Disgraced Theranos boss Elizabeth Holmes returns to court in bid to avoid prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Disgraced Theranos boss Elizabeth Holmes returns to court in bid to avoid prison

By Press Association
March 17 2023, 9.38pm
Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes leaves court in San Jose, California, on Friday, March 17, 2023 (Jeff Chiu/AP/PA)
Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes leaves court in San Jose, California, on Friday, March 17, 2023 (Jeff Chiu/AP/PA)

Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes has made what might be her final court appearance before beginning a 11-year prison sentence, unless a judge grants her request to remain free while her lawyers appeal against her conviction for masterminding a blood-testing hoax.

The 90-minute hearing came four months after Holmes’s last court hearing when District Judge Edward Davila sentenced her for duping investors in Theranos, a startup she founded 20 years ago and rode to fame and fortune on her promises of a revolutionary blood-testing technology.

Before the hearing started, a man in the audience in the San Jose, California, courtroom tried to approach the table where Holmes was sitting while carrying a document in his hand. He was quickly intercepted by security officers who forcibly removed him.

The proceedings ended without a determination whether Holmes, 39, will be able to stay out of prison while her appeal unfolds or have to surrender to authorities on April 27, as currently scheduled. Judge Davila said he hopes to issue his ruling in early April.

Theranos Fraud Holmes
Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes and her partner, Billy Evans, leave court in San Jose, California (Jeff Chiu/AP/PA)

The judge earlier this month rejected a similar bid to avoid prison made by Holmes’s former lover and convicted Theranos accomplice, Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, who is facing a near 13-year sentence after a jury found him guilty of 12 counts of fraud and conspiracy.

Balwani, 57, was supposed to report to a federal prison in Southern California Thursday, but his lawyer used a last-minute legal manoeuvre to gain more time.

Holmes came to her hearing wearing a black blazer and blue skirt. She recently gave birth to her second child, according to court documents that did not disclose the gender or birth date.

One of her lawyers, Amy Saharia, argued that Holmes should be allowed to remain free because of various missteps in the presentation and omission of evidence during her four-month trial that make it likely an appeals court will overturn her conviction on four counts of fraud and conspiracy.

“We think the record is teeming with issues,” Ms Saharia said. She specifically cited Judge Davila’s refusal to allow the jury to see a sworn deposition that Balwani gave during a Securities and Exchange Commission investigation into Theranos’s downfall that Holmes’ defence team believes would have helped exonerate her.

Prosecutor Kelly Volkar countered there is “no likelihood for reversal” of Holmes’s conviction and asserted that the trial documented seven different categories of deception that she engaged in while running Theranos.

Theranos Fraud Balwani Prison
Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, the former lover and business partner of Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes (Jeff Chiu/AP/PA)

Most of the deceit centered on a device dubbed “Edison” that Holmes had boasted would be able to scan for hundreds of diseases and other health problems with just a few drops of blood taken with a finger prick.

But the Edison produced such wildly unreliable results that Theranos began relying on third-party testing equipment already widely used on the market — a switch that Holmes concealed in an effort to keep the company afloat.

“That was shocking to investors,” Ms Volkar said.

The two opposing sides also sparred over how much restitution Holmes should pay defrauded investors whose trust briefly boosted her wealth to 4.5 billion dollars (£3.7 billion) based on Theranos’s peak value before its collapse.

Federal prosecutor Robert Leach argued her conviction for engineering a conspiracy justified restitution of nearly 900 million dollars (£741 million) to repay Theranos investors.

“Just to apply common sense, the money these investors lost is the money they put in,” Mr Leach said.

But Holmes’s lawyer Patrick Looby countered that prosecutors were “way off base” by pursuing an “all or nothing” restitution amount.

He noted that the jury in her trial could not reach a verdict on three counts of investor fraud, prompting the prosecutor to dismiss those charges.

At most, Mr Looby contended, Holmes’s restitution penalty should be limited to the handful of investors who testified during her trial.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Gavin Harper. Perthshire plant hire firm places record ?87.5m machinery order Picture shows; Morris Leslie and JCB Sales managing director Marco Bersellini. Unknown. Supplied by JCB Date; Unknown
Perthshire farmer invests £87.5m in JCB’s biggest-ever UK order
2
To go with story by Matteo Bell. The Mydentist dental practice in Fintry is closing on March 31 Picture shows; Mydentist dental practice in Fintry. Fintry, Dundee. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 17/03/2023
Dundee dental practice to close by end of month
3
Miller Hendry chairman John Thom and Lindsays managing partner Alasdair Cummings.
Dundee law firm Lindsays adds 50 staff after merger with Tayside rival
4
Snoop Dogg and Ross Ainslie at Glasgow Airport. Image: Rap Marathon
Snoop Dogg welcomed to Scotland by Perthshire piper
5
An image of the plans to turn the north half of Craigie Hill Golf Club in Perth into 200 homes.
Plans to cut historic Perth golf course to nine holes for 200 homes
2
6
The B922 road linking Kinglassie to Cluny will be closed for ten days, not three weeks as stated on the signs. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Busy Fife road to close for ten days due to roadworks
7
James McPake has turned things around quickly at East End Park. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: James McPake set to sign new Dunfermline contract
8
The crowd at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Coventry last year. Image: PA
Big Weekend 2023: Dundee ticket release dates revealed
9
Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes leaves court in San Jose, California, on Friday, March 17, 2023 (Jeff Chiu/AP/PA)
Course cuts and job fears at Dundee and Angus College as bosses reveal £2.5m…
10
Mill Street, Perth. Image: Google Street View
Man, 49, taken to hospital after serious assault in Perth

More from The Courier

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes leaves court in San Jose, California, on Friday, March 17, 2023 (Jeff Chiu/AP/PA)
If my words have offended you, then it wasn’t intentional
Stevie May and Justin Jefferson with their celebrations. Images: SNS and Shutterstock.
St Johnstone star Stevie May hoping 'Griddy' Justin Jefferson celebration gets another go at…
Derek Gaston was congratulated by Bobby Linn after his penalty save. Image: SNS
Arbroath assistant Ian Campbell praises hero keeper Derek Gaston and says 'that penalty will…
Ollie Smith will fill the shoes of centurion Stuart Hogg against Italy at Murrayfield.
Six Nations: Blair Kinghorn and Ollie Smith will fill big shoes, believes Jamie Ritchie
Arbroath keeper Derek Gaston.
Arbroath Verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Derek Gaston penalty save rescues point…
Murray Foote has resigned from the SNP. Image: Progress Scotland/YouTube
Dundee-born SNP comms chief Murray Foote steps down over membership figures row 
The vacant premises is right next door to Dino's. Image: Google
Forfar pizza wars: Is Domino's dishing up bid to set up shop next door…
Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes leaves court in San Jose, California, on Friday, March 17, 2023 (Jeff Chiu/AP/PA)
Friday court round-up — End of line for 'fish porn' trial
Karen was forced to stop her car after the dog ran in front of her. Image: Karen Woolley
Video shows heart-stopping moment Perth driver swerves to avoid dog on A9
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren at Tannadice. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
JIM SPENCE: Mark Ogren loosening purse strings for Jim Goodwin is 'sensible precaution' amid…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented