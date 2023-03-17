Atkinson family ‘disappointed’ as officer keeps job despite ‘unlawful’ actions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Atkinson family ‘disappointed’ as officer keeps job despite ‘unlawful’ actions

By Press Association
March 17 2023, 5.10pm
Dalian Atkinson. (PA)
Dalian Atkinson. (PA)

The family of Dalian Atkinson have reacted with “disappointment” after a police officer found guilty of having unlawfully batoned the ex-Aston Villa striker kept her job following a disciplinary hearing.

An independent tribunal in Telford, Shropshire, found on Friday that Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith, a West Mercia Police officer, acted wrongly when she struck Dalian Atkinson three times with her police-issue baton during an incident in the early hours of August 15 2016, after which the ex-sportsman died.

The panel concluded her actions were “unnecessary, disproportionate and unreasonable… and therefore unlawful.”

Dalian Atkinson death
Pc Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith (Jacob King/PA)

The panel could then have sacked Bettley-Smith, a University of Hull graduate originally from Staffordshire, without notice but instead handed her a final written warning.

The move came after the barrister who presented the case against her, Dijen Basu KC, said West Mercia’s Police’s Deputy Chief Constable Alex Murray had instructed that the panel be asked to consider the lesser sanction, as well as dismissal without notice.

Elaine Atkinson, Mr Atkinson’s older sister who attended with other relatives, reacted to the decision, saying “I suppose they (the police) look out for their own, it seems”, describing her family as “shattered” by more than six years of trials and hearings.

Mr Atkinson died after being kicked at least twice in the head by Ms Bettley-Smith’s more experienced colleague, Pc Benjamin Monk, outside the victim’s father’s home in Telford, Shropshire, six-and-a-half years ago.

After the 48-year-old was Tasered to the ground and kicked in the head by Monk, probationary officer Bettley-Smith used her baton on him, claiming she “perceived” he was trying to get up, although several civilian witnesses recalled the 48-year-old “was not moving” and “was not resistant”.

Monk was jailed for eight years in 2021 after his conviction for manslaughter at Birmingham Crown Court.

Ms Bettley-Smith – known as Ellie – was cleared of assaulting Mr Atkinson after a trial, but the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) found there was a gross misconduct disciplinary case to answer for her use of force.

The disciplinary panel, sitting in Telford on Friday, previously heard how Bettley-Smith and Monk responded to a 999 call, arriving to find Mr Atkinson outside his father’s address, appearing “in the grip of a psychotic episode”.

On Friday, Karimullah Khan, independent chairman, delivered the panel’s finding that Bettley-Smith breached force professional standards by using excessive force on Mr Atkinson.

“In the circumstances, she used unlawful force amounting in effect to an assault against Dalian Atkinson, relating to three of her six baton strikes,” he said.

The panel previously heard how Mr Atkinson was heard to repeatedly refer to himself as the “Messiah” before he was felled by the third Taser, also variously telling officers “do you know what I am capable of” and “you don’t know who the f*** I am, you can shoot 10,000 volts through my body, you won’t get me – you won’t stop me”.

As Mr Atkinson “timbered” to the ground, after being Tasered at 1.41am, the panel said Bettley-Smith, now 33, saw Mr Atkinson “wriggling” and “growling” on the floor, causing her to first baton him with three strikes to his legs and buttocks.

“She used three baton strikes, which the panel find was necessary, proportionate and reasonable in the circumstances,” said Mr Khan

However, the panel said Monk’s “intervening kick” to Mr Atkinson’s head, and the ex-sportsman’s lack of reaction meant Bettley-Smith should have “reassessed the situation… and take account of the change in circumstances”, meaning three more baton strikes she delivered were unlawful.

But deciding against sacking Bettley-Smith, Mr Khan said: “It constituted three baton strikes and needs to be properly viewed as an isolated and brief lapse of judgment in what was clearly a fast-moving incident, where, in a matter of seconds, she made a serious error of judgment resulting in her use of force.”

Mr Khan said Bettley-Smith’s “conscientious performance” during two trials and the disciplinary hearing “supports the assessment that the public should be reassured that if retained in the service, there will be no repeat of this behaviour”.

However the panel also said it was “with regret the police officer has demonstrated no insight regarding her own conduct when it would only have been natural to have reflected on what happened that night”.

Mr Khan added: “The panel has carefully taken account of all relevant factors… and finds the sanction of a final written warning to be an appropriate outcome”.

Reacting afterwards, Mr Atkinson’s older sister said: “I am disappointed really with the outcome because I did feel that it was serious enough (for her to be sacked).

“That she was found guilty of gross misconduct, and they (the panel) appreciated that – I though that was good.

“His life wasn’t as important and what we have gone through the past six years and the fact they’re talking about her (Bettley-Smith) being on the rack.

Dalian Atkinson death
Former Pc Ben Monk is serving an eight-year jail term (Joe Giddens/PA)

“At the end of the day, Dalian’s gone and it’s down to those officers.”

