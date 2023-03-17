Grenfell survivor loses High Court housing fight with council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Grenfell survivor loses High Court housing fight with council

By Press Association
March 17 2023, 6.02pm
(PA)
(PA)

A survivor of the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire has lost a High Court housing fight with a London council after separating from his wife.

Father-of-three Marcio Gomes, 43, wants a bigger home than he has been offered and argued that the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea had acted unlawfully.

But a High Court judge on Friday ruled against him at a hearing in the Royal Courts of Justice in London.

Mr Justice Kerr offered his sympathy but said Mr Gomes, an IT worker, had “not come close” to making out a case of “unlawful conduct”.

The judge heard how the council had provided a four-bedroom home for Mr Gomes and his wife Andreia in 2018 – but the couple had separated in 2021 and their children remained with their mother.

Mr Gomes had then asked for a three-bedroom home for himself – saying he needed rooms for his children to stay in when they visited – but the council had only offered two-bedroom accommodation.

He attributed the separation to the Grenfell fire, complained that his case was exceptional and said the council had not provided adequate accommodation for him and his children.

Council bosses denied acting unlawfully and pointed to a shortage of three-bedroom properties.

They said the family had been re-housed after the fire in accordance with policies.

Bosses said if Mr Gomes, who currently lives with a relative, was given three-bedroom accommodation, a family of five would have properties with a total of seven bedrooms.

Mr Justice Kerr dismissed Mr Gomes’s judicial review claim.

He said the provision of accommodation had to be “finite” – and said the council had to balance what it offered against the needs of others.

The judge heard how Mr Gomes, his wife and two older children had fled as the Grenfell fire reached their flat.

Mr Gomes’s wife, who was seven months’ pregnant, had been left critically ill – and the baby she was carrying had been stillborn.

His two older children had also been left critically ill.

Mr Gomes, and the two older children, have been diagnosed with mental health problems as a result of the ordeal, the judge heard.

The couple had celebrated the birth of another child in 2018.

