alliance of 32 members.”

Turkey, Finland and Sweden signed an agreement last June to resolve differences over the Nordic states’ membership.

