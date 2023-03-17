Varadkar presents Joe Biden with shamrock bowl in St Patrick’s Day finale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Varadkar presents Joe Biden with shamrock bowl in St Patrick’s Day finale

By Press Association
March 17 2023, 4.19pm Updated: March 17 2023, 11.42pm
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar presents US President Joe Biden with a bowl of Shamrock (Niall Carson/PA)
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar presents US President Joe Biden with a bowl of Shamrock (Niall Carson/PA)

US President Joe Biden was presented with a bowl of shamrocks by Irish premier Leo Varadkar at the White House, as the St Patrick’s Day celebrations in Washington DC draw to a close.

The White House event was attended by former rugby player Rob Kearney, a distant relative of Mr Biden’s, former House speaker Nancy Pelosi, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald.

Irish pop star Niall Horan performed four songs after the shamrock ceremony, two of which dealt with the theme of emigration, and was told by Mr Biden that he was welcome back anytime.

Taoiseach visit to the US
Niall Horan with US President Joe Biden during a St Patrick’s Day Celebration reception (Niall Carson/PA)

During the course of St Patrick’s Day festivities on Friday, Mr Biden thanked Ireland for its response to the invasion of Ukraine, voiced his strong support for the Windsor Framework and said that he was looking forward to the return of Northern Ireland’s devolved government.

He also said he hoped Ireland would win the Grand Slam on Saturday, when the Irish team are due to take on England as part of the Six Nations rugby tournament.

The traditional visit comes weeks after the UK and EU struck the Windsor Framework to reduce red tape on trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland that was created by the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

The region’s largest unionist party, the DUP, is currently blocking powersharing at Stormont in protest at the trade barriers imposed by the withdrawal deal’s contentious Northern Ireland Protocol.

The DUP says the Windsor Framework has gone some way to address its concerns, but it maintains some “fundamental problems” remain with the new accord.

Washington, London and Brussels are all keen for powersharing at Stormont to be restored ahead of next month’s landmark 25th anniversary of Northern Ireland’s Good Friday peace agreement, and Mr Biden is due to travel to the island of Ireland in April to mark the event.

However, the DUP has insisted it will take time to deliberate on whether to return to devolution and does not consider the 25th anniversary a deadline it must work to.

Speaking to Mr Varadkar in front of the media ahead of their bilateral talks, President Biden noted his recent discussions with UK Prime Minster Rishi Sunak on the revised deal with the EU on post-Brexit trading arrangements.

“I very strongly supported the Windsor Framework, which I know you do too,” said the president.

At a later St Patrick’s lunch on Capitol Hill hosted by Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Mr Biden again expressed firm backing for the Windsor Framework.

“It’s a vital, vital step and it’s going to help to ensure that all the people in Northern Ireland have an opportunity to realise their full potential,” he said.

Earlier at the White House, Mr Varadkar thanked the president for backing Ireland’s position on issues related to Brexit.

“I really want to thank you for your help and support and understanding for our position on Brexit in recent years, it really made a difference and we’ve got to a good place now, I think, with the Windsor Framework, where we can have an agreement that lasts which is important for Northern Ireland, and also important for British, Irish and European relations,” he said.

Taoiseach visit to the US
US President Joe Biden welcomed Leo Varadkar to the White House on Friday (Niall Carson/PA)

Mr Varadkar also spoke about the president’s upcoming visit to Ireland.

“I promise you that we’re going to roll out the red carpet and it’s going to be a visit like no other,” he said.

“Everyone’s excited about it already. We’re going to have great crowds who’d love to see you.”

The two politicians also praised each other’s respective stances on opposing the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, who is in Washington to attend St Patrick’s-themed events this week, is seeking further clarity and assurances from the UK government to address his party’s continuing concerns.

He has denied being pressured by US politicians to sign up to the new Brexit deal.

Sir Jeffrey is set to meet President Biden at a reception at the White House later on Friday.

The Taoiseach began the day of traditional St Patrick’s Day engagements in Washington DC at a breakfast event hosted by the US vice-president, Kamala Harris.

Mr Varadkar and his partner, Matt Barrett, posed for photos with Ms Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, when they arrived at her residence early on Friday.

Inside, he hailed Ms Harris and the wider US’s work on LGBT rights.

Taoiseach visit to the US
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and partner Matt Barrett with the US Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff (Niall Carson/PA)

Mr Varadkar thanked Ms Harris for her advocacy on LGBT issues and for being a “strong ally”.

“From Stonewall to Sacramento to San Francisco, America has led the way when it comes to LGBT equality,” he said.

“I don’t think I would be here today were it not for what America did. I know you’ve been such a strong ally to our community in that regard.”

Ahead of Friday’s events, Mr Varadkar was embroiled in a controversy after apologising for an “ill-judged” remark that was seen as an apparent reference to the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal.

While reminiscing about his experience as an intern in the United States, the Taoiseach made a reference to possible concern about being an intern in the US capital at the time.

Mr Varadkar made the remarks on Thursday during an address to the Washington Ireland Programme, which helps young people develop career skills and which Mr Varadkar took part in, in 2000.

The Taoiseach’s comment came hours after attending an event honouring women’s role in the Good Friday Agreement, during which he praised Hillary Clinton for her sustained involvement in Northern Ireland.

Taoiseach visit to the US
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar speaks during the breakfast meeting hosted by US Vice President Kamala Harris (Niall Carson/PA)

A spokesperson for Mr Varadkar said in a statement following the event: “He made an ill-judged, off-the-cuff remark which he regrets. He apologises for any offence caused to anyone concerned.”

Former US president Bill Clinton and Mrs Clinton are due to take a leading role in commemorations planned in Northern Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Monica Lewinsky was a young White House intern when she and the then-US president Mr Clinton embarked on a romance in the 1990s. She was pilloried for years after the scandal broke.

The affair almost forced Mr Clinton out of office and Ms Lewinsky has spoken about the devastating effect it had on her life in the years after.

Mr Varadkar sat beside Mrs Clinton at Thursday morning’s event at Georgetown University focusing on the role of women in the peace process in Northern Ireland.

Friday’s political engagements will culminate with the Taoiseach handing over a crystal bowl of shamrocks to Mr Biden at the White House.