Asked what the last six-and-a-half years had been like for the family, Ms Atkinson: “Our family has been shattered by it, absolutely shattered.

“I’m the eldest, he’s the youngest, it shouldn’t be like that – it shouldn’t have happened.”

Asked if she felt Bettley-Smith should still be in the job, she replied: “I, personally, don’t think so.

“I suppose they look out for their own, it seems.

“I’m not saying all police are bad – that’s not the case at all.”

After the hearing, Derrick Campbell, IOPC regional director, said: “We conducted a thorough investigation, it’s taken its time – we are satisfied Pc Monk has been appropriately sanctioned.

“As the panel has concluded, as regards Pc Bettley-Smith, they have settled on a final written warning.”

“We are satisfied with that,” he added.

“The vast majority of police officers do a very difficult job, in often very difficult circumstances, and are given huge powers to protect us and we expect them, when they use those powers, to use them in a reasonable and proportionate way.”

Mr Murray, of West Mercia Police, said: “We’re truly sorry about what happened in this incident.

“The role of police officers is to look after people, protect people and on that evening it didn’t happen.

“The tragic death of Dalian Atkinson was awful, one of those officers involved was subject to trial, found guilty, and is now in prison.

“Today, in a hearing, they’ve looked at all the circumstances – the evening, the time, the volatility of the situation, her experience, and they felt it was right to give a final written warning.”

Asked if the police looked after their own, given the force had asked for a written warning sanction, he replied: “When you look at the circumstances of this case, put yourself in the position of the officer – a young probationer, more on the periphery of the situation, than the officer who is now in jail.

“All those considerations need to be taken into account.

“The panel have looked at all the evidence, and they’ve made the decision.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Gavin Harper. Perthshire plant hire firm places record ?87.5m machinery order Picture shows; Morris Leslie and JCB Sales managing director Marco Bersellini. Unknown. Supplied by JCB Date; Unknown
Perthshire farmer invests £87.5m in JCB’s biggest-ever UK order
2
To go with story by Matteo Bell. The Mydentist dental practice in Fintry is closing on March 31 Picture shows; Mydentist dental practice in Fintry. Fintry, Dundee. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 17/03/2023
Dundee dental practice to close by end of month
3
Miller Hendry chairman John Thom and Lindsays managing partner Alasdair Cummings.
Dundee law firm Lindsays adds 50 staff after merger with Tayside rival
4
Snoop Dogg and Ross Ainslie at Glasgow Airport. Image: Rap Marathon
Snoop Dogg welcomed to Scotland by Perthshire piper
5
An image of the plans to turn the north half of Craigie Hill Golf Club in Perth into 200 homes.
Plans to cut historic Perth golf course to nine holes for 200 homes
2
6
The B922 road linking Kinglassie to Cluny will be closed for ten days, not three weeks as stated on the signs. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Busy Fife road to close for ten days due to roadworks
7
James McPake has turned things around quickly at East End Park. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: James McPake set to sign new Dunfermline contract
8
The crowd at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Coventry last year. Image: PA
Big Weekend 2023: Dundee ticket release dates revealed
9
Dalian Atkinson. (PA)
Course cuts and job fears at Dundee and Angus College as bosses reveal £2.5m…
10
Mill Street, Perth. Image: Google Street View
Man, 49, taken to hospital after serious assault in Perth

More from The Courier

Dalian Atkinson. (PA)
If my words have offended you, then it wasn’t intentional
Stevie May and Justin Jefferson with their celebrations. Images: SNS and Shutterstock.
St Johnstone star Stevie May hoping 'Griddy' Justin Jefferson celebration gets another go at…
Derek Gaston was congratulated by Bobby Linn after his penalty save. Image: SNS
Arbroath assistant Ian Campbell praises hero keeper Derek Gaston and says 'that penalty will…
Ollie Smith will fill the shoes of centurion Stuart Hogg against Italy at Murrayfield.
Six Nations: Blair Kinghorn and Ollie Smith will fill big shoes, believes Jamie Ritchie
Arbroath keeper Derek Gaston.
Arbroath Verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Derek Gaston penalty save rescues point…
Murray Foote has resigned from the SNP. Image: Progress Scotland/YouTube
Dundee-born SNP comms chief Murray Foote steps down over membership figures row 
The vacant premises is right next door to Dino's. Image: Google
Forfar pizza wars: Is Domino's dishing up bid to set up shop next door…
Dalian Atkinson. (PA)
Friday court round-up — End of line for 'fish porn' trial
Karen was forced to stop her car after the dog ran in front of her. Image: Karen Woolley
Video shows heart-stopping moment Perth driver swerves to avoid dog on A9
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren at Tannadice. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
JIM SPENCE: Mark Ogren loosening purse strings for Jim Goodwin is 'sensible precaution' amid…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented