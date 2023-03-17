Parent company of Silicon Valley Bank files for bankruptcy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Parent company of Silicon Valley Bank files for bankruptcy

By Press Association
March 17 2023, 5.30pm
A sign for a Silicon Valley Bank private branch (Jeff Chiu/AP/PA)
A sign for a Silicon Valley Bank private branch (Jeff Chiu/AP/PA)

The parent company of Silicon Valley Bank filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Friday, a week after the tech-focused bank failed in a sudden collapse that set off fears of wider problems in the global banking system.

The filing from SVB Financial Group was widely expected, with much of the company now under the control of banking regulators. The bank was seized last week by the federal government.

In other developments, the bank, its CEO and its chief financial officer were targeted in a class action lawsuit that claims the company did not disclose the risks that future interest rate increases would have on its business.

SVB Financial Group is no longer affiliated with Silicon Valley Bank after the bank was taken over by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The bank’s successor, Silicon Valley Bridge Bank, was not included in the Chapter 11 filing.

The bankruptcy filing by SVB Financial Group creates a legal battle over the bank’s remaining assets between the creditors of the holding company and regulators who are looking to make depositors whole.

SVB Financial Group believes it has approximately 2.2 billion dollars (£1.81 billion) of liquidity. It also said it has other valuable securities and assets that are being considered for sale.

“The Chapter 11 process will allow SVB Financial Group to preserve value as it evaluates strategic alternatives for its prized businesses and assets,” William Kosturos, chief restructuring officer for SVB Financial Group, said in a statement.

Those assets include SVB Capital, the company’s venture capital and private credit fund, and SVB Securities, a regulated broker-dealer. Both continue to operate and have sources of funding, the company said.

The Wall Street Journal reported that a group of distressed debt investors — mostly hedge funds — bought the bonds of Silicon Valley Bank’s holding company in a bet that that there will be some proceeds for bondholders after the bankruptcy process is completed.

The shuttering of Silicon Valley Bank on March 10 and of New York’s Signature Bank two days later revived memories of the financial crisis that plunged the United States into recession almost 15 years ago.

Determined to restore public confidence in the banking system, the federal government moved last weekend to protect all the banks’ deposits, even those that exceeded the FDIC’s 250,000-dollar (£205,952) limit per individual account.

During the 2008 crisis, the parent companies of failed banks Washington Mutual and IndyMac also filed for bankruptcy protection in the days after their operations failed.

