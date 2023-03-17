Officer who killed George Floyd pleads guilty to tax evasion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Officer who killed George Floyd pleads guilty to tax evasion

By Press Association
March 17 2023, 4.15pm Updated: March 17 2023, 6.46pm
Derek Chauvin pleaded guilty to two counts of tax evasion on Friday, March 17, 2023 (Court TV via AP/PA)
The former Minneapolis police officer jailed for the 2020 murder of George Floyd pleaded guilty on Friday to two counts of tax evasion.

Derek Chauvin pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting and failing to file tax returns to the state of Minnesota for the years 2016 and 2017.

In a Minnesota court before Washington County Judge Sheridan Hawley, Chauvin appeared via Zoom from a federal prison in Tucson, Arizona.

George Floyd Officer-Tax Evasion
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin appears in court via Zoom from a prison in Tucson, Arizona (Minnesota Judicial Branch via AP/PA)

Chauvin and his now ex-wife were charged with multiple counts of underreporting their income and failing to file tax returns. His ex-wife pleaded guilty earlier to two counts.

“The true reason,” Chauvin told the judge, “is some financial concerns at the time.”

Chauvin was previously convicted on state murder charges for the May 2020 killing of Mr Floyd and on a federal count of violating his civil rights.

Mr Floyd died on May 25, 2020, after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against the black man’s neck for more than nine minutes.

Mr Floyd, who was handcuffed, repeatedly said he could not breathe.

The killing, which was recorded on video by a bystander, sparked worldwide protests over racial injustice.

Shortly after Mr Floyd’s killing, Chauvin and his then-wife were charged with multiple counts for allegedly underreporting their income to the state of Minnesota and failing to file Minnesota tax returns.

The complaints alleged that from 2014 to 2019, the Chauvins underreported their joint income by 464,433 dollars (£382,604).

With unpaid taxes, interest and fees, the Chauvins, who have since divorced, owe 37,868 dollars (£31,196) to the state, according to court documents.

The tax investigation began in June 2020, after the Minnesota Department of Revenue received information about suspicious filings by Derek Chauvin. The agency started an internal cursory review and then opened a formal investigation.

The probe ultimately found the Chauvins did not file state tax returns for 2016, 2017 or 2018, and did not report all of their income for 2014 and 2015. When tax returns for 2016 through 2019 were filed in June 2020, the Chauvins did not report all of their income in those years either, the complaints said.

The complaints said Chauvin was required to pay taxes on income from off-duty security work he did at several jobs between 2014 and 2020.

George Floyd’s death one year on
George Floyd’s death sparked protests around the world (Victoria Jones/PA)(

Investigators believe that at one job he earned about 95,920 dollars (£79,019) over those six years that was not reported.

His ex-wife, Kellie May Chauvin, pleaded guilty on February 24 to two counts of aiding and abetting their failure to file tax returns for 2016 and 2017.

Her plea agreement called for three years of probation and restitution with no more than 45 days of community service. The other charges were dropped. Judge Hawley said she will be sentenced on May 12.

Chauvin was convicted of state murder and manslaughter charges in 2021 and is serving 22 and a half years in that case. He also pleaded guilty to a federal charge of violating Mr Floyd’s civil rights and was sentenced to 21 years. He is serving the sentences concurrently.

Three other officers were convicted of federal charges of violating Mr Floyd’s rights. Two of them have also been convicted of a state count of aiding and abetting manslaughter, while the third is waiting for a judge to decide his fate on the state charges.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented