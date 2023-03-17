Scientists create mice using cells from two males for first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scientists create mice using cells from two males for first time

By Press Association
March 17 2023, 5.50pm
Mice derived from stem cells, four weeks after their birth, in Osaka, Japan (Katsuhiko Hayashi via AP/PA)
Mice derived from stem cells, four weeks after their birth, in Osaka, Japan (Katsuhiko Hayashi via AP/PA)

Scientists have created baby mice from two males for the first time, raising the possibility of using the same technique for people.

Experts cautioned that very few mouse embryos developed into live mouse pups and no one knows whether it would work for humans.

Scientists described their work in a study published in the journal Nature.

First, they took skin cells from the tails of male mice and transformed them into “induced pluripotent stem cells,” which can develop into many different types of cells or tissues.

Male Mice Eggs
In a study, scientists led by researcher Katsuhiko Hayashi created baby mice with two fathers for the first time by turning male mouse stem cells into female cells (Katsuhiko Hayashi via AP/PA)

Then, through a process that involved growing them and treating them with a drug, they converted male mouse stem cells into female cells and produced functional egg cells.

Finally, they fertilised those eggs and implanted the embryos into female mice. About 1% of the embryos – seven out of 630 – grew into live mouse pups.

The pups appeared to grow normally and were able to become parents themselves in the usual way, research leader Katsuhiko Hayashi of Kyushu University and Osaka University in Japan told fellow scientists at the Third International Summit on Human Genome Editing.

“It’s a very clever strategy,” said Diana Laird, a stem cell and reproductive expert at the University of California, San Francisco, who was not involved in the research. “It’s an important step in both stem cell and reproductive biology.”

In a commentary published alongside the Nature study, Ms Laird and her colleague, Jonathan Bayerl, said the work “opens up new avenues in reproductive biology and fertility research” for animals and people.

For example, it might be possible to reproduce endangered mammals from a single male.

“And it might even provide a template for enabling more people”, such as male same-sex couples, “to have biological children, while circumventing the ethical and legal issues of donor eggs,” they wrote.

They said it is unclear why only a tiny fraction of the embryos placed into surrogate mice survived; the reasons could be technical or biological. They also stressed that it is still too early to know if the protocol would work in human stem cells.

Ms Laird also said scientists need to be mindful of the mutations and errors that may be introduced in a culture dish before using stem cells to make eggs.

The research is the latest to test new ways to create mouse embryos in the laboratory.

Last summer, scientists in California and Israel created “synthetic” mouse embryos from stem cells without a father’s sperm or a mother’s egg or womb.

Those embryos mirrored natural mouse embryos up to eight days after fertilisation, containing the same structures, including one like a beating heart.

Scientists said the feat could eventually lay the foundation for creating synthetic human embryos for research in the future.

