Varadkar pledges to ‘roll out red carpet’ for Biden’s visit to Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Varadkar pledges to ‘roll out red carpet’ for Biden’s visit to Ireland

By Press Association
March 17 2023, 5.24pm
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar speaks to the media after his bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden (Niall Carson/PA)
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar speaks to the media after his bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden (Niall Carson/PA)

Joe Biden’s presidential trip to the island of Ireland will be a “visit like no other”, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said.

The Irish premier pledged to “roll out the red carpet” for President Biden for his expected visit next month.

The President is set to travel to both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland in April in a visit with a strong focus on the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday peace agreement.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has already invited Mr Biden to come to Northern Ireland to mark the anniversary.

No further details on dates or locations were revealed by the President and Taoiseach as they talked to reporters in the Oval Office on Friday.

The leaders were taking part in the traditional bilateral engagement between the President and Taoiseach to mark St Patrick’s Day.

“I promise you that we’re going to roll out the red carpet and it’s going to be a visit like no other,” Mr Varadkar told the President.

“Everyone’s excited about it already. We’re going to have great crowds who’d love to see you.”

The President did not give much away about the visit in his remarks in the Oval Office, though he did describe Ireland as “home” when talking about St Patrick’s Day.

“It’s a big day in my grandparents’ household, our household, a big day here, and I know a bigger day at home,” he said.

After the meeting, Mr Varadkar again spoke to reporters about Mr Biden’s visit.

“He certainly hopes and expects to come to Ireland hopefully in the future and it’d be very much a homecoming visit, as well as an official visit as well,” he said.

White House officials have visited both Belfast and Dublin as part of planning for the visit.

Former US president Bill Clinton and his wife and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton will be in Belfast next month for events to commemorate the landmark accord that largely ended the Troubles.

Taoiseach visit to the US
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at a bilateral meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House (Niall Carson/PA)

Other key figures involved in securing the deal are also due to travel to the city.

A visit by Mr Biden to Northern Ireland to mark the Good Friday deal has long been anticipated but there has been speculation that it might not materialise if the powersharing impasse at Stormont is ongoing in April.

The DUP is blocking the operation of the institutions created by the Good Friday deal in protest at Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol.

The party is currently deliberating on whether to accept a new UK/EU deal on post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland – the Windsor Framework – and return to Stormont.

It is understood the devolution impasse will not be a determining factor for US officials planning the potential visit by Mr Biden.

The President has a deep affection for his Irish ancestry and a visit to the island has always been on the cards since his election.

Paraphrasing James Joyce, one of his favourite Irish writers, Mr Biden once wrote that north-east Pennsylvania would be written on his heart when he dies but “Ireland will be written on my soul”.

His Irish Catholic heritage is not only a source of intense pride, it also frames much of his political back story.

US vice president visit to Ireland
Joe Biden on a previous visit to Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

The number of times Joyce and other Irish literary greats, such as Seamus Heaney and William Butler Yeats, find their way into his speeches is apparently somewhat of a running joke in Washington.

When welcoming Mr Varadkar to the Oval Office on Friday, the President again referenced a line from Yeats – Think where man’s glory most begins and ends, and say my glory was I had such friends.

Mr Biden said: “Well, you’ve been a great friend, a great friend, to the United States. Ireland and the United States share friendship and long, long traditions.”

The Democratic politician can trace his ancestry to Ireland’s west and east coasts, specifically Ballina in Co Mayo and the Cooley Peninsula in Co Louth.

His great-great-grandfather Owen Finnegan emigrated to the United States from the Cooley peninsula while another great-great-grandfather Patrick Blewitt was born in Ballina, leaving during the Irish famine in 1850 to sail to America.

Distant relatives celebrated his election win in November 2020 and gathered again in January 2021 to mark his inauguration.

Champagne corks were popped, cakes were baked and a huge mural of the 46th president was painted on a wall in Ballina.

The affection is reciprocated and prior to becoming president, Mr Biden had visited both counties in recent years to meet long-lost cousins.

Any visit to Ireland as president would be anticipated to include aspects related to his ancestry.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Gavin Harper. Perthshire plant hire firm places record ?87.5m machinery order Picture shows; Morris Leslie and JCB Sales managing director Marco Bersellini. Unknown. Supplied by JCB Date; Unknown
Perthshire farmer invests £87.5m in JCB’s biggest-ever UK order
2
To go with story by Matteo Bell. The Mydentist dental practice in Fintry is closing on March 31 Picture shows; Mydentist dental practice in Fintry. Fintry, Dundee. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 17/03/2023
Dundee dental practice to close by end of month
3
Miller Hendry chairman John Thom and Lindsays managing partner Alasdair Cummings.
Dundee law firm Lindsays adds 50 staff after merger with Tayside rival
4
Snoop Dogg and Ross Ainslie at Glasgow Airport. Image: Rap Marathon
Snoop Dogg welcomed to Scotland by Perthshire piper
5
An image of the plans to turn the north half of Craigie Hill Golf Club in Perth into 200 homes.
Plans to cut historic Perth golf course to nine holes for 200 homes
2
6
The B922 road linking Kinglassie to Cluny will be closed for ten days, not three weeks as stated on the signs. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Busy Fife road to close for ten days due to roadworks
7
James McPake has turned things around quickly at East End Park. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: James McPake set to sign new Dunfermline contract
8
The crowd at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Coventry last year. Image: PA
Big Weekend 2023: Dundee ticket release dates revealed
9
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar speaks to the media after his bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden (Niall Carson/PA)
Course cuts and job fears at Dundee and Angus College as bosses reveal £2.5m…
10
Mill Street, Perth. Image: Google Street View
Man, 49, taken to hospital after serious assault in Perth

More from The Courier

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar speaks to the media after his bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden (Niall Carson/PA)
If my words have offended you, then it wasn’t intentional
Stevie May and Justin Jefferson with their celebrations. Images: SNS and Shutterstock.
St Johnstone star Stevie May hoping 'Griddy' Justin Jefferson celebration gets another go at…
Derek Gaston was congratulated by Bobby Linn after his penalty save. Image: SNS
Arbroath assistant Ian Campbell praises hero keeper Derek Gaston and says 'that penalty will…
Ollie Smith will fill the shoes of centurion Stuart Hogg against Italy at Murrayfield.
Six Nations: Blair Kinghorn and Ollie Smith will fill big shoes, believes Jamie Ritchie
Arbroath keeper Derek Gaston.
Arbroath Verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Derek Gaston penalty save rescues point…
Murray Foote has resigned from the SNP. Image: Progress Scotland/YouTube
Dundee-born SNP comms chief Murray Foote steps down over membership figures row 
The vacant premises is right next door to Dino's. Image: Google
Forfar pizza wars: Is Domino's dishing up bid to set up shop next door…
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar speaks to the media after his bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden (Niall Carson/PA)
Friday court round-up — End of line for 'fish porn' trial
Karen was forced to stop her car after the dog ran in front of her. Image: Karen Woolley
Video shows heart-stopping moment Perth driver swerves to avoid dog on A9
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren at Tannadice. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
JIM SPENCE: Mark Ogren loosening purse strings for Jim Goodwin is 'sensible precaution' amid…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented