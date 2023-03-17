Varadkar hails US as trailblazers on LGBT rights issues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Varadkar hails US as trailblazers on LGBT rights issues

By Press Association
March 17 2023, 6.02pm
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar speaking during a breakfast meeting hosted by US vice president Kamala Harris at her official residence in Washington DC (Niall Carson/PA)
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar speaking during a breakfast meeting hosted by US vice president Kamala Harris at her official residence in Washington DC (Niall Carson/PA)

The Taoiseach has hailed the US as trailblazers on LGBT rights issues as he met vice president Kamala Harris in Washington.

Mr Varadkar thanked Ms Harris for her own advocacy and for being a “strong ally” to the LGBT community as he and partner Matt Barrett attended a breakfast event at her residence on St Patrick’s Day morning.

The Taoiseach and Mr Barrett were also guests at the traditional breakfast held by then-vice president Mike Pence in 2019.

There had been questions at that time whether Mr Barrett would attend due to Mr Pence’s views on homosexuality.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar with US vice president Kamala Harris during a breakfast meeting hosted by the VP at her official residence in Washington DC
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar with US vice president Kamala Harris during a breakfast meeting hosted by Ms Harris at her official residence in Washington DC (Niall Carson/PA)

In his speech on Friday, Mr Varadkar said: “Thank you very much Madam Vice President for inviting Matt and me to be here in your beautiful home and for continuing that very special tradition, which was initiated by President Biden when he was resident here.

“As doctors and as proud members of the LGBT community, allow us to say how inspired we’ve been by your personal advocacy for marriage equality, particularly in relation to Proposition 8 (a move to prohibit same-sex marriage in California that Ms Harris campaigned against), also your defence of affordable healthcare.”

Mr Varadkar said America had “led the way when it comes to LGBT equality”.

“I don’t think I would be here today were it not for what America did,” he added.

“I know you’ve been such a strong ally to our community in that regard.”

The morning meeting at the vice president’s residence was the starting point for the Irish premier’s day of high-level engagements in the US capital.

Mr Varadkar and Mr Barrett posed for photos with Ms Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff when they arrived at her residence early on Friday morning.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and partner Matt Barrett, left, with the US vice president Kamala Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, right, during a breakfast meeting hosted by the VP at her official residence in Washington DC
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and partner Matt Barrett, left, with Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff, right (Niall Carson/PA)

The vice president said she was pleased to resume a tradition that had been paused due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

She also used her remarks at the breakfast event to describe the new EU/UK deal on post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland as an “essential step” to ensure peace and progress in the region.

Ms Harris highlighted President Joe Biden’s support for the Windsor Framework.

She said Northern Ireland’s peace was hard-won and should be cherished.

The vice president said the US administration viewed issues around Northern Ireland and the need to preserve the fundamentals of the Good Friday peace agreement “very seriously”.

“As President Biden has said, the Windsor Framework is an essential step to ensure peace and progress, and to ensure that it is strengthened and preserved,” she said.

